Obituaries 2.15.2023

Elaine Richardson Jewell

Elaine Rosalie Richardson died and took her last breaths in the morning hours of February 7, 2023, while listening to hymns at home. She was 73 years old. Elaine was born July 27, 1949, in Sheffield, to Charles and Anita (Paquin) Richardson.

Elaine married Edward Jewell in 1970, and shared over 50 years of marriage and memories. Elaine loved Jesus, nursing, children, and helping others. She pursued education and life-long learning, graduating from Castleton College and Lyndon State College, and eventually earning her master’s in education from the University of Vermont in 1992.

Elaine was an employee of Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital for 50 years, including time at Brightlook Hospital. She touched many more lives as a school nurse and nursing instructor. Elaine loved children, teaching Sunday school, vacation Bible school, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Edward; by her children: Sarah Jewell, Molli (Steve) Leonard, and Seth (Renee) Jewell; and by her nephew Ebon Jewell. She is also survived by her sisters Erla (Jim) Stephens, Marilyn (Ricky) Perron, and her brother Edward (Audrey) Richardson. Her grandchildren are Dayna (Tony), Noah, Hannah, Nya, Tucker, Bryce, Natalie, and Bradley, and her great-grandchildren are Wyatt and Kyle. She is also survived by Ashley (Karen) Jewell, Betty Hale, David (Sally) Jewell, and Kitty Jewell. Elaine is loved by many other cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

Elaine was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Anita Richardson, her brothers-in-law Larry Jewell and Leonard Hale, and by her nephew Jonathan Jewell.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to South Wheelock Freewill Baptist Church, where she was an active member, for vacation Bible school and general funds. Mail to 4944 Wheelock Road, South Wheelock, Vermont 05851.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 18, at 10 a.m., at Union Baptist Church, St. Johnsbury, with a luncheon following. A recording of the service will be available. A celebration of life will also be held at a later date.

Helga H. Geiss

Helga H. Geiss, 77, of Derby, died on January 31, 2023, in Newport. She was born on May 4, 1945, in Germany, to the late Martin and Eliza (Blum) Marz.

Helga worked as a housekeeper for North Country Hospital for many years. She enjoyed reading, watching old television shows, and loved going out to eat at China Moon and the Derby Line Village Inn.

She is survived by her son Andreas Geiss and his wife, Lisa, of Derby; by her grandchildren: Ray Geiss and his wife, Tiffany, of Oklahoma, Elisa Hastings and her husband, John, of Newport, and Shannon Lefebvre of Alaska; by her great-grandchildren Elie, Suri, and Jay Geiss, Olina and Riley Hastings, and Asher Lefevbre, and by her dog Cosmo.

She was predeceased by her sister Annemie Kimball.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

If friends desire, memorial contributions in Helga’s name may be made to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society, 4473 Barton Orleans Road, Orleans, Vermont 05860.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.