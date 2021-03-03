Obituaries 3.3.21

Stephen Keyes “Sky” Yardley

Stephen Keyes “Sky” Yardley died in Shelburne on February 23, after having lived with dementia since 2015.

Sky was born on April 18, 1950, in Boston, Massachusetts, to Charles and Phillis (Ripley) Yardley. He was raised in Needham, Massachusetts, with his three sisters and spent glorious summers at the family cottage on Lake Nubanusit in southern New Hampshire. After graduating from high school in 1968, he attended Amherst College. After three years of academia, the “real world” called to him, and he embarked on a journey of discovery. This journey took him to Esalen in California, Calvin Creek Ranch in British Columbia, the islands of Hawaii, and the Appalachian Trail.

It was on the trail that Sky met a resident of Frog Run Farm, a commune in the Northeast Kingdom. Sky moved to Frog Run in 1973, where he reveled in learning hands-on skills, farming, building, and tinkering. He worked in the woods with draft horses, sugared, grew food, and built a barn, which later housed a herd of 20 Jerseys for the dairy he started with three other commune members.

In 1976, Sky and his partner at the time, Polly Jerome, hitchhiked on a freighter to Iceland, where they worked for a year in a fish factory and on a chicken farm. They used their earnings to travel to Europe for exploring and hiking.

Returning to Frog Run, Sky and another commune member started Vermont Produce Cooperative in 1979, a trucking business that brought produce from the Boston-Chelsea market to Vermont food co-ops and eventually took organic produce from Vermont to Boston as well.

Sky began delivering produce to the Corner Cafe, a vegetarian restaurant in Randolph, in 1984. There he met Jane Dwinell, the café owner, who became his beloved and best friend. In 1985, they embarked on their life journey together.

Sky and Jane built their off-grid homestead, Full Moon Farm, in Irasburg, where they raised two children, Dana and Sayer. While homesteading and parenting, Sky attended Woodbury College in Montpelier, and became a family mediator, a career that built on his lifelong attention to conflict resolution and healthy relationships.

Sky and Jane chose to retire in 2006 and set off on their own adventures. They traveled to New Orleans to volunteer after Hurricane Katrina. They explored the canals and rivers of France on their beloved houseboat, Antinous. They built a tiny house in which they lived, traveled, and did more volunteering. Sky and Jane also traveled aboard their U.S.-based boat, Iris, cruising up the Intracoastal Waterway from Georgia to Lake Champlain.

In 2015, Sky began to show signs of dementia, and was officially diagnosed in 2016. He wanted to challenge the stigma around dementia, and he spent the rest of his life connecting with other people who had the disease. He and Jane traveled cross-country with their sermon and workshop, “Living with Dementia,” which they gave in 25 congregations. They started a blog, alzheimerscanyon.blogspot.com, to share their journey with others.

Sky was a curious, playful, easygoing, and loving partner, parent, and friend. His greatest joy, beyond spending time with family and friends, was being in the natural world: working in the woods, hiking or skiing mountains, or floating on the water. He loved music — especially playing the piano and enjoying the live music of New Orleans — and he always had a song for every occasion.

He is survived by his beloved life partner and wife, Jane Dwinell, of Alburgh; his daughter Dana Dwinell-Yardley of Montpelier and her circle of chosen family; his son Sayer Dwinell-Yardley and his partner, Emma Tait, of Burlington; his sisters: Mary Yardley of Lexington, Massachusetts, Susan Yardley and her wife, Becky Kent, of Natick, Massachusetts, and Janet Yardley of Nelson, New Hampshire; and his nieces Samantha Morgan of Freeport, Maine, and Cody Yardley of Medford, Massachussetts. He was predeceased by his parents and his aunt Mary Ellen Yardley.

Sky’s family would like to thank the skillful, caring staff of the Arbors at Shelburne, who looked after him so well for the past year.

A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.

Donations in Sky’s memory may be made to the Lake Champlain Committee, 208 Flynn Ave. #3f, Burlington, Vermont 05401, or lakechamplaincommittee.org, or the South Burlington Community Justice Center, 19 Gregory Drive, South Burlington, Vermont 05403.

Harry “Sunny” F. Sweatt

Harry “Sunny” F. Sweatt, died Wednesday night, February 17, and has gone “brook trout fishin’.” (Sonny Simmons, you know where in northern New Hampshire!)

His wonderful stories, written in his “speaking voice,” in his book Sunny Side Up, tell of his many adventures and are a fine example of his true character.

His Estwing hammer, handsaw, six-foot wooden folding rule, carving tools, chainsaw, cement trowel, and copper dowsing rods were all tools of his trade. Two of his “bigger tools” were his TD-9 and TD-15 dozers, and he knew how to use them all…his blue eyes sparkling when creating and building things with his unique talents and know-how that many of YOU are enjoying right now, today!

He wore a U.S. Navy uniform from July 1945 until July 1948 (He was the ship’s carpenter, of course!), and he witnessed first hand the bomb test at Bikini Atoll in the South Pacific, which affected him, and many of his fellow sailors, later in life.

