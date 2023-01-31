Obituaries 2.1.2023

Jeanne St. George

Jeanne St. George, 87, died peacefully on January 23, 2023, in Lyndonville. She was born on August 30, 1935, to the late Rene Jacque and Lorenza (Martel) Couture and was raised on the farm along with her eight brothers and sisters.

She shared her wisdom and humor when telling stories of good times, life skills and hardships. Many stories were told about playing with her brothers, sisters, and cousin, about going to memere Martel’s house after church, and about skills that she learned from her father.

Jeanne’s father became a widower when she was two and raised the children on his own. Jeanne married and had seven children. They farmed until moving to St. Johnsbury in 1977, where they owned Willey’s Beverage and Redemption Center. She enjoyed serving customers and made good friends there as well as at Maple Grove Farms where she worked for many years.

Jeanne was especially happy being a long-time member of the St. Johnsbury Moose Club. The dances, the Christmas parties, and the Women of the Moose activities were all very special to her. Jeanne achieved their highest degree: College of Regents.

She is survived by six children: Yven, Phillipe, Monique, Andrea, Marc, and Martin, many grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and three sisters: Cecile Maynard, Yvonne Robillard, and Helen Robillard.

She was predeceased by her parents, by her daughter Gisele, by the father of her children, Wilfred St. George, as well as by her sister Elsie Goff and four brothers: Alfred, Edeas, Edmund, and Louis.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at saylesfh.com.

Robert E. Sanville

Robert E. Sanville, 70, of Albany, also known as “Bulldog” and “Grandpa Sasquatch,” died on December 23, 2022, at Fletcher Allen Hospital in Burlington.

Robert was born on November 23, 1952, in Connecticut. He graduated from the Navy in April of 1974. He married Mary Belle Ducharme on March 7, 1975.

Robert was predeceased by his parents, Robert Ernest Sanville Sr. and Edyth B. Wright, and his brother Lloydd Sanville.

Robert’s brothers and sisters are Richard Sanville, Lloydd Sanville, Paula Hayden, and Sandy Lavelette.

Robert is survived by his wife, Mary Belle Sanville, of Albany; by his sons: Robert A.J. Sanville and daughter-in-law, Casey Blay, of Coventry, Jason Lawrence Sanville and daughter-in-law, Lindsay Davison, of Derby, Jesse Sanville of Maine, and Richard Lloydd Sanville of Maine; and by several nieces and nephews.

Robert was a proud grandfather of ten grandchildren: Brianna Reed, Dalton Gentley, Riley Sanville, Cody Jacob Sanville Powell, Caleb Sanville, Tyler Sanville, Tristan Sanville, Elizabeth Marie Sanville Monty, Micheal Davison, and Ayden Warner; as well as to his great-grandchildren: Deidrick Albright, Cabela Reed, Kazen Reed, and Aslen Reed.

Robert truly loved hunting, fishing, going for rides, and spending time with his family. He was known as Bulldog by family and friends, and also as Grandpa Sasquatch by grandson Ayden. Robert was also known to chat it up with everyone he met.

Robert was known for his sense of humor and love of animals, and for putting everyone’s needs first before his own, and for starting the wood stove and just getting lost in the comfort of it. Robert never wanted his family and friends knowing he was hurting and in pain. Robert was, and still is, the backbone of his family, holding them together and being strong for them all.

His family misses him dearly, and will always hold him in their hearts.

“At four years old you say, ‘Dad, we love you.’

At eight years old you say, ‘Dad, whatever.’

At 12 years old you say, ‘My dad is so annoying.’

At 16 years old you say, ‘I wanna leave this house.’

At 20 years old you say, ‘Dad, you were right.’

At 25 years old you say, ‘I wanna go to my dad’s house.’

At 30 years old you say, ‘I don’t wanna lose my dad.’

At 45 years old you say, ‘I would give up everything for my dad to be here with me.’

Dad, you are my best friend, my rock, I will always hold you close at heart.”

Always remember a father and sons’ love will never die.

Donations may be sent to Mary Sanville, 755 Main Street, Albany, Vermont 05820.

Donald Roy

Donald “The Donald” Roy, 66, of Norton, died on January 25, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 15, 1955, in St. Ludger, Quebec, to Hubert and Lorraine (Dupuis) Roy. He married Pidgeon Bushaw, his “bundle,” who survives him.

Mr. Roy graduated from Canaan High School and was a lifelong resident of Norton, where he was raised from the age of five. He was a farmer for many years on the family dairy farm. He then transitioned to owning his own logging company, starting out with his beloved Franklin skidder. He was also co-owner of “Chez Pidgeon” with his wife for the past 35 years. He later went on to carpentry, building many homes in the local area. He loved working for Hammerdown Construction Company along with his son and “Bundy,” Eric Rexford. He was a man who did not know the term “day off” or “slow down,” as there was always another project to be completed in his seven-day workweek.

