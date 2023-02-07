Obituaries 2.8.2023

Hollie Dianne Thomas

Hollie Dianne Thomas, 78, of Albany, died peacefully on January 25, 2023. Hollie’s loving daughter and son-in-law were at her side.

Hollie grew up in Boston, Massachusetts, with her mother, Madeleine Brooks Webber. Hollie met the love of her life, Charles “Chuck” Thomas, in Watertown, Massachusetts. In 1965, they married and eventually moved to Albany, settling on the same property she continued to own and care for.

Hollie was predeceased by her husband, Chuck, in 1990.

She leaves behind her devoted daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Tracy Jarvis, and her granddaughter and her fiancé, Jade Jarvis and Dylan Jennison. She also leaves behind special friends Cecile Gelineau and Donna Brown-Perry, who visited her at Maple Lane weekly, bringing homemade meals and chocolate ice cream.

Hollie was an employee of North Country Hospital for over 30 loyal years; she was proud of her work and very devoted to the hospital. Hollie was well known and deeply loved around the hospital — she may have been known for pinching a male butt or two. This habit continued throughout her life and during her time at Maple Lane.

Hollie was an animal lover, deeply devoted to her horses, and later in life a group of four cats, because she couldn’t leave the animal shelter with just one. We will always remember Hollie riding off onto the trails on her stallion Sonata (Sonny), leather riding gloves on, riding Western on a horse that towered over her. Hollie rode horses into her 70s, using a step stool to reach the stirrups.

Hollie enjoyed many things. A few of her favorites were a beautiful classical piano concert, a good taco night, mowing her lawn on a sunny Sunday afternoon, weekly self-manicures on Saturday nights, and chocolate mint pie.

Hollie “Gram” will be deeply missed, but her family is comforted that she is at peace now.

There will be no services at this time.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Adam J. Judd

Adam J. Judd of Holland, also known to some as Juddy, Grizz, or to his pups as Dad, died on January 26, 2023, leaving his family all too soon. He was born on July 22, 1984, in Newport to Larry and Diane (Haskins) Judd.

Adam made many friends in his short lifetime. He was always willing to lend a hand and would drop whatever he was doing to help a friend in need. He was well loved by his family.

Although Adam never married, he had his children, his black and tan coonhounds Tracker and Savage. He loved them with all his might, and they loved him back. Black and tans aren’t usually lapdogs, but these two were.

Adam graduated from North Country Union High School in 2002. He excelled at building and took a job at Tetreault Lumber where he not only worked for many years but became a part of the Tetreault family. He then went to work for Pike Industries with his dad and then with his brother. He worked at the Lavender Farm for a period of time for and with his cousin Michele, which he loved. Most recently he was working as assistant town clerk in Holland with his mom. He enjoyed learning more about the town he grew up in and meeting more of Holland’s residents.

He loved being outside and meeting people. There wasn’t anyone he couldn’t strike up a conversation with. He loved to fish, hunt, and go snowmobiling and four-wheeling. In recent years he fell in love with riding motorcycles. He loved getting out on his Harley and enjoyed the rumble and the freedom of the open road.

Adam is survived by his parents, Larry and Diane Judd, of Holland; by his brothers and sisters: John and Emily Judd of Newport Center and Eric and Jessica Judd of Holland. He also leaves behind his favorite niece Olivia Judd of Newport Center, and treasured nephews Cameron, Braxton, and Zander Judd of Holland, and Parker Judd of Newport Center. He treasured his time with them and would roughhouse, play games, or just love them. He was affectionately known as “Unc.”

He leaves his paternal grandfather Lawrence Judd Sr., and his uncles Bruce (Christine) and Glenn (Mickey), and his aunts Donna (Jim) and Lisa (Dave). He also leaves behind his brother from another mother, Dan Daggett of Newport. He leaves behind many cousins and special friends. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents Floyd and Alice (Gonyeau) Haskins, paternal grandmother Mabel (Sykes) Judd, uncle Keith Judd and uncle Michael Haskins and his wife, Dorinda.

Adam touched many lives in his short time here on Earth. He was loved dearly and is missed fiercely.

The family will be holding a celebration of life at his parents’ home at 360 Stagecoach Lane in Holland to celebrate him on his birthday, July 22. All are welcome.

Contributions in Adam’s memory may go to Ten Lives Fund which was created by Isabel Marks to help pet owners who might not be able to financially afford to care for a pet. Please mail donations to Ten Lives Fund, the Animal Doctor, 56 Eastern Avenue, Newport Center, Vermont 05857.

Robert Neil Chamberland

Robert “Robby” Neil Chamberland, 48, of Derby, died on January 18, 2023. He was born on June 11, 1974, in Newport, to Donna Greenwood and Raymond Chamberland.

He was diagnosed with diabetes at the age of four, and had a long challenging struggle with self-management of the disease.

He grew up in Irasburg, and in 2005 he moved to Massillon, Ohio, where his good friends Tom and Janice Maneggia resided.

He moved back to Vermont in 2021. He leaves behind three children: Brett, Brianna, and Bobby. He was very proud of the adults they have become. He was blessed to become a grandfather in 2020 to Wyatt and was looking forward to all the fun times they were going to share. He was excited for the birth of his granddaughter Noa Simone. She came into the world on January 24, 2023.

He had a close relationship with his mother, whom he adored and loved deeply. He enjoyed spending time with family, especially with his cousin Ron Elliott.

He always looked forward to going fishing and target shooting every summer with his uncle Brian Greenwood, who predeceased him in November 2008.

His pastimes and hobbies were fishing, target shooting, gardening, listening to music, tinkering, riding his Harley, and he liked collecting antiques.

He is survived by his parents: Donna Greenwood (Ron Lanoue) of Glover and Raymond Chamberland (Penny Chamberland) of Lyndonville; by his children: Brett Chanel Morley (Devin Morley) of Alaska, Brianna and Bobby Chamberland of Brownington; by his grandchildren: Wyatt Bowen of Brownington and Noa Simone Morley of Alaska; by his sister Andrea Brown (Ted Brown) of West Glover; by his aunts: Cheryl Greenwood of Derby, Beverly Lang (Guy Lang) of Canada and Julie Greenwood of Canada; by his cousin Ron Elliott of New York and many other cousins; by his friends Tom and Janice Maneggia of Ohio.

He was predeceased by his grandparents Robert and Effiegene Greenwood and Archille and Blanche Chamberland, and by his uncle Brian Greenwood.

Graveside services will be held in June at Derby Center Cemetery in Derby with family and close friends.