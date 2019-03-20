Obituaries 3.20.19

Frederick R. “Fred” Cleveland

Frederick Ralph “Fred” Cleveland, 80, of Albany, died on March 15, 2019, in the comfort of his home with family at his side.

He was born June 5, 1938, in Brownington, the son of Everett and Theo (Jones) Cleveland. He attended Brownington public schools.

Following his education he entered the U.S. Navy on December 13, 1955. He was honorably discharged at the U.S. Naval Station in San Diego, California, on March 9, 1959.

On July 31, 1993, he married June Yvonne Baker in Orleans.

Fred was a long distance truck driver for 46 years. He and his family made their home in South Dakota, Montana, and Arizona before returning to Vermont and settling in Albany for the past three years.

Fred was a member of the American Legion in South Dakota. He enjoyed gardening, camping, spending time with his family, watching sports, cooking, and animals.

His survivors include his loving wife, June, of Albany; his five children: Terry Cleveland and his wife, Deb, of Ramona, South Dakota, Darla Benson and her husband, Dave, of Salem, South Dakota, Troy Cleveland and his wife, Malissa, of Winfred South Dakota, Dawn Jensen and her husband, Dave, of Madison, South Dakota, Amy Cholewinski and her husband, Chad, of Las Vegas, Nevada; his two stepchildren: Linda Major of Newport and Brian Hall of Scottsdale, Arizona; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; his three siblings: Ernie Cleveland and his wife, Doreen, of Orleans, Harvey Cleveland and his wife, Kim, of Brownington, and Marlene Dickey and her husband, Harry, of West Palm Beach, Florida.

Fred was predeceased by his parents; an infant child; and a stepson, Mark Hall.

All services will be private at the convenience of his family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Avenue, Morrisville, Vermont 05661.

Phillip A. Bailey

Phillip A. Bailey, 77, of Glover, died on March 10, 2019, in Glover.

He was born on February 28, 1942, in Troy to Walter Bailey and Marjorie Phillips.

On July 27, 1964, he married Corrine Kenneson, who survives him.

Philip was a truck driver for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and four-wheeling. He loved to be outside.

He is survived by his wife, Corrine Bailey; his children: Steven Bailey of Biddeford, Maine, Kathleen Aldrich and her husband, Timothy, of Westmore, Scott Bailey and his girlfriend, Tracey Davis, of Derby; his sister Marjorie Anderson of Culpeper, Virginia; his grandchildren: Alex, Amanda, and Kevin; several great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law Eleanor Bailey of Glover, Beverly Sample of Chichester, New Hampshire, and Avis Bailey of Lancaster, New Hampshire.

He was predeceased by his son Kevin Bailey; and two brothers: Everett and Clair.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday March 23, at 11 a.m. at the West Glover church with the Reverend Alyssa May officiating. Friends may call on March 23 at the West Glover church from 10 until 11 a.m. Spring internment will take place at the Westlook cemetery in Glover. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the West Glover Congregational Church at 2516 Bean Hill Road, West Glover, Vermont 05875.

Online condolences can be made at curtis-britch.com.

Beverly (Nault) Robitaille

Beverly (Nault) Robitaille, 91, of Newport, died on March 14, 2019.

She was born to the late Frank and Lena (Garey) Nault, on February 9, 1928, in Lyndonville.

Beverly graduated from Barton Academy in 1946, where she was proud to be a cheerleader. On June 25, 1949, she married Harvey Robitaille, the love of her life, who survives her. Beverly took much pride in her career as a nurse’s aide at Orleans County Memorial and North Country Hospital where she eventually worked as a radiology department assistant.

She was an active member of the Daughters of Isabella and the American Legion Auxiliary. Bev’s role as a cheerleader continued as she became very involved in Girl Scouts right along with her girls and transported her boys to Jay Peak for skiing with her youngest son riding next to her the whole way. She loved knitting and sewing. She had a love for animals. Bev enjoyed fishing, hiking, and doing other things outside with her family, including family cookouts and trips to Maine. She had a love of music, including playing the piano with her grandchildren. She was sure to give a big smile to anyone she met and would always stand in the window waving good-bye to her visitors as they left.

Beverly is survived by her husband, Harvey Robitaille, of Newport; by her children: Anne Robitaille of Florida, Robin Robitaille and his wife, Gail, of Barton, Judith Robitaille-Dunklee and her husband, Stan, of Barton, Pamela Emery and her husband, Howard, of Newport Center, Anthony Robitaille and his wife, Stephanie, of Williston, Joseph Robitaille and his wife, Robin, of Milton, and Timothy Robitaille of Newport; by 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews and their families. Beverly is also survived by her brothers: Donald Nault, Ralph Nault, and Roy Nault; and her sister, Millie Nault-Gero.

Beverly was predeceased by her sisters: Lucille Dowhen and Gloria Boulanger; and her sister-in-law Dee Nault.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 23, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Newport. In lieu of sending flowers, the family encourages people to make memories by getting outside to spend time with their families, cook a favorite old recipe, and plant a tree or go for a hike in memory of Bev’s sweet soul.

Online condolences can be made at curtis-britch.com.