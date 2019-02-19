Obituaries 2.20.19

Richard W. Powers

Richard W. Powers, 74, of Orleans died suddenly on February 13, 2019, in Newport.

He was born on October 2, 1944, in Hartford, Connecticut, to Edward and Laura (Aldrich) Powers. He graduated from Old Saybrook High School in Old Saybrook, Connecticut, in 1962.

In 1965, after high school, Richard went into the Army, serving two years during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1967. Shortly after leaving the Army, Richard become a member of the Old Saybrook Police Department where he worked as a patrolman for 28 years and retired in 1998. During this time he also volunteered with the Clinton Fire Department in Connecticut and after moving back to Old Saybrook he volunteered with the Old Saybrook Fire Department until 1986.

After retiring, Richard relocated to the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont where he continued raising his children, and pursued his hobbies and passions.

He enjoyed traveling, working with computers, meteorology, woodworking, and most recently nurturing his passion for photography. One of his other great passions was genealogy. This work led him to Ireland to explore his Irish roots of which he was very proud.

Richard felt that family is not defined by blood. He is survived by the following people who called him Dad: Colin Michael and his wife, Crystal, of Hebron, Kentucky, Richard D. Powers of Scranton, Pennsylvania, Bonnie Marcoux and her husband, Christopher, of Wiscasset, Maine, Kenneth E. Powers and his wife, Jennifer, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Katrina McCullough and her husband, Ryan, of Newport, Candace Hardgrove of Essex, Connecticut, Kristen Watson and her husband, Skyler, of West Charlston, Katie Powers and her fiancé, Tyler Perry, of Barton, and Ben Powers of West Glover. He is also survived by ten grandchildren; his siblings: Priscilla Lerner and her husband, Lou, of Deep River, Connecticut, Robert Powers and his wife, Beverly, of Florida, and Tom Powers and his wife, Barbara, of Connecticut; and his ex-wife and close friend Dawn Powers of West Glover.

A celebration of his life will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, February 22, at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford and Bouffard Funeral Home at 37 Lake Road in Newport.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Orleans Ambulance Service in care of Dot Collier, treasurer, at 1327 Dry Pond Road, Glover, Vermont 05839.

Online condolences can be made at Curtis-britch.com.

Danny L. Lamere

Danny L. Lamere, 60, of Brownington,died on February 13, 2019, in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

He was born on October 11, 1958, in Newport to Frank Lamere Sr. and Beverly Mason.

Danny worked at J.P. Sicard where he was a general contractor. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and trapper, and enjoyed going boating with his fiancé, Candy. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially his time on the beach with Candy. He was quick witted and very humorous, he loved to joke, both giving and receiving. He was a very active participant in the Wright Fishing Tournament with his grandson Tyler. Danny was also a member of the Coon and Cat Club.

He is survived by his fiancée of 39 years, Candy Cota; his children: Carl Lamere and his wife, Chelsey, Liza Lamere and her fiancé, Roy Stone, and Melanie Fontaine and her husband, Robby. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Cheyanne Stone, Tyler Lamere, Kaylee Fontaine, Desteny Fontaine, and Gavyn Fontaine; as well as his brother Frank Lamere Jr. and his wife, Sharon; his sisters: Sally McAllister and her husband, Ron, Linda Lucas and her husband, Percy; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by both of his parents.

A graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the Mary Wright Halo Foundation 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences can be made at curtis-britch.com.

Gerald M. (Gerry) Dickerman

Gerald M. (Gerry) Dickerman, 91, of Newport, died on February 15, 2019, in Newport.

He was born on July 31, 1927, in St. Johnsbury to Curtis and Wineford (Hoffman) Dickerman.

On June 30, 1950, he married the former Lillian Ellsworth, who predeceased him in 2009.

Gerald was a veteran of World War II and the Vietnam War.

He was a supervisor for Ethan Allen Manufacturing where he retired after 22 years of service. He was a past member of the Odd Fellows and Newport Elks #2155. He was a member of the Newport Baptist Church. He enjoyed playing golf, and he and Lillian took tour bus trips throughout the United States and Canada. Gerry always enjoyed walking, bowling, playing cards with family and friends, enjoying the company of their many friends on Pine and Cedar streets, and was an avid Red Sox fan.

