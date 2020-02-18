Obituaries 2.19.20

Fernand J. Tanguay

Fernand J. Tanguay, 84, of Newport, and formally of Orleans, died on Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Newport. He was born on October 28, 1935, in Newport Center to the late Emilien and Maria (Dumont) Tanguay.

Fern entered the United States Army on July 29, 1955, and was honorably discharged from active duty on July 28, 1958. He also served for the Army Reserves and was honorably discharged June 30, 1963.

On August 13, 1960, he married Claire Lanoue, who predeceased him on April 12, 2007.

He later married Joyce Dutton on October 8, 2008, who also predeceased him on January 16, 2018.

Fernand was an insurance agent in Orleans for many years. He enjoyed traveling to Canada, and taking care of all his properties in Orleans.

He was an officer in many local organizations, a parishioner of St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church, and received the Vermont Samaritan of the Year Award in 2013.

He is survived by his son Michael Tanguay and his wife, Deborah, of Newport; his daughter Anita Perkins and her husband, Timothy, of Newport; his sister Simone Fitzgerald of East Montpelier; his grandchildren: Megen Velez Lopez and her husband, Alejandro, of Bronx, New York, Reanna Simpson and her husband, Logan, of Smithfield, North Carolina, and Alan Tanguay and his fiancé, Shannon Goodine, of St. Johnsbury; his great-grandchildren: Elise and Nora Simpson, and Trinity Tanguay; his stepchildren: Gail Poutre, Rhonda Quirion, and Donald Dutton and their families; and his step grandchildren Danielle Moroney and her husband, Michael, and Gabrielle Cogan.

He is predeceased by his infant daughter Rachel in 1963; his infant son Norman in 1976; his sisters Rita Piette and Jeanne Boissannault; and his brothers Marcel and Claude Tanguay.

Funeral services were held at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church on Tuesday, February 18. Spring interment will be held at St. Theresa’s Cemetery in Orleans at noon on Saturday, May 30, with full military honors.

Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to St. Paul’s School, 54 Eastern Avenue, Barton, Vermont 05822.

Latheria C. Starr

Latheria C. Starr, 94, of Lowell died peacefully on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at her home.

She was born on May 21, 1925, in Brownington to Chester and Candace (Shannon) Bean.

On October 1, 1949, she married Howard Starr who predeceased her in 1979.

During her lifetime Mrs. Starr was a nanny for Mr. and Mrs. Lynn Sterling in New York City. During the war she made airplane parts in Ashland, Massachusetts. At one time she was a model and did a commercial for Lava soap.

Latheria was a farmer’s wife and had many hobbies, particularly enjoying time spent with her family. She taught herself to play guitar, mandolin, spoons, fiddle, and harmonica. She loved gardening, whittling, working with wood, and wood burning.

Latheria was an artist who used watercolors and oils, and bird watching was an enjoyed pasttime. She also loved golf, football, and driving fast. She could fix, repair, or build anything and Christmas was her favorite holiday.

Her loss is deeply felt by her loving family.

She is survived by her children: Kay Sargent and her husband, George, of Lowell, Faye E. Starr of Lowell, and Gina Arel and her husband, Patrick, of Lowell; her family friend Jean Gagne of Lowell; her grandchildren: Shannon Sargent and fiancé, Kevin Sinclair, Ryan Sargent and his wife, Mandy, Kelly Bathalon and her husband, Gilles, Andrew Arel and his wife, Jenna, and Jill Legacy and her husband, David; her great- grandchildren: Nathan Charland, Jenna Delva and her husband, Florian, Trent Bathalon and his fiancé, Anissa, Kaylee Sargent, Haidin Bathalon, Lauren Legacy, Rebecca Legacy, Taylor and Landon Richards, and Maverick Arel ; and by her great-great-grandchildren Kaya Bathalon and Treyven Sargent-Delva.

