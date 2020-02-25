Brandon Bradley

Brandon Bradley, 42, of Orleans died suddenly on February 13, 2020, in Newport.

He was born on December 6, 1977, in Springfield, Massachusetts, to Paula (Ouellette) Bradley. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Gulf War.

He enjoyed fishing, ice fishing, camping, hiking, and outings with his children. He was an avid outdoorsman, a loving father, adventurous, and had a great sense of humor.

Brandon’s life revolved around his children, but he always took the time to listen to others or help anyone in need.

He is survived by his parents, Paula and Clyde Bradley, of Orleans; his children: Kavan, age 14, Marie Rose, age 13, and Brayden Bradley, age 10, all of Orleans; his sister Bryana Bradley; and his brother Beau Bradley.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Barton with Father Curtis Miller officiating.

Friends may call on Saturday, February 29, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home at 12 Elm Street in Barton. Spring internment will take place at the St. Paul’s Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Phyllis Harrington

Phyllis Harrington, 87, longtime resident of Craftsbury Common, died peacefully in her sleep the morning of Sunday, February 16, 2020, after a lengthy bout of heart and respiratory issues.

Phyllis had been residing at the Craftsbury Community Care Center (The 4 C’s) for the past three years and loved it there. Hats off to the wonderful folks on the staff, Phyllis thought of them as family and they treated her as such. The word “care” is not lost in the title.

Phyllis wore many hats over the years, but the one that showed the most wear was her “mother hen” hat.

Known affectionately as “Phuss” for her close attention to every little detail, Phyllis loved to take in the masses and show them a good time. Given the fact that she knew her way around a kitchen, Phyllis rarely had any complaints.

In her eight-year stint in the Champlain Islands, she cooked for more people than most of the local eateries and loved every minute of it. Phyllis made sure her guests were well entertained, in some fashion, while she concocted something from her playbook of epicurean delights.

She moved back home to “the common” in 1984 and lived in the Bricabode, where she ran her bed and breakfast for a number of years. The Bricabode allowed her to continue with her “mother hen” ways and entertain a whole new group of lucky recipients with her unique hospitality. Phyllis showed that same hospitality to several students attending nearby Sterling College over the years, offering room and board at the Bricabode while they attended school.

Phyllis touched a lot of lives in a lot of ways, and in the short time since her death her family has received many calls and emails reminding them just how impressive those numbers were.

She will surely be missed, but she will also live forever in the hearts of those that were fortunate enough to have known her, even if just for a brief time. It didn’t take long for all the “Phuss” to rub off.

A service, fit for someone special like Phyllis, will be arranged at a later date when the Vermont weather is warmer.

Ronald A. (ToTo) LaMadeleine

Ronald A. (ToTo) LaMadeleine, 70, of Newport, beloved husband of Elaine, died on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

He was born on December 12, 1949, to Camile and Edna (Collett) LaMadeleine.

On September 3, 2003, he married Elaine Moffatt, who survives him.

He was a self-employed carpenter in the area for many years. His hobbies were fishing and boating with Elaine, woodworking, gardening, maple sugaring, camping, hunting, and family gatherings.

He and Elaine liked to travel and take care of their tropical fish aquarium as well as feed the birds outside of their home. He also enjoyed music, playing his guitar, dancing, and singing.

He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine LaMadeleine, of Newport; his children: David LaMadeleine and his wife, Paula, Daniel LaMadeleine and his wife, Tammy, Adam LaMadeleine and his daughter Nicole, Sandi Monteith and her husband, Gordon, Pauline Perkins, Raymond Labounty II and his wife, Joanne, and Darren Perkins; his 19 grandchildren; his ten great-grandchildren; his sisters Laurette and Helen Fontaine; and his several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brothers: Andy, Leo, Ed, Denis, and Gerard LaMadeleine; and his sisters: Florence Bellmare, Rachal Circola, and Alice Russo.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 19, at 2 p.m. at Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, at 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport. Friends may call from 1 p.m. until the hour of the funeral service on Wednesday.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, care of Heather Dowland Chapter 22, P.O. Box 735, Derby, Vermont 05829

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.