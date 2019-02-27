Obituaries 2.27.19

Louise Alice Bickford

Louise Alice Bickford, 84, died on Thursday, February 21, 2019, in the comfort of her home and surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Barton, on September 12, 1934, a daughter of Grover Carl Tyler and Ruth (Hinton) Tyler. Louise spent much of her childhood living in Glover, where she attended grade school and became acquainted with a young boy who would later become her husband of 66 years. Louise’s mother died at a young age and she moved to live with her grandmother, Alice Tyler. Louise later reconnected with her grade school classmate, Stanley G. Bickford, and they were married on February 22, 1953, and started their family. Together, they raised four children and were “mom and dad” to many of their children’s friends; there was always enough room at the dinner table for a few more.

Louise retired from Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center after thirty plus years of dedicated service in food and dining services. During her retirement, she worked for Café Food Services in the Lebanon School District. Louise belonged to several organizations such as the Embalm Club, Upper Valley Crafters, Twin State Trail Busters, a bowling league, and a horse club. Louise also served as a den mother to her boys’ Cub Scout Troops. Louise adored her five horses, with special affection for her Morgan horse, Babe. Louise loved cooking, sewing, reading, and spending time with her family. Louise and Stanley enjoyed many annual trips to Florida and to Old Orchard Beach, Maine.

Louise is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Stanley G. Bickford; her children: Catherine M. Wilcox and her husband, William, John T. Bickford, Peter W. Bickford and his wife, Tracy; by her siblings: Carl Tyler and his wife, Winona, Mickey Tyler and his wife, Cindy, Karleen Mason and her husband, Robert, Reginald Tyler and his wife, Linda; by her grandchildren: Audrey Macie and her husband, Carroll, Tyler Bickford and his wife, Lily, Erica Bickford, Emily Bickford; and two great-grandchildren: Damien Macie and Melina Mae Bickford-Walker. She is also survived by a devoted and caring long-time family friend, Keith Goodwin.

Louise was predeceased by her parents; a son, George “Mike” Stanley Bickford; and two brothers, Wayne Tyler and Albert Tyler.

The Bickford family wishes to thank the staff of the Visiting Nurses Association and Hospice of Vermont and New Hampshire, especially her long time hospice nurse, Kathy Watson, and home health care aide, Elecia (Monique) Mucheke.

Family and friends are invited to Louise’s calling hours on Friday, March 1, from 11 a.m. to noon with her memorial service following at noon at the Ricker Funeral Home on School Street, in Lebanon, New Hampshire. The Reverend Jeff Scott will officiate. Following her memorial service, all are welcome to join the family for a luncheon and reception in the Kilton Room at the West Lebanon Congregational Church, 18 Maple Street, West Lebanon, New Hampshire.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to VNA and Hospice of Vermont and New Hampshire, P.O. Box 881, Brattleboro, Vermont 05302, or the Upper Valley Humane Society, 300 Old Route 10, Enfield, New Hampshire 03748.

Bradley Stephen Bowen

Bradley Stephen Bowen, 49, of Newport, died on February 21, 2019, in Newport.

He was born on August 26, 1969, in Newport, abeloved son of Leonard and Connie (Handy) Bowen.

Bradley liked music and did some DJ work in the area and loved to be around and tell jokes. He liked carpentry work. He worked for Maurice Pouliot at Adrien’s Auto Service and for the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford and Bouffard Funeral Home, both for several years. He also worked as a mechanic at his parents home in Derby. He went traveling with his mother and was very proud of his grandchildren “Little People.” He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his children: Nicholas Bowen of Newport and Katelyn Bowen of Derby; by his grandchildren: Mallarie, Ellie, and Elaina; by his siblings: Brian Bowen and his wife, Kathy, of Virginia, Brice Bowen of Colorado, Wanda Swett of Newport, and Tina Bowen of Newport; by five nieces: Stephanie Swett of Newport Center, Kristen Bowen of Newport, Brandi Swett of Newport, Hannah Bowen of Virginia, and Ashley Brisco of Barre; and by his nephew Noah Bowen of Virginia.