She was predeceased by her son Rex Starr; and her siblings: Donald Bean, Elsie Fontaine, Lloyd Bean, and Leila Bean.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home at 37 Lake Road in Newport with the Reverend Scott Libby officiating.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, February 20, from 10 a.m. until the hour of the funeral. Spring internment will take place at the Mountain View Cemetery on Thursday, May 21, at 3 p.m.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Orleans-Essex Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice, Inc., 46 Lakemont Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

George Philip Roberts

George Philip Roberts died on Sunday, February 2, 2020, with his loving wife, Barbara DeMar Roberts, by his side.

George was born on December 25, 1937, in Barton the son of the late Vernon Eldon Roberts and Sylvia Perry Roberts.

George Philip Roberts of Woodbury, Connecticut, never really sat still until he had a skiing accident five years ago at the age of 77. He forged his own path — exploring, aspiring, negotiating, reinventing, and making sure everyone was included.

For the first eight years of his education, George attended a one-room schoolhouse in Barton. The family was living on a farm near Evansville when he began his high school years at Barton Academy.

George graduated as valedictorian in a class of eighteen students. He set out to pursue higher education at the University of Vermont. He met Barbara during his junior year.

George graduated cum laude in 1959 with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry. That same year he and Barbara married on September 6, and soon they traveled west to Evanston, Illinois, to Northwestern University.

Once there, George completed a PhD in physical chemistry in 1964. He began his career with the Uniroyal Chemical Company later that year in New Jersey. He was to remain with the company, even as it changed hands and names, until his retirement in 2007.

In 1969, the Roberts moved to a house in Woodbury, Connecticut, where George and Barbara have lived ever since. Together with his wife, George placed family above all else.

Outside of their children’s formal education, the couple shared rich experiences in gardening, civic engagement, raising animals, music lessons, sports, travel, exchange student experiences, scouting and so much more. Summer camping trips in the U.S. and Canada were highlights.

In 1975 George was a founding member of the Woodbury Scholarship Fund. He strongly believed in the importance of education. Over the years George was very active in many organizations in the area where he lived, among them A.F.S., Democratic Town Committee, Child Guidance Clinic, Boy Scouts, the Denan Project. He often identified with organizations that allowed him to aid others in overcoming adversity.

George is survived by Barbara, his wife of 60 years; their four children: Kent, Deirdre and her partner, David Edson, Dawn and her partner, Alison Jacoby, Thomas and his partner, Kim Roberts; his exchange student Tuija Mikkola (Pekka Innanen); his sister Gertrude Scheer; his sister-in-law Jeannine Roberts; his six grandchildren: Jeremy, Valya, River, Eliza, Sage, Rebekah; his step-grandsons Luke Edson and his partner, Jennifer, and Jonathan Edson and his partner, Laurie; his seven step-great-grandchildren; and his numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was predeceased by two brothers, Richard and Ernest; and his sister-in-law Betty Mueller.

He was dearly loved and will be very missed by his community, family, and friends.

Family and friends are invited to a memorial service on March 21 at the Mattatuck Unitarian Universalist Society / First Congregational Church at 214 Main Street South in Woodbury at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Woodbury Scholarship Fund Dollars for Scholars, P.O. Box 716, Woodbury, Connecticut 06798.

Frederick C. Prue

Frederick C. Prue, 79, of Newport died on Saturday, February 15, 2020, in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

He was born on July 9, 1940, in Newport, a son of Frederick and Marjorie (Rowland) Prue.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard.

Frederick graduated from Randolph College with an engineering degree. He was a computer programmer for Rytheon and Progress Software.com among others.

His many hobbies included playing music, boating, tennis, traveling, including going to Greece and Australia, and he patented two different products: tanket for marine boats, and sticky tape called tacky-tack.

