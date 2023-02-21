Obituaries 2.22.2023

Elmer C. Maxfield

Elmer C. Maxfield Sr., of Jay, died peacefully on January 2, 2023, at the age of 91. Elmer grew up in Post Mills. His parents were Andrew Maxfield and Ella Bowker. Elmer had eight siblings. He is survived by his brother Melvin Maxfield (85), and his sister Anna Hines (97). He was predeceased by his siblings Clyde, Arlene, Norman, Kenneth, and Earl Maxfield.

Elmer married Jackulene (Jackie) Judd on August 20, 1947. Together they had three children: Christopher “Elmer” Maxfield, Janet Maxfield, and James “Jim” Maxfield. Jim predeceased Elmer in October of 2021.

Elmer had six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, with one on the way, and two great-great-grandchildren. Elmer had many beloved nieces and nephews. He loved and cherished his family.

Elmer was a star athlete in baseball at Thetford Academy and a skilled pilot at a young age. He spent many hours with his brother packing down snow in the winters to make some enjoyable ski runs.

Elmer learned his craft as a chef growing up in a house of 12 people. He started his professional path of preparing food around the Lake Morey area, where he met his wife, Jackie.

He enjoyed traveling and was an outdoor sports enthusiast. He took his family on many vacations, visiting historical sights and trips out west. As a family, they enjoyed waterskiing and boating on the Connecticut River, hunting with the Judds, ice skating, and skiing throughout the twin states, until the snow left. Elmer loved capturing their precious moments on film.

Elmer and his wife, Jackie, left the Upper Valley to start a restaurant venture together. They owned and operated Dot’s Restaurant in Irasburg for 25 years. Elmer was the head chef and developed the menu. Jackie managed the dining room and the bookkeeping. It was a family establishment, working alongside their children throughout the years. Elmer and Jackie taught their children how to run a business. Dot’s Restaurant was loved and cherished by the community.

In their spare time, they enjoyed their cottage on Lake Salem. There, they boated, waterskied, sailed, and enjoyed having their children and grandchildren visit. They motorcycled together and played for numerous years on a bowling league, winning many events. Elmer took up snowmobiling and became the president of the local VAST charter. They made time to hunt and enjoyed deer camp and time with the Judd side of the family.

When Elmer officially retired, he sold his log home near Irasburg and moved to Jay to be closer to Jay Peak Resort. He enjoyed skiing and golfing close by. Elmer alpine skied until 89 years of age, and celebrated many birthdays there, including his ninety-first. Everyone knew him at the mountain, and he was known for being fast on the hill! He golfed in the summer and would practice his swings behind his house in the clearing.

He had a wonderfully full life. It was filled with adventure, family, love, food, and sports. He left a legacy and family tradition of skiing that is passed down to multiple generations. He was loved and revered by his family, and will be missed.

Services were held at the former Dot’s Restaurant in Irasburg on February 19. The family appreciates those who shared their stories of Elmer.

Brenda Lee Magoon

Brenda Lee Magoon died February 18, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Thetford, after a short battle with liver disease.

Brenda was born February 4, 1949, the daughter of Orerson L. and Margaret Edith (Guyette) Jacobs. She grew up in Vermont and graduated from Hartford High School in 1967.

In the summer of 1966, Brenda met Robert E. Magoon in Cornish, New Hampshire. They fell in love and were married on October 14, 1967, at the Center Road Church in Cornish Flat. Brenda and Bob made their home in the Upper Valley until they purchased their home on Sanborn Road in Thetford in 1980. In the 55 years of their marriage, their family grew to include three children, 12 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.

Along with raising their children, Brenda worked at the Chanel Mills, The Norwich Inn, and then for several area fuel oil companies, including Valley Fuels, Irving Oil, Cota and Cota, Perry Oil Company, and finally as a greeter at the Bradford Rest Area. In 2011, she started retirement, and Brenda and Bob purchased a piece of land off Lake Willoughby, Brenda’s true happy place. They enjoyed camping there and she would travel north regularly to attended church and play cards with her dear friends.

Brenda’s door was always open, ready to share a cup of coffee or dessert, especially coffee and doughnuts with her dearest friend Margaret Bailey. Her home was warm and inviting, adorned with photos of their life and family. She loved to host, and holidays found their home filled with family. She took pride in her role as “Grammie” and her face lit up each time she held one of “her” babies.

She also loved the color red, making pies, and especially fixing strawberry shortcake for her friends and family. She was a force behind the annual Strawberry Shortcake Social at the North Thetford church for many years, always enjoying the strawberry picking and breakfast out after.

