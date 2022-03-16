Obituaries 3.16.22

Sadie Marie Watters

Sadie Marie Watters, 87, of Derby, died on March 13, 2022.

She was born on September 10, 1934, in Springfield, to Leland Watters and Ila Marsh Rowe. She married John L. Keement on November 10, 1951, who predeceased her.

Blessed with five daughters and a son, she is survived by Ila and Starlyn Chilafoux of Irasburg, Linda and John Kudla of Brownington, Debra and her late husband, Francis Chaput, of Newport Center, beloved Laurie Sydney Keement of Newport, Mary and Bernie Lantagne of Derby, and John and Kerry Keement of Coventry. She was also gracefully blessed with 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren.

She worked as a waitress at the Wagon Wheel, Miss Newport Diner, and the Brown Cow, along with the Newport Daily Express for 45 years. She was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary post 798, Auxiliary President District 5 for two years, National Color Bearer for one year, and member of Orleans American Legion Post 23, along with the Newport Eagles.

“Along life’s highway, the good lord called home my daughter Laurie, son-in-law Francis, three grandchildren, mother, father, stepfather, foster son, six brothers, four sisters, and companion Bob Nelson.

“To the ones who took care of my broom, see you Hallow!” said the witch.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at Pine Grove Cemetery in Newport.

Thomas Roy Sr.

Thomas “Tom” E. Roy Sr. of Bloomfield, known as “Critter” to friends and family, died March 4, 2022, at Central Vermont Hospital at the age of 84 with family surrounding him.

Tom was born October 5, 1937, in Portland Maine, eldest son of Edward A. Roy and Lena B. Packard. Tom moved to Montpelier at a young age. He went to Montpelier School where he left early to go to work for his uncle Ken at Baird Construction. From there he moved on to work for the State Highway Department, painting and fixing roads. Even in his later years, he could still tell you about any of the roads he had worked on.

He married Marleen Hatch in 1955 and they had six children. All his children learned from him to be tough and independent, while they learned to be kind and empathetic from their mother. After working with the State Highway Department, he went to work in the granite sheds in Barre as head maintenance and “go-to” man for Buttura and Sons. He finished out his career there and retired in 2000.

Tom never stopped working, however, as he was always fixing or building something in his spare time. Whether it was at his beloved family camp on Notch Pond, climbing and trimming trees, or building his own eight-sided log home where he retired. When he wasn’t tinkering, he was hunting or fishing. He has many pelts that range from as small as a weasel to as big as his trophy white tails from Maine and the mountains out west. He was a true mountain man. His wit and quick remarks will be missed by many.

Tom is survived by his brother Daniel F. Roy; sister Lucy A. Roy; and his five children: Barbara, Judith, Joann, Thomas Jr., and Rita. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Alfred, Elizabeth, Kenneth, Theresa, Danielle, Lance, Holly, Heidi, and Travis; and 17 great-grandchildren.

Tom was predeceased by his parents; brother Robert A. Roy; uncle Kenneth Baird, aunt Mary Baird; cousins John Baird and Skip Packard; former wife, Marleen H. Roy; and daughter Betty Jean Roy.

Informal services will be determined at a later date.

Maureen R. Rogers

Maureen R. Rogers, 80, of Coventry died on March 5, 2022, in Newport.

She was born on February 21, 1942, in Jeffersonville to the late Wilfred Joseph and Mary (Mashia) Rooney. On April 10, 1967, she married Julian Rogers, her husband of 55 years, who survives her.

Maureen was a graduate of Cambridge High School, Class of 1960. She was a foster parent in Vermont for over 35 years. She helped raise money to build the community center in Coventry, was a caregiver to many people throughout her life, loved her family, loved her dogs Dusty and Rusty, loved to read novels, especially romance novels, and she loved going to yard and tag sales.

She is survived by her children: Sherry Bean and her husband, Russell, Lynn Bushey and Bobby Ignjatovic, Lesa Trowt and her husband, Jeffrey, Michael Rogers and Julie Beauchesne, and Bob Josephson; her grandchildren: Kenny Bean and his wife, Britta, Daniel Bean, Jennifer Bushey and Ryan Roberge, Amy Jewer and her husband, Lester, Jessie Bushey, Raymond Coderre and Tara-Lynn Coderre, Dreyken Ignjatovic, Jacob Trowt, Jordyn Trowt, and Joni Beauchesne; by her great-grandchildren: Payton Bean, Trenton Bean, Jonathan Bushey, Trystan Moore-Lamphere, Cailyn Roberge, Tyler Jewer, and Kaylee Jewer. She is also survived by her brother Walden Rooney and his wife, Darla; sister-in-law Betty Rooney; two special nieces, Mary and Cara, like daughters of her own; several nieces and nephews; and close friends Judy Ostiguy Benware, Patricia Cross Avery, and Jason Wilkie.

She was predeceased by her sister Audria Bryce; her brothers Larry, Rodney, and Darwin Rooney; her brother-in-law Maurice Bryce; and her very close friend Annette Wright.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m on Friday, April 8, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Derby. Funeral services will be held immediately following calling hours at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Maureen’s memory may be made to Amy’s Armoire, P.O. Box 424, Waterbury, Vermont 05676, whose mission is to stabilize kids in foster care which was something near and dear to Maureen’s heart.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Robert Lamarre

Robert Lamarre, 71, of Brownington, died on March 7, 2022, at his home.

