Obituaries 2.14.2024

Kayla Mariah Wright

Kayla Mariah Wright, 29, of Derby, died suddenly on February 2, 2024, in Troy. She was born on May 31, 1994, in Newport, to Benjamin and Fern (Patten) Wright.

Kayla was a graduate of North Country Union High School, class of 2012, and attended Community College of Vermont. She played soccer and basketball while in high school. During her lifetime, she enjoyed fishing and boating, swimming, kayaking, listening to music, traveling, and being with her family and friends.

She is survived by her parents, Benjamin and Fern Wright; twin sister Samantha Perkins and her husband, Tyler, and soon to be baby niece; brother Jon Wright and his wife, Brooke, and two very special boys Brayden and Levi. She is also survived by her uncle Danny and aunt Cindy (Wright) Pierce, uncle Skip and aunt Valerie (Wright) Gosselin, aunt Connie Wright Miner and partner, Ronald Sykes, uncle Keith Patten, aunt Nadine (Patten) Cray, aunt Terry (Patten) Ryan and her uncle Frank Ryan, aunt Sharon Patten Percy, aunt April (Patten) Blake, uncle Randy Patten and wife, Kristina, as well as many special cousins, and her Montana crew (Sara, KP, Richard, Haven, Kelsey, Amy, and many more).

She was predeceased by her special grandmother Erma (Pettell) Wright, grandmother Jeannette (Rice) Patten, grandfathers Kenneth Patten and Benjamin Wright Jr., and uncles Glenn Patten, Steve Miner, John Blake, and Robert Cray.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 16, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Derby, with Reverend Laurence Wall officiating. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com. In lieu of flowers, if friends desire, memorial contributions in Kayla’s name can be made to the Mary Wright Halo Foundation, 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855, Give Way to Freedom (givewaytofreedom.org), or Journey to Recovery in Newport.

Jean R. Wheeler

Jean R. Wheeler, 80, of Derby, died on February 8, 2024, in Newport. She was born on March 21, 1943, in Worcester, Massachusetts, to the late Iver and Frances (Hathaway) Russell. On February 7, 1964, she married Paul Wheeler, who survives her.

Jean graduated from Derby Academy, class of 1961. She worked as an administrative assistant for Newport Health Care for many years. In her younger years, she liked to go hunting, fishing, and jogging. She loved animals, enjoyed going for rides, could play baseball as good as the men, and was a member of the Cars of Yesteryear.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Wheeler; children: Trudy Wheeler Reed of Lyndonville, Diane Tetreault and her husband, Larry, of Newport Center; grandson Tyler Tetreault and his companion, Kristy Lorimer, of Newport Center; great-grandchildren: Emmitt and Tucker Tetreault and her brother Jim Russell and his companion, Beverly Cleveland, of Newport.

She was predeceased by her parents.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. If friends desire, memorial contributions in Jean’s name may be made to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society, 243 Woods Farm Road, Newport, Vermont 05855. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Norman R. Miller

Norman R. Miller Sr., 89, of Sun City Center, Florida, and Derby, died on February 2, 2024. Norman was born in Bloomfield, Connecticut, and grew up on a small farm. He was a son of the late Albert Miller and Ethel Blanche Bardon Miller. He attended Bloomfield High School.

In 1959 Norman and Annamae Fricke Miller were married in Bloomfield and together they had three children. They lived in Bloomfield where their first son Norman Jr. was born and later lived in Simsbury, Connecticut, where daughter Pamela Viens and their second son Gregory were born. In retirement they relocated to Derby and Sun City Center, Florida.

He enjoyed hunting and was an avid fly fisherman. He was a lifelong member of the Bloomfield Fish and Game Club. He shared his love of hunting and fishing with his children and grandchildren. In retirement, he took up the sport of curling which he introduced to his grandsons. He retired after 31 years at Culligan Water Conditioning as service manager.

He was predeceased by his parents and his four siblings: Robert, Albert, and Carl Miller, and his sister Freida Greiner. He leaves his loving wife of 64 years, Annamae Fricke Miller; his three children; four grandchildren: Kristopher Viens DiGiulio, Jonathan Viens, Marie Miller, and Ashley Miller; and and many nieces and nephews.

Mitchell P. Dunn

Mitchell P. Dunn, 86, of Lowell, died peacefully on February 5, 2024, in Hanover, New Hampshire, at the Jack Byrne Center.

He was known to most as Pat, and to family, he was known as dad, grandpa, or Grandpa Farm.