She served as a church deacon, justice of the peace for the town of Thetford, and was a dedicated volunteer at the Thetford food shelf. Brenda was a devoted member of the United Church of Thetford in North Thetford, and in her later years, at the Brownington United Church of Christ in the Northeast Kingdom.

She loved all things Vermont, and especially Lake Willoughby where she even participated in the Polar Plunge on a few New Year’s Days.

Brenda was predeceased by her parents.

She is survived by her loving husband, Robert “Bob” E. Magoon, and their dogs Sophie and Sadie; by her son Scott Magoon and his wife, Melissa, of Newbury, and by her two daughters: Tracy Borst and her husband, Dirk, of Thetford, and Jennifer Garrow of Fairlee; by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, several cousins, as well as her countless friends.

Calling hours were held February 21, at the Knight Funeral Home in White River Junction. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 22, at 11 a.m., at the United Church of Thetford on Route 5 in North Thetford.

A reception will follow in the church hall.

Following her cremation, a graveside committal service will be held in the springtime at the Ridge Cemetery in North Thetford.

Condolences to Brenda’s family can be left at an online guestbook at knightfuneralhomes.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Thetford Food Shelf, P.O. Box 126, Thetford Center, Vermont 05075.

Jeannette Louise Deslandes

Jeannette Louise Deslandes, 88, of Newport Center, died on February 6, 2023, at her home. She was born on February 13, 1934, in Irasburg, to the late Lorenzo and Rosilda (Landry) Girouard.

She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, quilt making, playing the piano, fishing, hunting, playing bingo, and traveling with her husband, Nelson.

Jeannette is survived by her children: Raymond Deslandes and his wife, Brenda, Marcel Deslandes, and Yvette Marsh and her husband, Danny; by her step-grandchildren: Amy Barrup and her husband, Lee, and Christopher Marsh; by three step-great-grandchildren, as well as by her sisters-in-law Alice Charbonneau and Rita Deslandes.

She was predeceased by her parents, by her husband, Nelson Deslandes, by her brother Jean-Paul Girouard, and by her sisters Irene Fournier and Lorette Girouard.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, June 2, at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Troy, where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated with Father Roger Charbonneau officiating. Interment will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Lowell.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Anna Moore Gilfillan Curtis

Anna Moore Gilfillan Curtis, 87, died February 4, 2023, at Sharon Hospital in Connecticut, surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of Arnold Curtis.

Anna was born January 5, 1936, in Brownington, to parents Nye and Marion (Moore) Gilfillan, who preceded her in death. Anna graduated from Orleans High School, married, and moved to New York in 1958. She was a den mother for the Cub Scouts and a homemaker for many years before attending Duchess Community College and acquiring her Registered Nursing license in 1977.

Anna was employed as a nurse at Wassaic Developmental Center in Wassaic, New York, for many years before retiring in 1991. Anna loved to travel and spent many summers in their Vermont camp on Brown’s Pond in Westmore, these past 30 years. She was an avid card player and stamp collector and loved gardening in her younger years.

Anna is survived by her husband of 64 years, Arnold Curtis; by her son Whaden Curtis and his wife, Barbara, of Brookfield, Connecticut; by her daughter Laurie Wilcox and her husband, Brian, of Sharon, Connecticut; by her granddaughter Morgan Underwood and her husband, Kerry, of Valley Falls, New York; and by her grandson Alex Curtis of Grand Rapids, Michigan. She is also survived by her brothers Eric Gilfillan of Derby, and Willis and his wife, Betty Gilfillan, of Island Pond; by her sister-in-law Marlene Gilfillan of Holland; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

Anna was preceded in death by her brothers Gilbert Gilfillan and Raymond Gilfillan, and by her nephew John Gilfillan.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, Virginia 22116-7023, or online at https://diabetes.org.

Services will be at the convenience of the family, at Lakeview Cemetery in Westmore.

Online condolences can be made at Legacy.com by searching Anna’s name.

Doreen C. Cornell

Doreen C. “Queenie” Cornell, 76, died on February 15, 2023, in Newport. She was born on June 18, 1946, in Newport, to the late Charles and Claire (Kennison) Young. On December 24, 1999, she married Amos Cornell, who survives her.

Doreen graduated from North Country Union High School, class of 1964. She worked as a supervisor for Slalom Ski Wear for many years.