He is survived by his daughter Amy Beth Prue of Florida; his grandson Travis Cumbest; his siblings: Louie and his wife, Collette, Danny and his wife, Linda, John and Clare, David and Barbara, Valerie and her husband, Richard Royer Sr., Brenda and her husband, Paul Stewart, Donna Jewer and her husband, Lester, Diana and David Poginy, Pamela Prue and Pat Pyne, Marjorie and Jim Morley, and Pearla and Blaine Brown; by his companion, Chantal Basile, of six years; the mother of his daughter, Carol Jordan Pare; and his many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his siblings Terry and Janice.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home at 37 Lake Road in Newport with the Reverend Dwight Baker officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday, February 22, from noon until the hour of the funeral.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

Paul E. Provencher

Paul E. Provencher, 87, of Barton died on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at home with loved ones by his side.

He was born on February 27, 1932, in Sanford, Maine, to the late Theophat and Victorina (Hamelin) Provencher.

Paul was a truck driver and mechanic most of his life, who enjoyed racing cars in the 1960s. He was known by many for his sense of humor. He enjoyed being outdoors working in the yard and gardening.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Bernabucci) Provencher, of Barton. They were married in June of 1956.

He is also survived by his children: Dorothy Dauteuil and her husband, Conrad, of Freeman Township, Maine, Victoria Moulton and her husband, Leon, of West Charleston, Barbara MacDonald and her husband, Glen, of Rochester, New Hampshire, and Rhoda Parenteau and her husband, Glenn, of Sanford, Maine; his grandchildren: Joseph III, Dorothy, Paul, Dale, Adam, Lukas, Devan, Dara, Bayly, Crystal, Zachary, Jesse, and Aleta. He is also survived by his 13 great-grandchildren; his one great-great-grandson; his several nieces and nephews; and his faithful dog Charlie.

He was predeceased by one of his brothers; and two of his sisters.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Audrey Mae (Bapp) Messier

Audrey Mae (Bapp) Messier, 75, of Derby died on Thursday, February 13, 2020, after a long struggle with COPD, congestive heart failure, lung cancer, and diabetes.

She was born on December 18, 1944, to Roswell and Alice (Dashnow) Yaddow in Burlington.

On October 24, 1987, she married the love of her life Dale Messier and they worked side by side for many years.

She was a former Weight Watchers group leader, owner of her own garbage route, did private trucking, and co-owned A and D Used Furniture in Orleans.

After the shop closed, she worked for Ethan Allen until her husband retired and then she moved to Derby and became the custodian for the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby until her retirement in December 2008.

Audrey was an extremely hard worker and was not afraid to get her hands dirty. There was no job too big or too messy for her to tackle. She was well known for her whoopie pies and her pumpkin rolls.

She enjoyed going to yard sales, bingo, and going to cardio-pulmonary rehab class with Steve, Heather, Casey, and Kimi at North Country Hospital. Special thanks go out to John, Henry, Liesa, Sara, Sue D’Anna, and Timothy Millington who took great care of her during her visits.

She is survived by her children: Charles Bapp Jr. and his wife, Diane, of Barton, George Bapp and his wife, April, of Brownington, Tammy Jewett and her husband, Steve, of Irasburg, Karol Curtis and her husband, Benny, of Brownington; her sister Gannell Bocash of Hyde Park; her grandchildren: Lonnie Griffin and his wife, Katrina, Lance Bapp and his girlfriend, Kristrina Smith, Brent Bapp and his girlfriend, Terra Buntun, Hannah Perkins and her husband, Dominic, Crystal Conley and her husband, Brian, Trisha Tucker and her husband, Christopher, Casey Rowell and her husband, Andy, and Cory Curtis and his wife, Ryan Ann; her 16 great- grandchildren; her three great-great-grandchildren; her four nieces; and her multiple good friends.

She was predeceased by her husband, Dale Messier; her granddaughter Rebecca Bapp; her brother Edmond Yaddow Sr.; her parents; and the father of her children Charles Bapp Sr.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home at 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport with the Reverend Laurence Wall officiating.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday, February 22, from 1 p.m. until the hour of the funeral.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Rebecca Lynn Bapp memorial scholarship at Community National Bank, 4811 U.S. Route 5, Derby, Vermont 05829, or to April Bapp, 248 Chase Road, Brownington, Vermont, 05860, or to the HALO foundation.

