Obituaries 2.13.19

Kathy Lynn Bent

Kathy Lynn Bent, 63, of New Port Ritchey, Florida, and formerly of Vermont, died suddenly following a brief illness. She was the soulmate, best friend, and beloved wife of Randy Bent.

Kathy was born to Dale T. Messier and Mary Jean Messier (Bernard) on January 16, 1956.

Kathy grew up and lived in the village of Orleans for much of her life and formed many friendships.

She met Randy Bent, the love of her life, in 2005. They later married and decided to make their home in Florida to enjoy warm weather year round. After moving, she always looked forward to spending time with her Vermont cousins and friends when they visited Florida or when she came back to Vermont to visit.

Kathy would do anything for anyone, whether they asked or not. She was a loyal friend to many. Kathy spent most of her days with her granddaughter Amelia, who brought so much joy to her life. Kathy was very artistic. She was very talented, especially with acrylic painting. She loved to spend time with her husband going on rides where they would just “get lost.” They loved to be together no matter what they were doing.

Along with her husband, Randy, she leaves behind three children: Aaron Whiting, Weston Bent, and Aleeta Bent; and her beloved granddaughter Amelia. She is also survived by her sister Karol Curtis and her partner, Benny; her brother Kevin Messier and his partner, Tina; nieces and nephews: Casey Rowell, Cory Curtis, Devon, Justin and Dillon Messier; and several great-nieces and -nephews. She is also survived by many close friends and her best friend, Sharon Blair.

She was predeceased by both of her parents and her brother Keith.

She was a friend to many and will be missed by all who knew her. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date in Vermont and will be announced in newspapers and on Facebook when details are finalized.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Halo Foundation at 1073 Upper Quarry Road Newport, Vermont 05855.

Julia H. Meagher

Julia H. Meagher died peacefully on January 20, 2019, after a long life well lived.

She was born in 1924, in Highland Park, New Jersey. She was the daughter of the late Horace A. and Julia Holaday.

She was predeceased by the love of her life, her husband, Edward A. Meagher. They spent almost half a century together exploring and enjoying life and raising a family in Plainfield, New Jersey. Now after more than 25 years she has, as she said, gone to find Eddy.

She was also predeceased by her four brothers: Horace, Duncan, Ellsworth, and William; her sister Marianne; and her oldest son Michael.

Julia is survived by her daughter Kitty and her husband, Lyle, and her son Patrick and his wife, Cindy. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Jessica Ponzio, Nicholas Ponzio, Christopher Ponzio, Kristin Mullen, Julia Juarez, Brian Wagner, Elizabeth Siergiey, and Megan Williams; and 15 great-grandchildren.

In her years in Plainfield, Julia was active in the Plainfield Unitarian Church as well as several choral groups in central New Jersey. She worked several jobs in senior services and as a recreational therapist in hospital settings, ultimately retiring as the assistant director of senior services for the city of Plainfield at the age of 75. After, retiring she moved to Coventry. She then spent her last few years living with and being lovingly cared for by her daughter, Kitty, and son-in-law, Lyle, in Westfield.

Julia lived her life as a wonderful adventure; full of the opportunity to learn from and see the beauty in everyone she met. She was a generous soul, whose door was always open, and who always had an extra seat at her table. She considered everyone she got to know as life’s gift to her.

Cremation was private and a memorial service is planned for the spring.

Donald Kingsley Douglas

Donald Kingsley Douglas, 81, died peacefully in Yorba Linda, California, on Sunday, February 10, 2019. He was formerly of Newport.

He was born on June 30, 1937, to Donald and Christina Douglas in Newport.

Donald served two terms in the U.S. Air Force as a helicopter mechanic traveling overseas. While living in Newport, he was self-employed at D and D Automotive, which was located on Highland Avenue. He also volunteered with the Auxiliary Newport Police Department, as a dispatcher in the early ’70s, and on the Newport City Fire Department as an engineer. He relocated to California in the late ’80s, and he worked at various businesses as a mechanic until retiring.

On September 14, 1955, he married the former Doris Arel, who predeceased him in 1999.

He is survived by their daughter Susan Lewis and her husband, Russ Lewis, of Everett, Washington; and their son David Douglas and his girlfriend, Susan Flynn, of Newport; five grandchildren: Jennifer Lewis Weiler and her husband, Justin, of Everett, Lisa Lewis Carrill of Hacienda Heights, California, Jason Lewis and his wife, Madison, of Fullerton, California, Tyler Douglas of Torrington, Connecticut, and Ashley Douglas of Dover Plains, New York; and eight great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind two brothers: Bruce and his wife, Donna Douglas, of Essex, and George and his wife, Maxine Douglas, of North Troy; and, a close friend and long time companion Lorraine Pepin of West Charleston.

Donald was predeceased by his second wife, Dee Rhodes, who he married September 30, 2000; and his sister Kathleen Roy, who was married to Paul Roy of Newport.

Arrangements will be made for a private memorial service at the convenience of the family.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory can be made to the Newport City Fire Department.

Gerald DiMambro

Gerald DiMambro, 54, Newport, died on February 6, 2019, in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

He was born on May 4, 1964, in Framingham, Massachusetts, to Brenda (Bean) DiMambro and the late David DiMambro.

Gerald was a machinist for many years and was currently working for Northeast Engineering in Morgan. He enjoyed watching football, and his favorite team was the Patriots. He also loved old cars. He loved visits from his daughter and grandson. Gerald loved his family. He also enjoyed spending time with his co-workers, who were a great support team through his illness.

He is survived by his children: Ashley DiMambro and her son Phillip DiMambro and by his grandson Mason DiMambro. He is also survived by his mother, Brenda DiMambro; his siblings: Jennie DiMambro, Erica Cone and her husband, Scott, and Kelly DiMambro; and by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his father, David DiMambro.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Mary Halo Foundation at 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences can be made at curtis-britch.com.