Funeral services were held at on February 26, at the Church of God on Crawford Road in Derby with the Reverend Laurence Wall officiating.

Diana B. Guillette

Diana B. Guillette, 56, of Newport died on February 21, 2019, in Newport.

She was born on April 21, 1962, in Newport to Howard and Rachel (Lahar) Brainerd.

She is survived by her children: Matthew Guillette of Pittsford, Lindsay Guillette of East Montpelier, and Abbey Guillette of Derby; by her granddaughter Alyson Nault of East Montpelier; by her life partner, Scott Hamilton, of Coventry; by her siblings: Linda Jones and her husband, Brian, of Derby, and Lee Karzmarczyk and her husband, John, of New Haven; by the father of her three children, Guy Guillette, of Derby; and by several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents.

Diana loved cookouts, being with her family, and dragonflies. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Mary Wright Halo Foundation, 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Anthony C. (Tony) Paré

Anthony C. (Tony) Paré, 63, of Richmond, formerly of Newport, died after a brief illness, with his family by his side on February 14, 2019, at University of Vermont Medical (UVM) Center.

He was born May 25, 1955, in Montgomery, Alabama, to Claude Paré and Claudia (Comeau) Smith. He graduated from North Country Union High School in 1973, and earned an Associate’s degree in liberal arts from the Community College of Vermont in 1997.

Anthony spent most of his life in and around the Northeast Kingdom, growing up in West Charleston and eventually settling down in Newport where he raised his family. He was known in the community as a NAPA store manager, through the teaching of youth tae kwon do, and his activity in the Vermont Civil War Hemlocks and the Northeast Kingdom Civil War Roundtable. Tony had a passion for Harley Davidson Motorcycles and was a student of history.

He is survived by his son Philip and his wife, Monique, of Craftsbury; his son Kirk of Bellefonte, Pennsylvania; his daughter Monica of Newport; and three grandchildren: Josephine, Gwenyth, and Hank. He is also survived by his five siblings Lynn and her husband, Ed, Janet, Dawn, Eric and his wife, Tamara, and Alan and his wife, Terri.

A celebration of life to is to be held at the family’s convenience in Morgan in the spring. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to UVM Medical Center by going to www.give.uvmhealth.org.

Robert M. Boisvert

Robert M. Boisvert, 69, of Orleans, died on February 23, 2019, in Newport.

He was born on July 20, 1949, in Newport to Eugene and Simone (Champigny) Boisvert. On October 1, 1983, he married Merri Chapdelaine who survives him.

Robert was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a special equipment operator for the state of Vermont. He was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed hunting, kayaking, spending time with his dog, Little Bee, running, water skiing, playing poker, exercising, and spending time with his family and grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by many friends and co-workers.

He was a member of the American Legion Post of Orleans.

Robert is survived by his wife Merri Boisvert of Orleans; by his daughter Renee Smith and her husband, Glenn, of Norwell, Massachusetts; by his grandchildren Madelyn and Ian Smith of Norwell; by his brother John Boisvert Sr. of Newport; and by several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; his son Anthony in 2004; and by his brother Ralph.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 28, at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, February 28, from 1 until 2 p.m. Spring interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery with full military honors. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center, 1080 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819.

Gerald DiMambro

Gerald DiMambro, 54, Newport, died on February 6, 2019, in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

He was born on May 4, 1964, in Framingham, Massachusetts, to Brenda (Bean) DiMambro and the late David DiMambro.

Gerald was a machinist for many years and was currently working for Northeast Engineering in Morgan. He enjoyed watching football, and his favorite team was the Patriots. He also loved old cars. He loved visits from his daughter and grandson. Gerald loved his family. He also enjoyed spending time with his co-workers, who were a great support team through his illness.

He is survived by his children: Ashley DiMambro and Phillip DiMambro; and by his grandson Mason DiMambro. He is also survived by his mother, Brenda DiMambro; his siblings: Jennie DiMambro, Erica Cone and her husband, Scott, and Kelly DiMambro; and by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his father, David DiMambro.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Mary Halo Foundation at 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