She is also survived by her children: Tammy Wing of Newport, Cindy Daigneault and her husband, Steve, of Jay, and Robin Wing of Ontario, Canada; by her grandchildren: Jason Wing, Jasmine Seguin, Nicholas and Kristin Daigneaut, Kayla Young, and Katia Marleau; and by seven great-grandchildren, her sister Debbie Lane, and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her sister Diane Young and brother Allen Young.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Georgeane Burton

Georgeane “Georgy” Burton, 76, of Newport, formerly of Hopkinton, Massachusetts, died on February 12, 2023, at Copley Hospital in Morrisville, due to health issues related to dementia.

Georgy was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on December 19, 1946, and was the daughter of George and Elva Jean Cooper.

She grew up between Youngstown, Ohio, and Tampa, Florida, where she attended Hillsborough High School and graduated in 1964. She had fond memories of high school and enjoyed returning for class reunions where she had many friends and longtime acquaintances. She later went back to Youngstown, where she then attended Youngstown State University.

While back in Ohio, and in her youth, she lived at Sandy Knolls horse farm in North Jackson, Ohio, with a close family friend, Edna Mesmer, who was like a second mother to her.

It was here where she was trained and learned to ride American Saddlebred horses. She became an accomplished rider and participated in horse shows in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania, whereby she won many ribbons and awards that were proudly displayed in the tack room in the barn. Needless to say, the farm and horses were an important part of her life.

Georgy had many administrative jobs in her life, but the majority of her career was a combined twenty-eight years as an executive administrative assistant at Ilford Imaging U.S.A., in Paramus, New Jersey, and Boston Scientific Corporation in Marlborough, Massachusetts. She loved her positions tremendously and all of the people she worked for, the social interactions, making many friends and long-term acquaintances along the way. Georgy was the epitome of organization and took extreme pride in her work.

Georgy is survived by her loving partner and companion of 33 years, Ron Ellis, of Newport, and by Ron’s daughter Stephanie MacInnis and her husband, Andrew, and by her grandchildren Jackson and Ava. She is also survived by Ron’s niece Heidi Brown, and his nephew Sean Brown and his wife, Christie, and their children Keith and Sierra. She had no siblings.

Together with Ron, while living in Massachusetts, they would enjoy frequent motorcycle trips throughout the Northeast. Ron had difficulty getting the motorcycle out of the garage without Georgy on the back; she loved to ride. They rode with friends and made many friends along the way.

She was predeceased by her parents, George and Elva Jean Cooper, and by Edna Mesmer, with whom she lived on the farm. Also, by her three miniature schnauzers that she had over the years: Tish, Abby, and Lily, that she adored and never took second place when it came to setting priorities that included the dog.

A graveside committal service in the spring will be planned for friends and family. A luncheon in celebration of Georgy will follow.

Memorial contributions in Georgy’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at 75 Talcott Road, Suite 40, Williston, Vermont 05459, or to the Arnold Animal Rescue Center at 2531 Hinman Settler Road, Brownington, Vermont 05860.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Marilyn Beauregard

Marilyn Beauregard, 89, died in Newport, surrounded by her loving family. On February 9, 2023, Marilyn realized her fond wish to return home to the Lord.

Marilyn was born to Gladys Bushaw Barton on March 16, 1933, in Barton. She graduated from Steven’s High School in St. Johnsbury in 1952. She was a prolific reader and always had an expansive library in her homes.

On March 2, 1957, she married Raymond Beauregard. She defined her marriage as the happiest time of her life. Ray spoiled her and made her feel special. They built a home in Broad Brook, Connecticut, and worked at Pratt and Whitney in East Hartford for 29 years. Ray’s passing in July 1986 left a void. Marilyn’s faith in God brought her the strength to create a new life in Charlestown, New Hampshire.

She became a member of the Catholic Daughters of Charity and AARP Claremont Chapters. She was a Eucharistic Minister, member of the Ladies Club, and Bible study group at St. Catherine’s Church in Charlestown. Marilyn volunteered for Surplus Food and Daffodils for Cancer.

Marilyn loved German shepherds. Degan, a therapy dog, was a favored companion with whom she volunteered at nursing homes, hospice, and homebound visits through her association with Charlestown Area Christian Fund.

In 2009, she moved to Derby to be near her beloved sister. She became a member of St. Edward’s Church. Marilyn also volunteered at Michaud Manor with her furry Yorkie friend, Jeter. When she moved to Newport, she attended Mass regularly with her niece at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 18, at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Claremont, New Hampshire, at 10 a.m. A memorial Mass of Christian burial will follow at St. Mary’s Church on Central Street in Claremont at 11 a.m.

Marilyn’s wish was that any remembrance be in the form of a donation to St. Mary’s in Claremont or a charity of choice.