In his “Sunny” spirit: be happy, laugh, and when you get the idea to do something fun, DO IT! Go to the dance (Pat, Barb, Toby!) — you are only here ONCE!

A family and friends picnic will be held later in the summer at Eden Lake camp.

If you wish to contact Andrea, Tony, Judy, one or all, email daughter Rhoda at [email protected], or send mail to 41 Wylie Hill Road, Craftsbury Common, Vermont 05827.

Neil C. St. Onge

Neil C. St. Onge was born on March 10, 1927, to Carrie and Clayton St. Onge in Newport Center.

He died peacefully in his sleep at home surrounded by his family on February 27, 2021.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Shirley St. Onge; his son Kevin St. Onge and his wife, Marilyn; his daughters Amy Dalpe and her husband, Steve, and Deana Labreque and her husband Richard; his grandchildren: Kelly Kelly-Taylor, Kyle and Konnor Dalpe, Corey and Jordan Cowles; and great-grandchildren Leah and Elisa Gutierrez, Myra Kelly-Taylor and Easton and Elliott Dalpe.

He was predeceased by his sisters Esther Donavan and Erlah Kennison, and his brother Ross St. Onge. He was also predeceased by his daughter Carol Ann St. Onge and a grandson Kevin St. Onge Jr.

Neil proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged upon completion of his service. After that he went to work in the construction industry for several years. He then formed the construction company George and St. Onge, with Robert George. After that he went to work for himself. During this time, he worked for several local people and the city of Newport.

Neil was a force of nature and truly a great man. He was one of the founding members of the North Country Mountaineers and an avid snowmobiler for many years. He lived an active life right up to the end. Just last year he could often be found on his four-wheeler enjoying the great outdoors. He loved his family, and he had several great friends. He was always a hard worker and he always got the job done. Neil had a way about him that he always looked for the brighter, positive side of life even when most could not see it. He was the very definition of a man’s man. His wife, Shirley’s, only request for his obituary was for people to know that he was a Very Good Man.

Anyone who knew Neil, knew that he was the most loving father and husband a family could ask for. He was truly a great man and will be missed by all who knew him. One of his best friends once told him: “Neil, you may not be the wealthiest man I know, but you’ll always be the richest.” This has been born out to be true with the love he shared with his family and how the family gave the love back to him.

The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be given to the Mary Wright HALO Foundation, 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport Vermont 05855. There will not be a funeral or service for him per his wishes. Please visit awrfh.com to share memories and condolences.

“Every man’s life ends the same way. It is only the details of how he lived and how he died that distinguish one man from another.” — Ernest Hemingway

Barbara Ann Provencher

Barbara Ann Provencher, 84, of Barton died on March 1, 2021, in West Charleston.

She was born on May 15, 1936, to Harry and Dorothy (Jung) Bernabucci. On June 2, 1956, she married Paul Provencher, who predeceased her on February 8, 2020.

Barbara is survived by four daughters: Dorothy Dauteuil of Freemantownship, Maine, Victoria Moulton and her husband, Leon, of West Charleston, Rhoda Parenteau and her husband, Glenn, of Sanford, Maine, and Barbara MacDonald and her husband, Glen, of Fort Myers Beach, Florida; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

Barbara was a devoted mother who enjoyed being home with family. Some of her hobbies included painting ceramics, canning vegetables, and making homemade bread. She will be truly missed and forever in our family’s hearts.

Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her parents.

Services will be announced at a later date. Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Lucienne Germaine Lamoureux

Lucienne Germaine Lamoureux, of East Charleston died in East Charleston on February 24, 2021, at the age of 103.

She was born on September 8, 1917, in Coaticook, Quebec, Canada, to the late Donat and Adeline (St. Pierre) Ruel. On May 25, 1940, she married Albert Lamoureux. He predeceased her in 1996.

Lucienne was a very happy farm wife. She enjoyed cooking, baking bread and pies, taking care of her large gardens, playing spoons at family gatherings, loved classical music, and loved her grandbabies. She was a member of the Daughters of Isabella for 25 years.

She is survived by her children: Marcel Lamoureux and his wife, Ruby, of Lee, Florida, Bernard Lamoureux and his partner, Beth Bradenton, of Branston, Florida, John Lamoureux of Granby, and Madeline Villers and her husband, Mike, of Jay; son-in-law Donald Piette and his partner, Fran Smith, of Newport Center; 22 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Yolande Brasseur of Orleans.

She was predeceased by her children: Ivan, Theresa, Aime, Albert Jr., Jean-Luis, Vincent, and Louise Piette, and by an infant; her brothers: Ernest, Gerald, Omer, and Donat Ruel: and sisters Rita Trudeau and Cecile DeLaBruere.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lucienne’s name may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Northern New England Chapter, 114 Perimeter Road, Nashua, NH 03063.

On-line condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Denise M. Dewing

Denise M. Dewing, 79, of Brownington died on February 27, 2021, in Brownington with her family at her side.