Ronald A. (ToTo) LaMadeleine

Ronald A. (ToTo) LaMadeleine, 70, of Newport, beloved husband of Elaine, died on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

He was born on December 12, 1949, to Camile and Edna (Collett) LaMadeleine.

On September 3, 2003, he married Elaine Moffatt, who survives him.

He was a self-employed carpenter in the area for many years. His hobbies were fishing and boating with Elaine, woodworking, gardening, maple sugaring, camping, hunting, and family gatherings.

He and Elaine liked to travel and take care of their tropical fish aquarium as well as feed the birds outside of their home. He also enjoyed music, playing his guitar, dancing, and singing.

He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine LaMadeleine, of Newport; his children: David LaMadeleine and his wife, Paula, Daniel LaMadeleine and his wife, Tammy, Adam LaMadeleine and his wife, Nicole, Sandi Monteith and her husband, Gordon, Pauline Perkins, Raymond Labounty II and his wife, Joanne, and Darren Perkins; his 19 grandchildren; his ten great-grandchildren; his sisters Laurette and Helen Fontaine; and his several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brothers: Andy, Leo, Ed, Denis, and Gerard LaMadeleine; and his sisters: Florence Bellmare, Rachal Circola, and Alice Russo.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 19, at 2 p.m. at Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, at 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport. Friends may call from 1 p.m. until the hour of the funeral service on Wednesday.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, care of Heather Dowland Chapter 22, P.O. Box 735, Derby, Vermont 05829

Richard S. “Rick” Johnson Sr.

Richard S. “Rick” Johnson Sr., 63, died peacefully at home with his family by his side Sunday, February 9, 2020.

He was born June 29, 1956, in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, the son of Robert David Johnson and Avis Marckres Johnson. He moved with his family to Craftsbury at age five and had been there ever since.

Rick established Rick Johnson Excavation in 1979 and ran his business for a number of years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Anyone who knew Rick, know that he suffered with diabetes for over half of his life and despite all of his physical and medical challenges over the last several years, he was self-driven and motivated to overcome those hurdles and continued to run his business and serve his customers in and around Orleans County as long as possible.

He is survived by his children Korin Johnson and her partner, Alan Smith Jr., of Craftsbury and Richard Johnson Jr. and his wife, Tina, of Johnson; his grandchildren: Tucker Johnson, Sterling Blodgett, and Avery Loomis; his siblings: Debra Livingston of Bow, New Hampshire, Wayne Johnson and his wife, Linda, of New Jersey, and Brian Johnson of California.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers Robert Johnson and Tom Johnson.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later time. Private interment will be held at the convenience of the family in the Village Cemetery in Craftsbury.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rick’s memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association by going to www.diabetes.org, or by mail to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, Virginia 22215.

Randolph “Randy” Lee Cross

Randolph “Randy” Lee Cross, 65, died on Saturday, February 8, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Randy was born on April 21, 1954, in Bennington to the late Myron and Eugenia Cross.

He graduated from Wilmington High School in Wilmington.

From an early age he had a love of cars and engines. Eventually he owned his own business, Cross Towing, Inc., for garage repairs and towing for over 40 years. He also was a volunteer fire fighter in West Dover for over ten years.

In recent years Randy was very proud to be a member of the Orleans Lions Club, District #45.

Randy enjoyed boating on Long Island Sound and salt water fishing. He owned many motorcycles, BSAs and Harleys, along with muscle cars during his life. He also was an avid snowmobiler and was one of the first to own one in the Deerfield Valley.

His passion for gardening was evident on his property by the Barton River, where he grew fruit and nut trees along with squash, pumpkins, and his loved sunflowers. He was often found tinkering on old tractors and mowers.

Randy spent many of his later years on his property on Lake Parker in West Glover enjoying his retirement fishing from his dock, watching sunsets, and building bonfires with his dog Tasha and cat Tilley.