He was born on December 6, 1937, in North Troy to the late Earl and Ozilda (Prive) Dunn. Born the youngest of five siblings: he had one sister, Pearl; three brothers: Ronald, Homer, and Charlie; he is survived by one brother, Charlie Dunn, 89, of East Dummerston.

He met his wife, Sandra (Haney) Dunn, in 1959, and got married July 19, 1961. They had four children: Mitchell Jr. (Mike), Robin, Timothy, and Brian.

He leaves behind his wife of over 62 years, Sandra; son Mike and wife, Sue, and their two sons; Jeremy and wife, Niki, and their two children Dominick and Danika; and Jeffrey and wife, Michelle, and their two daughters Morgan and Kennedy.

He also leaves a daughter, Robin, and a son, Timothy, who lived with them in Lowell; his son Brian and four children: son Manny and two sons Donavin and Dana; daughter Heather and her daughter Logan; and Brian’s daughters Jennifer and Katlynn.

He worked at HP Hood in Newport for 19 years as a supervisor until Hood closed their doors in 1978. He drove a milk truck farm pickup for two years for Snelgrove Trucking, and he decided to go into farming on Irish Hill Road in Lowell in 1980.

He loved fishing in the summertime on Lake Memphremagog and hunting deer in November at camp in Bloomfield. The fishing took a back seat to farming, and he tried to go hunting on Lowell Mountain as many times as he could.

The family wishes to thank the medical staff that took care of him in his final weeks of life, including EMS, ER, ICU, and hospice staff, and the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home for their help. His wishes were to have no services. He will be very missed by his family.

Randy Cyril Day

Randy Cyril Day, born on November 25, 1953, in Newport, died peacefully on January 2 after a brief illness with cancer. He was the beloved son of Cyril Day and Evelyn Monfette Day. Randy’s journey through life was marked by a profound passion for gadgets and technology, a love that held true from his high school days through his retirement.

During his time in high school, Randy showcased his technological prowess by running an underground radio station from his family’s barn. His fascination with astro photography also took root during these early years. Later in life, Randy’s expertise in technology led him to a fulfilling career at BAE Systems, where he worked with lasers to support military defense contracts until his well-deserved retirement.

Randy’s adventurous spirit took him around the globe. He joined the United States Air Force right out of high school, serving in southeast Asia and Europe. His time in Germany, despite a challenging encounter with a terrorist attack that required medical attention, left an indelible mark on him. Randy also contributed to the Thunder Birds while on a special assignment during his service.

His career as a defense contractor with GE took him to Saudi Arabia and Thailand, where he met his wife, Suntaree. Both work and play across the United States eventually led Randy to settle in Utah, near Zion National Park. It was here that he most appreciated the beauty of nature during his all-too-short retirement.

Randy will be fondly remembered for his unique obsessions, including mincemeat pie, Devil Dogs, maple candy, and his mother’s homemade whoopie pies. These culinary delights were among the many ways he expressed his zest for life.

He is survived by his loving wife, Suntaree Day, of Utah; daughter Heather Day, currently residing in Texas; and son, Timothy Day and his wife, Ashley, of New Hampshire. Randy is also survived by his siblings: brother Terry Day and sister Kim Collins, both of Vermont; sister Cheryl Sargent of New Hampshire; and brother Robin Day of Florida. He leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

Randy was predeceased by his parents, Cyril and Evelyn Day, of Vermont.

A celebration of Randy’s remarkable life is being planned for the spring in Zion National Park, a place that held a special meaning for him. In honoring his memory, let all remember the joy he brought to many lives and the legacy of love and adventure he leaves behind.

Joan Ames Carpenter

Joan Ames Carpenter, 92, of Newport, died on February 7, 2024, in Newport.

Joan was born on January 20, 1932, in Derby, the daughter of Roy and Alice (Vinton) Ames.

She graduated from Derby Academy in 1950. On October 17, 1953, Joan married Carroll D. Carpenter who predeceased her in June 1974. Surviving are children Sue Carpenter and Robert Carpenter and daughter-in-law Julie Carpenter, also grandchildren Holly Jo Maniatty and Colton Carpenter, and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Jessie Hamblett and brother Lyndol Ames.

Joan and her husband had their own business for 15 years, then Joan worked for R.F. Hamblett Inc., Rice-Whipple Inc. and retired in 1999 from Orleans Essex VNA.

Additionally, Joan’s family would like to express their unending gratitude for the stellar care she received at North Country Hospital, specifically the nursing staff on the third floor and Dr. Hayati.

There will be no calling hours. A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society, 243 Woods Farm Road, Newport, Vermont 05855. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.