She was born on December 5, 1941, in Walden to Leonidas and Albertine (Cote) Brosseau. On October 24, 1964, she married Wendell L. Dewing, who predeceased her on September 30, 2005.

Denise worked at Ethan Allen Manufacturing for many years. She enjoyed camping at Tree Corners Campground, crafting, gambling, painting, and spending time with family. She was an avid New York Yankee’s fan.

She is survived by her children: Linda Gibson of Brownington, Jeffrey Dewing of Derby, and Paula Hoyt and her husband, Ron, of Orleans; by her grandchildren: Michael Lane II, Adam Lane, Dylan Dewing, Kaleb Gibson and his fiancé, Cheyenne, Zachary Dewing, Jacob Dewing, Lily Hoyt, and Owen Hoyt. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren: Mackston Lane, Hazen Lane, Scarlett Gibson, and Tyson Gibson; by her siblings: Guy Brosseau and his wife, Mona, Paul Brosseau and his wife, Nicole, Georgette Greaves, Lucille Royer and her husband, Raymond, and Susan Aste and her husband, Forrest; by her brother-in-law John Greaves; and sisters-in-law Claire and Aline Brosseau. She will be missed dearly by many nieces and nephews and by two special friends: Yvette Bruno and Dottie Collier.

She was predeceased by her husband, Wendell; her parents, Leonidas and Albertine Brosseau; her stepmother Albertine Bernier Brosseau; her brothers John, Norman, Lawrence, Dennis, Robert and Raymond Brosseau; by her sisters Mary Strong and Claire Greaves; and by her brothers-in-law Edgar Strong and Marvin Greaves.

A graveside service will be held at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Orleans in the spring. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Mary Wright Halo Foundation, 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Cherie Williams

Cherie Williams, 84, died peacefully at her home in Craftsbury on Sunday, February 21, 2021.

Cherie was born and raised on the Young farmstead by her loving grandparents Josephine and Fred Young and her mother, Irene Smith. She attended Craftsbury Academy and became active in sports, becoming a star basketball player earning awards for her prowess on the court.

On November 17, 1954, Cherie married Edmund T. Williams, her high school sweetheart and settled in Craftsbury to raise her family. Cherie and Ed were together for 66 years and the proud parents of two lovely daughters, Gail and Lori.

Cherie enjoyed spending time with family and friends and reveled in the simple pleasures of country drives and family gatherings. She was an avid reader of books and celebrity magazines and enjoyed the antics of all God’s creatures at her many backyard bird feeders.

Cherie is survived by her husband, Ed; daughters Lori Williams and Gail Williams and her husband Tom Boyle; her brother Mike Smith and his wife, Debbie; her sister-in-law Nancy Smith; and close friend Susie Courchaine.

She was predeceased by her brother Sam Smith.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Warren A. Williams

Warren A. Williams, of Craftsbury, died on February 15, 2021, at the age of 88.

He was born on December 20, 1932, in Brooklyn, New York, son of Warren J. and Elsie J. Williams. He graduated from high school in Port Jefferson, New York, in 1950, and from Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, in 1954 with a Bachelor of Business Administration. At the conclusion of his studies, he accepted an ROTC commission as 2nd Lieutenant in the Army Ordnance and served two years in Füssen, Germany, returning home as a 1st Lieutenant.

Warren was employed by Spaulding High School in Barre in business and marketing education. He enrolled in Boston University, earned a master’s degree in school administration, and later completed a Certificate of Advance Study in school planning and administration at the University of Vermont.

He was promoted to area guidance coordinator, serving six area high schools, and completed 34 years as an educator.

He was seasonally employed with the National Park Service as a park ranger at both Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado and at Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor, Maine, where he married Barbara Wellington in 1962. They were subsequently divorced.

Warren enjoyed coaching Little League baseball and midget hockey. An Eagle Boy Scout himself, the first one from his Stony Brook, New York, troop, he was chairman of advancement in central Vermont.

He served as deacon and senior deacon both in the Barre Congregational Church and the United Church of Craftsbury. Warren was also active in Masonry, having been raised in Mt. Cube Lodge #10 in Orford, New Hampshire, and later became a member of Meridian Sun Lodge #20 in Craftsbury. He was elected Worshipful Master on three occasions, including Meridian Sun’s Bicentennial Master in 2000. He was affiliated with the chapter, council, and commandry in Barre, as well as the Scottish Rite Masonry in Burlington. He was a Shriner and a member of its Cycle Unit, participating in many area parades.

He is survived by sons David Williams of Barre, Jeff Williams and his wife, Kristen, of Hillside, New Jersey, and Ian McMurray and his wife, Shannon Moulton, of Monkton; and by his grandchildren Grace and Ryan Williams and Mhairi Anne McMurray. He was recently predeceased by his wife of 41 years, Anne H. Wilson.

At Warren’s request there will be no calling hours. A private burial at the East Craftsbury Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to Meridian Sun Lodge #20, Craftsbury, Vermont, c/o Treasurer 05826. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.