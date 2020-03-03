Obituaries 3.04.20

Charles “Charlie” Frank Whitaker

Charles “Charlie” Frank Whitaker died peacefully in his Irasburg home on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the age of 93.

Charles was born in Brattleboro on November 25, 1926, the son of Wilbur and Maude (Russell) Whitaker.

At the age of eight after the tragic loss of his father, Charles and his siblings moved with their mother to his grandpa and grandma Russell’s home in South Strafford. Surely it was there he developed his love of workhorses, as he drove horses to deliver apples, cream, and potatoes.

Charlie graduated from Thetford Academy in 1944. He served in the Army as a heavy machine gunner in Company M, 31st Infantry. He arrived in Okinawa just before the Japanese surrendered, and later served in Korea.

After the war, Charlie attended Lyndon Normal School and soon after graduation got a teaching and coaching job. He taught and coached many different sports in Newport, Hardwick, and Orleans, but basketball was his favorite.

He was known as a tough coach who told his players, “Never quit!” Charlie had a passion for sports and later earned his master’s degree in physical education at Ithaca College.

Charlie taught for 17 years before leaving teaching and taking up work with U.S. customs. He worked there until retirement age. During those years, Charlie also took up raising dairy heifers, which he continued into his 90s. He was known for his meticulous science around breeding, producing many quality animals.

Charlie’s favorite passion in his later years was horse pulling. He and his friend and pulling partner, Marc Farrell, competed in horse pulls across New England with his pair(s) of Belgians.

Charlie is survived by his two brothers, Kenneth Whitaker of Keene, New Hampshire, and Ervin (Buster) Needham of South Strafford; his sister-in-law Ardel Whitaker of Hyde Park; his many adoring nieces and nephews; and his large network of family, friends, and former students/athletes. Charlie is also survived by his housemates and long-time close friends Richard, Dinah, Rachelle, and Ryan Cotnoir. Charlie loved his people.

Charlie was predeceased by his siblings Gerald Whitaker and his wife, Charlotte, Louise Bailey and her husband, Bill, Howard Whitaker, Josephine Engberg and her husband, Eric, Gene (Peanut) Needham, Jean Whittemore and her husband, Winston, and infant siblings Geraldine Whitaker, and Melvin Needham. He was also predeceased by his sisters-in-law Mary Whitaker and Wanda Needham.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Northeast Kingdom Pulling Association, 2919 Burke Hollow Road, West Burke, Vermont 05871, care of Lisa Patridge.

A viewing will take place at Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home at 37 Lake Road in Newport from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 6.

Funeral services will take place on Saturday, March 7, at 1 p.m. at the River of Life Church on Route 14 in Irasburg. Spring interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Strafford.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Arline P. Thibbitts

Arline P. Thibbitts died peacefully at her home in North Troy on Monday, December 30, 2019, after a battle with cancer.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, John F. Thibbitts, of North Troy; by her son John N. Thibbitts and his wife, Peg, of Granby, Massachusetts; by her son Jeffrey R. Thibbitts of North Troy; by her sister Virginia Gizzi and her husband, Louis Gizzi, of Rehoboth, Massachusetts; by her sister Jacqueline Green and her husband, Stephen Green, of Rehoboth; by her niece Jennie Green-Sermak and her husband, Chris Sermak, of Rehoboth and their daughters Abbie, Molly and Sophie; and by her nephew Nathan Green of Bozeman, Montana, and his wife, Elizabeth, and their son Sam.

Arline grew up in Rehoboth and obtained a degree as a registered nurse from the Rhode Island School of Nursing. She lived and worked in Catskill, New York; Cape Cod, Massachusetts; and Granby, Massachusetts, before retiring to Vermont.

The patience and attention to detail that made Arline an incredible nurse carried over into her creative pursuits, including decorating, quilting, stenciling, antiquing, flower-arranging, and especially baking, where her apple pies and doughboys were known far and wide. She was also actively involved in community projects, such as the building of a unique and much-loved wooden playground at BWB elementary school on the Cape, and working to achieve a beautiful new library for the town of Granby. Her sharp mind, sense of humor, and optimism never diminished. Arline will be greatly missed and forever loved.

Plans for a memorial get-together are underway, but a place and time are not yet determined. It will most likely be in the spring, which was the time of year that Arline loved most of all.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.

David Barrows Stackpole

David Barrows Stackpole born October 19,1933, died peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at the age of 86, surrounded by his loving family.