He is survived by his children: Richard Dickerman and his wife, Edna, of Indiana and Vicki and her husband, Vanoy Counts, of Florida; by his grandchildren: Andrew Dickerman of Indiana, Patricia and Daniel Sonner of Georgia, Robert Counts of Florida, Jackson Sonnier and Sara Sonnier of Georgia, Nathaniel Counts of Louisiana, Anthony Counts of Florida, and Thor Counts of Florida.

He was predeceased by his brother Donald Dickerman.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 20, at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford and Bouffard Funeral Home at 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport. Friends may call on Wednesday, February 20, from noon until 1 p.m. Spring interment will be in Pine Hill Cemetery with military honors.

Should friends desire; contributions in his memory may be made to Lyndon Institute at P.O. Box 127, Lyndon Center, Vermont 05850, or to the Newport Baptist Church at 306 East Main Street, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences can be made at curtis-britch.com.

Lucille R. Carter

Lucille R. Carter, 84, of Newport died on February 9, 2019, in Burlington on her sixty-seventh wedding anniversary.

She was born on December 5, 1934, in Coventry to Preston and Angelina (Bousquet) Sheltra.

On February 9, 1952, she married Louis Carter, who survives her.

Lucille was very dedicated to Mater Dei Parish. She also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, playing cards, completing crossword puzzles, and most of all she loved reading to her grandchildren. We were so blessed to have had this great woman in our lives. She was the heart and soul of the Carter family. She held us as babies, she loved us as children, she set us straight as teenagers and made us face the consequences of our actions. She celebrated at our weddings, she played with our children, and she provided a model of patience, kindness, honesty, grace and wisdom for us all. How lucky are we to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.

Although we loved you dearly we couldn’t make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands are at rest. God broke our heart yesterday to prove he only takes the best.

She is survived by her children: Rick Carter and his wife, Lynda, Randy Carter and his wife, Nancy, and Jody Tweed and her husband, Brian, all of Derby; by her grandchildren: Melissa Carter, Chasity Carter, Jamie Carter, Zachary Tweed, and Erica Tweed; as well as her great-grandchildren: Brooklyn, Clay, Mackenzie, Olivia, and Jackson. She is also survived by her great-great-grandchildren: Jude and Jaime-Lynn; as well as sisters: Alice Edwards and her husband, Olin, of Indiantown, Florida, and Laurette Cote of Montpelier; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and her chosen family, Dean and Ruth Sweeney and their children, Tammy Johnson and Tracey Sweeney, and David and Anna Ghelli.

She was predeceased by her son Scott; by her brothers: Joseph, Raymond, Richard, Robert John, Robert Joseph, Ronald, Roger, and Reginald Sheltra; as well as sisters: Lumina Besaw, Marion Briere, and Rita Besaw.

There will be a private graveside service at the convenience of the family. Donations in her momory may be made to the Mater Dei Parish, St. Mary’s Repairs Fund, 191 Clermont Terrace, Newport, Vermont 05855. You may also honor Lucille’s memory by simply spending time with a child.

Online condolences can be made at curtis-britch.com.

Joseph F. Vizinho

Joseph F. Vizinho, 77, of Barton, formerly of Tyngsboro and Tewksbury, Massachusetts, died on Sunday, February 10, at his daughter’s home surrounded by his loved ones.

He was the beloved husband of Judith D. (Bellerose) Vizinho.

Joseph was born in Barton on January 14, 1942, a son of the late Beverly (Conley) and Joseph F. Vizinho and his step ather, the late Howard Conley.

He was educated in Tewksbury schools and graduated from Lowell High School, where he played football. He was an avid sports fan, enjoying all sports. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the Air Force. He served his country proudly during the Vietnam War. Upon his honorable discharge, he came home and continued his education, by attending the University of New Hampshire. He became employed by Lowell Dairy Company, the Canteen Catering Company, and Prelco Sheet Metal all until his retirement.