Randy was gifted and talented in any interest he pursued. Admired for his quiet manner, keen sense of humor, and his generosity of spirit, he will be missed by all who had the pleasure to have known him.

Randy is survived by his beloved companion for over 21 years, Nancy Hofer; his son Jason Lee Cross of Corpus Christi, Texas; his grandchildren: Jaiydn, Dylan, and Hudson of Corpus Christi. Texas; his sisters: Deborah and her husband, Kevin Robinson, of Stratton, Donna and her husband, Mark Yule, of Wilmington, and Amanda Cross and her husband, Kevin Butler, of Whitingham; along with his many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents Myron and Eugenia Cross; and his brothers Michael and Stephen Cross.

There will be a celebration of life in the spring in both Wilmington and the Northeast Kingdom.

Donations in the memory of Randy Cross can be made to the organization of one’schoice for cancer research.

Ron Coutu

Ron Coutu, 49, crossed over when he died on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

He leaves behind his lifetime partner, Donna Tiedeman.

He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Braunda (Darling) Coutu.

He will be remembered by his closest family members: Dan and Cathi Coutu, Mike and Chieko Coutu, Charlie and Laurie Coutu, and Cathy and Charlie Buckland. He also has many nieces and nephews in whose memory he will live on. These include: Chris, Matt, Dawn, and Stephen Coutu, Eric Ruff, Hayato, Ricky, and Bobby Coutu, Corey Solitaire, Marc and Bryea Coutu; and Gretchen Garrison. He also has multiple great-nieces and great-nephews as well as cousins in Vermont, Washington, New York, Florida, and Tennessee.

Ron was born and raised in Newport, lived in North Troy, and then moved to Willow, Alaska, to fulfill a lifelong dream.

An accomplished carpenter, he had a great eye for lines and symmetry. He worked with his brother Charlie for 15 years doing carpentry and general construction.

He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. It was a disappointment to find that Willow had no whitetail deer, but it did have salmon and that was a good thing. He had a greater love for animals than most humans.

He had a great wit and sense of humor, bringing smiles to those around him. He loved to play pool and was a great teacher to his nieces and nephews.

A celebration of his life will be held at the family homestead on the bluffs in August.

Stanley W. Baker

Stanley W. Baker, 83, of Derby died on Sunday, February 9, 2020, in Derby.

He was born on September 3, 1936, to the late Stanley and Doris Mildred (Levitt) Baker in Newport.

On May 12, 1956, he married the love of his life, Marianne (Marshall) Baker, who predeceased him in August 2017.

Stanley was a graduate of Newport High School in 1955. He enjoyed playing sports and loved watching the Boston sports teams.

He worked for HP Hood for over 15 years until it closed, and then later he became a dairy farm inspector for the state of Vermont for many years, retiring in 1999.

He enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing, spending time with family, going to Folly Beach, South Carolina, in the winters, and going to their camp in Norton.

He is survived by his daughter Beth Bouffard and her husband, David, of Newport; Ellen Bickford of Newport; Alan Baker and his wife, Cindy, of Sheffield; his sisters: Mona Lewis and her husband, Mickey, Doris Demers and her husband, Leo, and Val Cole; his grandchildren: Michael Bickford, Philip Bickford, Melissa Perrault and her husband, Nick, Ben Bouffard and his wife, Alyssa, Tom Bouffard and his wife, Ali, Christopher Baker, Jessica Bartlett and her husband, Jason, Aaron Baker, and Sarah Heimreid and her husband, Tom; his great-grandchildren Laura Bickford, Olivia and Samuel Perrault, Harper Bouffard, Brayden Bouffard, and Amelia and Marshall Bartlett; his daughter-in-law Ann Lafoe and her husband, Richard, of Derby; and by his several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his son Kevin Baker; his brothers: Robert Baker, Larry Baker, and Donald Baker; his sisters Vera Macfarland and Bonnie Bullis; and by his stepsiblings: Betty Ann Flynn, Larry Kelly, and Winston Kelly.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