Northern Vermont was David’s lifetime home. He grew up in Johnson attending graded school there and graduating from People’s Academy in Morrisville. He attended Dartmouth College, graduating in 1956, where he remained actively involved in the alumni association. From there David went on to Cornell Law School. Upon graduating he returned to Vermont where he clerked in Lamoille County until he passed the Vermont bar exam.

In 1964 David was the first attorney to set up private practice in Stowe, where he settled and raised his family. From 1968 to 1978 he partnered with his longtime friend, Tom Amidon. He then went on to hire, and in 1993 partner with Ed French forming the current Stackpole and French Law Offices.

David served the Vermont Bar Association on various committees, including the Professional Conduct Committee. He served as state’s attorney for Lamoille County, trustee of the village of Stowe, and was the moderator of Stowe Town Meeting for 20 years. He was a past president of Stowe Rotary Club, served as a founding director and officer of Lamoille County Mental Health, was a director of Lamoille Family Center, and former chair of the Johnson State College Foundation.

He enjoyed years of serving on the Mount Mansfield ski patrol. He was involved in community theater and was instrumental in the birth of the Farm to School movement. He became chairman of the board of Green Mountain Farm to School, Inc., a non-profit committed to delivering farm sourced foods to schools throughout northern Vermont.

David retired in 2015, but never stopped giving wise counsel until his last breath.

David was many things to many people. He spent his life in quiet service to his community — assisting and mentoring those in need well beyond his professional responsibilities. He had a wonderful way of creating fun and could find adventure in the every day. He was a devoted father and passionate grandfather.

He had a unique way of seeing the individuality in people, especially his grandchildren. He encouraged and joined with them in pursuing what they love. Living in close proximity and participating in their daily lives brought them all great joy.

He will be remembered for his limitless love and devotion to his family, his stewardship of the land, his passion for his community, merriment, song, dance, and his infamous sense of humor. He could turn a phrase.

David is survived by his daughter Anna Stein and her husband, Jesse, of South Burlington and his daughter Kate Osborne and her husband, Jon, of Lake Elmore; his beloved grandchildren: Abby, Eben, Linden, and Cole; his sister Beverly Webster from Brattleboro and her children: Carrie, Andrew, Jake, and Susan and their spouses and children; and his good friend and former wife, Paige Savage, all of whom he dearly loved.

He was predeceased by his mother, Margaret Barrows Stackpole; and his father, C. Harry Tabor Stackpole; his brother-in-law Donald Webster; and his beloved Eric Rozendaal.

The family thanks the staff and residents of Copley Manor Mansfield House for their care, loving kindness, and friendship during David’s final days.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at the Stowe Community Church.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Eric Rozendaal Memorial Award in care of Vermont Land Trust, vlt.org, or Green Mountain Farm to School, greenmountainfarmtoschool.org.

Arrangements are in the care of the Faith Funeral Home at 165 Brooklyn Street in Morrisville.

John Guy “Babe” Gaudreau

John Guy “Babe” Gaudreau of Beebe Plain, at the age of 88, died peacefully on Saturday, February 29, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on April 26, 1931, in Beebe Plain the son of Eugene and Regina (Allaire) Gaudreau.

He leaves behind his wife, Denise (Poulin) Gaudreau, whom he loved and adored immensely and was married to for over 67 years. He is also survived by six children: Pauline Hisman of Newport; Guy Gaudreau and his wife, Jane, of Carney’s Point, New Jersey; Diane Binette and her husband, Chris, of Beebe Plain; Jeanne Rainville and her husband, Edmund, of Highgate; James Gaudreau and his wife, Susan, of Dracut, Massachusetts; and Edward Gaudreau and his wife, Jessica, of Newport; and predeceased by his son Peter Gaudreau. In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by eighteen grandchildren: Joe and Jeff Gaudreau, Adam Ganton, Josh and Seth and his wife, Sarah, Hisman, Kristen Venello and her husband, A.J., John, Matt, and Katie Gaudreau, Pamela and Eric Binette, Silas and Camille Rainville, Michelle and Jennifer Gaudreau, and Elizabeth, Patrick, and Isabel Gaudreau; as well as his six great-grandchildren: Hannah and Violet Hisman, August Hisman, Kamryn and Logan Venello, and MaKenzie Binette. He also is survived by his sister Marcelle Gosselin of Charleston; his sister-in-law Cecile Gaudreau of Beebe Plain; his sisters- and brothers-in-laws: Jacques and Rachel Poulin of Longuieil, Quebec, Vitale and Lorraine Poulin of Longueil, Quebec, Rejeanne (Poulin) and George Babkine of Montreal, Quebec, Henriette (Poulin) Daigneault of Derby Line, Lise (Poulin) and Larry Meyette of Essex Junction, Gilles Poulin of Magog, Quebec, and Andre Poulin of Sherbrooke, Quebec; and his many, many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his father and mother; his brothers Gervais, Rene, Lucien, and Robert; his sister Odile; as well as his several other family members and brothers- and sisters-in-law.