He was born on May 4, 1950, in Newport, to the late Alfred and Evette (Paquette) Lamarre.

Robert was a second-generation sawmill owner. The sawmill was his whole life. He also enjoyed woodworking, watching westerns, and playing cribbage.

He is survived by his children: Amanda Woolridge and her husband, Myron, of Methuen, Massachusetts, Andy Lamarre of Orleans, and Joshua Miesner of Oregon; his grandchildren: Jaden Woolridge, Zoe Woolridge, and Tyler Lamarre; his sisters: Gertrude Cerutti of West Charleston, and Rita Amidon of Fort Wayne, Indiana; his former spouse Annette Lamarre (Dagesse); and numerous family and friends.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Derby. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, at St. Theresa's Catholic Church in Orleans with Father Curtis Miller officiating. If friends desire contributions in Robert's name may be made to The Arbor Day Foundation, 211 North Twelfth Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68508.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Douglas Davis Jr.

Douglas C. Davis Jr., 53, of Orleans, died suddenly on March 11, 2022, at his home.

He was born on January 1, 1969, in Dover, New Hampshire, to Lucille (Duguay) and Douglas Davis Sr. On February 9, 1991, he married Christine Effrig, who survives him.

Douglas was a carpenter most of his life. Among his many hobbies, he enjoyed hunting with his rifle, bow and arrow, and muzzle loader, as well as fishing, ice fishing, and wild rides in “The Banana Boat.”

He is survived by his wife, Christine Davis, of Orleans; by his children: Mark Effrig and his spouse, Amanda, Adorian Willis, and Sara Begin and her partner, Michael Rice; by his mother Lucille Uraine; his grandchildren: Mark Effrig Jr., Issac Effrig, Lilly Willis, Mason Effrig, William Effrig, Max Prue, Ryan Rice, and Aydan Rice; and by his siblings: Tony Davis, Debbie Davis, Jacinda Hann and Chip Davis. He is also survived by his godmother and aunt Jeanne and uncle Art Lawson, and by numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his father, Douglas Davis Sr.; his grandfather and grandmother: Roger and Elsie Davis; and by pepere Edward and memere Azeline Duguay.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday March 18, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport. Friends may call on Friday March 18, at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the hour of the funeral. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Eli Goss Memorial Fishing Tournament, in care of Stephanie Goss, 1441 South Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, Florida 32931.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Walter Armstrong

Walter E. Armstrong, 85, of Barton, died at his home on February 21, 2022.

He was born in Bury, Quebec, on June 8, 1936, to the late William and Hannah Eileen (Ord) Armstrong. In his early childhood, he lived with his family on his grandparents’ farm in Quebec. After emigrating with his family to Vermont, Wally graduated from Orleans High School in 1955. On June 29, 1963, he married Priscilla May who survives him. In the years following their marriage, they lived in Barton Village before building their log cabin home on land near Cilla’s family in Barton.

Wally was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving in the years following the Korean War. His time in “the service,” as he called it, had a profound impact on his life and allowed him to meet people and travel to places he might never have otherwise. Among his various postings, Alaska was his favorite. During his years in the service, Wally especially valued the camaraderie and shared responsibility for one another’s well-being.

After the Air Force, he worked in the Washington, D.C., area in the commercial airline industry for a time before returning to Vermont. Upon his return to the Orleans area, he worked in several jobs before he began work at Ethan Allen Manufacturing where he eventually became an expeditor in the finish mill. Wally retired from Ethan Allen after more than 40 years.

Always an “early to bed, early to rise” person, Wally could often be found in the early morning hours out working in the yard. He was fastidious about his lawn mowing, grew an extensive garden, and lovingly tended blueberry plants and apple trees. He knew the birds and the animals of the area well. He had a deep appreciation for creation and the natural world.

In the years after the founding of the Barton Golf Club, he and Cilla would often ride across the road in their golf cart and play rounds on the family land. He also created beautiful, functional pieces in his wood shop, most of which are still in use by various family members and friends.

He traveled many times to visit family in Chicago, Illinois, Cleveland, Ohio, and Seattle, Washington, as well as trips to the Panama Canal, the Mississippi River, and many summer visits to Maine. In his retirement, Wally made a return trip to Alaska with his wife, sister-in-law and brother-in-law and was delighted to show them the parts of Alaska he recalled best.

Wally lived life on his own terms, valuing loyalty, kindness, sincerity, and a good work ethic. He was a devoted husband. He had a great sense of humor and a pleasant word for most everyone. He was quick to offer help and he had a wide-ranging knowledge that his family relied on regularly. All this is to say that the family miss this dear man deeply.

Wally is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Cilla. He is also survived by his brother-in-law William May and his wife, Susan, of Barton; nephew James May and his wife, Claire, and their sons, Jonah and Mills, of Cleveland; niece Alyssa May and her wife, Tabitha Bowling, and son, Marshall, of East Burke; as well as several relatives in Canada and extended family and friends in Vermont.

Per his request, there will be no formal services. He was, however, informed years ago that the family would celebrate him anyway, to which he said, “Well, I guess I won’t be able to do much about that!”

A gathering to celebrate his life will be held at a later time at the convenience of the family. Should friends desire, memorial contributions in Wally's memory may be made to the Union House Patient Activities Fund, 3086 Glover Street, Glover, Vermont 05839.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.