Barbara E. Davoll

Barbara E. Davoll, 86, of Randolph, died on Sunday afternoon, February 3, 2019, at Gifford Medical Center.

She was born June 21, 1932, in New Bedford, Massachusetts, the daughter of Richard and Rebecca (Sylvia) Bean. She was raised in New Bedford and attended the University of Massachusetts.

Barbara was married to Warren Davoll on February 13, 1954, in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, where they lived until moving to Randolph in 1960.

She was a homemaker and farmwife, a Girl Scout leader and den mother, and played a major role in the organization and running of a Girl Scout camp on Tatro Hill Road. She had been a member and deacon of the United Church of Randolph, and was a member of Green Mountain Gospel Chapel where she was active in women’s ministries. She and Warren received the 1976 Farm Family of the Year award from the Orange County Farm Bureau and she was their 1990 Farm Woman of the Year. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, quilting, reading, and doing craft projects.

Her survivors include her husband, Warren G. Davoll, of Randolph; her sons: Jonathan W. Davoll of Reddick, Florida, David P. Davoll of Randolph, and Stephen P. Davoll and his wife, Beverly Frost, of Barre; her daughters: Jane E. Snow and her husband, Peter, of North Clarendon, Judith A. Davis and her husband, Alan, of East Charleston, Nancy D. Davoll of Braintree, and Laurie S. Sargent and her husband, Michael, of Randolph; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Memorial services were held on Wednesday, February 6 at Green Mountain Gospel Chapel with Pastor David Dube officiating.

Contributions in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society for Breast Cancer Research or the Green Mountain Gospel Chapel for women’s ministries.

Online condolences may be left at www.dayfunerals.com.

Phyllis (Curtis) Davio

Phyllis Davio, 93, of Newport, died on February 1, 2019.

She was born on September 11, 1925, in Salem Derby, to George Walter Curtis and Rosa Belle (Bangs) Curtis.

Phyllis graduated from Derby Academy in 1943.

On May 19, 1945, she married Robert Davio, who predeceased her in 1985.

Mrs. Davio worked for many years at the former True and Blanchard and Montgomery Ward stores on Main Street in Newport.

Later she was employed by Sacred Heart schools and then as secretary at Newport City schools.

Phyllis volunteered at North Country Hospital, at Red Cross blood drives, and at the Elks Club in Derby.

She loved gardening, playing bingo, socializing with her wide circle of friends, dancing, traveling with Community Circle and her special friend, Cyril Worth.

She was a generous and caring mother and grandmother.

Phyllis is survived by her children: Sandra Lawson of Essex Junction, Robert Davio and his wife, Ida, of Newport, and Pamela Chenette and her husband, Denis, of Newport; her grandchildren: Michael Hilliker, Sonya Brasseur, Tonya Sohan, and Sara Eastman; by her 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Phyllis was the youngest of seven children, being predeceased by Evelyn Bean, Beulah Storey, Walter Lee Curtis, Edna Hardy, Una Fournier, and Cora Johnson.

Memorial contributions in her name may be sent to St. Jude’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105, or to the organization of your choice.

A graveside service will be held in the spring.

Maurice P. Cote

Maurice P. Cote, 67, of Barton, died on February 8, 2019, in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

He was born on March 17, 1951, in Quebec to Armand and Lydia (McClure) Cote.

Maurice enjoyed reading and spending time with his grandchildren and the company of his dog Buddy.

He is survived by his children: Melissa Murphy and her husband, Timothy, of Lowell, Matthew Cote and his wife, Meghen, of Derby, Kyle Cote-Parrott and Amber Newcity of Barton, and Krystal Cote-Parrott and Michael Dunbar of Orleans; by his grandchildren: Talynn, Kaitlyn, Hayden, Rayne, Nyko, Cadence, Caleb, and Charlotte; by his great-great grandson Brentley; by his brother Marcel Cote; and his sister Ann Randall; and by his close friend Valerie Santerre.

He was predeceased by his sister Madeline.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Mary Wright Halo Foundation, 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences can be made at curtis-britch.com.

Sandra Mae Valley

Sandra Mae Valley, of Barton, died on February 4, 2019, in Newport.

She was born on December 1, 1938, to Milton and Pauline McKinney. She leaves behind her husband, Edgar Valley, whom she married on October 3, 1970.

Sandra worked as a cook at the Barton Graded School for 27 years. She enjoyed feeding all the kids her special peanut butter crunch bars.

She is survived by her children: James of St. Johnsbury, David of Irasburg, Debbie of Barton, Keith of Orleans, Kenny of Barton, and Kathy Matten and her husband, Pete, of Barton. She also leaves behind her brothers: Ronald and his wife, Alice McKinney, of Lyndonville, and Garth McKinney of Glover; her sister Jean Fawcette of Barton, her brothers-in-law Maurice and and his wife, Ellen Valley, of Barton, and David Valley of Irasburg, her sisters-in-law: Priscilla Parsons, of Massachusetts, Madeline Krohn of Florida, Rachel Sweeney of Barton, Hilda Valley of Newport, and Nancy Valley of Barton, and by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her sister-in-law Lorraine Bushey of Burlington; her brothers-in-law: Jerry Krohn of Florida, Gerry Parsons of Massachusetts, Richard Valley of Barton, Norman Valley of Newport, Ernest Valley of Burlington, and Francis Valley of Barton.

There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held at the Welcome O. Brown Cemetery in Barton on Saturday, May 25, at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Timothy Naples officiating.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be sent to North Country Hospital, for the Diabetes Fund, in care of the development office at 148 Prouty Drive, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences can be made at curtis-britch.com.