John spent most of his life as a dairy farmer in Beebe Plain. After selling his farm and stock, he became a machinist and worked for Butterfield — Litton Industries now recognized as Tivoly in Derby Line. He was a member of St. Edward’s Parish of Derby Line, where he helped for many years working the bingo hall with many close and good friends and was committed to his faith and parish.

One of his most cherished hobbies was fishing. He would spend many evenings, after finishing chores on the farm in the summer, by fly-fishing in the John’s River, which ran through the middle of his farmlands. In the winter when days were shorter he would spend hours making flies to go fishing with.

Additionally he enjoyed the early springtime up in his wood lot, where he would tap countless maple trees with his children, grandchildren, brothers, sister, in-laws, and nieces and nephews and make his ever famous papa’s maple syrup. Family events always provided for the element of his gift of telling stories that could make the faces of those around him smile and laugh.

In his younger days he was an avid athlete with a passion for hockey, and will be fondly remembered by many for all the countless backyard outdoor hockey rinks he prepared and maintained for his children and the neighborhood. He was also an avid baseball player and enjoyed the game of baseball like his brothers, with deep passion.

John was recognized by the Orleans County Hall of Fame for his baseball achievements and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016. Sports were an integral part of his life as it was with all his siblings.

In his later years he enjoyed driving his International tractor, plowing the fields, planting his garden, and planting countless potatoes. While he loved and adored his wife and children, he cherished his grandchildren even more, always carrying on about all of them in one way or another with anyone who would stop and lend an ear to listen. He will be deeply missed and always fondly remembered.

Calling hours will be held at Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home at 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport on Friday, March 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass will be held at St. Edward’s Church at 59 Elm Street in Derby Line on Saturday, March 7, at 11 a.m. Interment will be private and held at a later date.

Gestures of remembering John are sincerely appreciated but not necessary. Should anyone choose to do so through a flower arrangement, it can be delivered to Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home. If worthy causes are preferred, the family kindly asks that a charity of one’s choice be chosen to donate in his memory.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

David Thomas Foy

David Thomas Foy, 71, of Newport, and formerly of Groveton, New Hampshire, died at the Veteran Affairs Hospital in White River Junction on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, after a long illness.

David was born in Morrisburg, Ontario, on May 15, 1948, the son of Albert J. and Marie Judith (Tremblay) Foy.

He was a resident of Island Pond as a child and graduated from the North Country Union High School in 1967. David served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era and upon returning home from the service moved to Guildhall where he resided until moving to Groveton in 1991, where he lived until moving to Newport in September of 2019.

Before retiring David worked as the head of the receiving department for James River and Wausau Papers for many years. He was a member of the Groveton American Legion, Post #17. He was a dedicated hunter and fisherman and an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan.

David is survived by his wife of 26 years, Paula (McLean) Foy, of Newport; his children Diane Moore and Rich Kenny of West Charleston; Richard Foy of Shelburne; Lora Foy of Guildhall; Kristina Palazzolo and her husband, Mike, of Groveton, New Hampshire; Michelle Petrin and her husband, Kris, of Biddeford, Maine; and Benjamin Cardinal and Aurora LaFond of Rocksbury; his thirteen grandchildren; his two great-grandchildren; the mothers of his children Nicole McDuff of Pittsford and Valerie Foy of Guildhall; his siblings Margaret Morrill of Newport, Fred Foy and his wife, Gina, of Morrisville; George “Tony” Foy and his wife, Sue, of Island Pond; Charlie Foy of Plant City, Florida; and Kathline Fitzgerald and her husband, Matt, of Essex; and his many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces, and great-nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; and his grandson Kris Thomas Palazzolo.

Memorial calling hours will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Armstrong-Charron Funeral Home at 100 State Street in Groveton, New Hampshire.

Funeral service will follow immediately after at the funeral home with Father Daniel Deveau, pastor of the St. Marguerite d’Youville Parish, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in David’s name to The Fallen Outdoors at www.thefallenoutdoors.com (At The Fallen Outdoors they aim to connect Soldiers, Airmen, Sailors, and Marines, with a network that facilitates hunting and fishing trip).

To send the family condolences via the online register book, please visit, www.armstrongcharronfuneralhome.com.