In his free time, you could find Joseph hunting and fishing. But his greatest love was spending quality time with his family.

Besides his wife, Judith, Joseph is survived and will be deeply missed by his beloved daughter Kimberly Greco and her husband of Tyngsboro; and his grandchildren: Christopher, Aimee, Ryan, and Tyler Greco, all of Tyngsboro.

He also leaves his stepbrothers: Larry Conley and his wife, Gloria, of Glover, Bruce Conley and his wife, Janet, of Glover, Douglas Conley and his wife, Judy, of Glover; and his stepsister Donna Perrin and her husband, Edward, of Glover. He also leaves many nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass was celebrated on February 15 at St. William’s Church in Tewksbury.

To leave an online condolence, story or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find it on Facebook under “Dracut Funeral Home.”

Collette J. Boutin

Collette J. Boutin, 97, of Glover died on February 13, 2019, in Newport.

She was born on October 10, 1921, in Montmagny, Quebe,c to Albert Talbot and Rose Nicol.

On May 17, 1947, she married Edmond Boutin, who predeceased her.

Collete enjoyed making quilts, playing cards, traveling, gambling, and loved being around her large family.

She is survived by her children: Michael Boutin of Bolton, Paul Boutin and his wife, Crystal, of Glover, Denise Perron of Burlington, Susan Smith of Niwot, Colorado, Nicole Blodgette and her husband, Andy, of Underhill, Diane McGough and her husband, Larry, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Ronald Boutin of Glover, and Mark Boutin and his wife, Jo, of Glover. She is also survived by her brother Claude Talbot of Wolcott, Connecticut; as well as 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her brothers: Robert, Rene, Roger, Leo, and John Talbot; and her sisters: Madeline, Jeannette, and Theresa.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, at St. Paul’s Church, 85 St. Paul’s Lane in Barton with the Reverend Timothy Naples officiating. Spring internment will be at Westlook Cemetery in Glover. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to St. Paul’s Catholic School, 54 Eastern Avenue, Barton, Vermont 05822.

Online condolences can be made at curtis-britch.com.

Kenneth Allen Barber

Kenneth Allen Barber died peacefully on Friday, February 1, 2019, at North Country Hospital in Newport, where he was born 89 years before on June 20, 1929.

Ken was the son of a Canadian Pacific Railway engineer and grew up in Newport, Lyndonville, and other points in the Northeast Kingdom. He ultimately made West Glover his home, where he had attended a one-room schoolhouse and his mother served as both postmistress and librarian.

He established a homestead just off Parker Pond, as it was known in the 1960s, and adjacent to the West Glover Cemetery. An eclectic mix of early hippie and late pioneer, Ken raised his own food in numerous gardens and livestock pens. He designed and built a timber frame home, laying every stone and hewing every beam by hand, all while working as a third-shift foreman at Vermont Tap and Die in Lyndonville. He still found time for hobbies and collected antique cars and the friends and memorabilia associated with them, as well as doing portrait and wedding photography in a side business called Country Mile Studio. He continued staying busy after retiring spending time with the University of Vermont Extension Service and reproducing historical photos for local museums, societies, and restaurants. Ken was partial to the Old Stone House Museum and assisted there in different capacities. He enjoyed trips to Maine and camping with his best friend, Sally, as recent as this past summer.

Ken weathered almost 90 years of Vermont extremes, relying on a droll and sardonic sense of humor, which he carried to his last moments. Few men can be categorized with such enigmatic dichotomy as charming and cantankerous but Ken was a prince of both. As many local business owners will no doubt attest, and hopefully agree: we will miss him.

Ken will, indeed, be sorely missed by his two sons: Scott and Glen. He is also survived by his sister Avis; his best friend, Sally; his neighbors and supporters: Sam and Sue; and all of his friends in the world of antique automobiles, including Gary and the other Gary.

Ken was predeceased by his ex-wife, Melba; and his grandson Trace. May they find peace and play forever.

In lieu of service or flowers, donations may be made to the Old Stone House Museum and the Vermont Automobile Enthusiasts Club.