Donald was a very devoted family man and truly enjoyed his later years in life spending time with his grandchildren, whom he adored. He was a man who never refused to give a helping hand, always putting others’ needs in front of his own. He was often found helping others in his community. He had many talents and there was nothing he could not build or fix, from plumbing to electrical to mechanics. There was nothing The Donald could not do.

Among his hobbies, he enjoyed snowmobiling. He was a lifelong fan of the Ski-doo brand and especially his beloved Mach Z 1000, always leading the pack and the first to arrive at any destination. He also enjoyed riding his Harley Softail motorcycle. He enjoyed his yearly trips to Loudon, New Hampshire, for the NASCAR race with his two friends Alson Perry and Peter Palmer, along with his brother Jason. Donald was a member of the Canadian Order of the Masons.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Pidgeon Roy; by his children: Trever Roy and his wife, Nicole, Anna Roy, Casey Roy, and Amanda Roy; by his grandchildren: Connor Roy, Audrey Roy, Addison Day, and Sydney Roy. He is also survived by his siblings: Francine, Jason, Alain, Clermont, and Claude.

He was predeceased by his parents and by his brother Herve.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, February 4, at the St. James Catholic Church in Island Pond, where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated.

Should friends desire, contributions in Donald’s memory may be made to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center North, 1080 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Lawrence “Larry” K. Maynard

In the early afternoon hours of January 13, 2023, Larry Maynard, 83, died and peacefully slipped into eternity to live with Jesus and be reunited with his late wife, Dorothy J. Maynard.

He was born February 1, 1939, in New London, Connecticut, to Joseph and Katherine Maynard. He was a long-term resident of Derby and then Barton, where he resided at Maple Lane Nursing Home. He will be missed by his family and also by his caregivers at Maple Lane.

Larry struggled for many years with declining health after becoming disabled. He will be remembered for his easy smile, love of the Lord, and his love for cats, coffee, and ice cream.

He enjoyed leather crafting, painting, photography, wildlife, and the mountains of Vermont.

Larry is survived by his daughter Christina and her husband, Leyton Martin; by his sister Joyce and her husband, James McCutcheon; by his grandsons: Jonathan and his wife, Ali Martin, and Thomas Martin; by his nieces: Kimberly and her husband, Michael White, Kelly Daigle, Jamie and her husband, Francisco Loredo; and by his nephew James McCutcheon II. He also leaves his great-niece Nicole and her husband, Zach Zeller, great-nephew Gregory White, and his great-great-niece Kiera.

He was preceded in death by his parents, by his wife, Dorothy, by his brother A. Raymond, and his sister Lois Walker.

A private service to celebrate his life will be held at a time and date to be determined in Winchester, Virginia. Larry will be interred next to his wife at Derby Cemetery in the spring.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Priscilla Rose Mason

Priscilla Rose Mason, 76, died peacefully on January 17, 2023, at Northwest Medical Center in St. Albans, with family by her side.

Priscilla was born on February 18, 1946, to mother Dorothy Yvette (Laverdiere) Mason and father Maynard Henry Mason in Barton.

Priscilla graduated from high school in Orleans in 1964. Over her lifetime she worked various jobs, but her longest career lasted over 30 years at St. Jay Trucking as a key-punch operator. She was always a hard worker. Outside of her regular workweek in her younger years, she would often be found or heard splitting wood, push-mowing lawns, working in the hayfield, and enjoying a cold beer here or there in between on those hot Vermont summer days.

Priscilla was a woman who was always proud of her work, it didn’t matter if it was at home or on the clock, but Priscilla also cared deeply for her family. She was someone who could always be counted on and would put anyone else’s needs before her own. Not to mention, she was nothing short of entertaining and sure to give a good laugh with her antics.

Priscilla was predeceased by her mother and father, Dorothy and Maynard Mason, of Albany, and by her brothers Roger Mason of Albany and Donald Mason of East Calais.

She is survived by her brothers Randy (Carole) Mason and Gary (Valvete) Mason, both of Albany, her sister Paulette (Mark) Webster of Irasburg, her niece Brittany Mason and fiancé, Lee Fortin, of Bristol, and nephew Benjamin Mason of Newport, and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Per Priscilla’s wishes, there will be no services.

She was a regular supporter of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. To honor her memory, please consider making a donation by visiting www.stjude.org, or to a charity of one’s choice.

Haven MacDonald King

Haven MacDonald King, a longtime Craftsbury resident and more recently of Enosburg Falls, died January 22, 2023. He was a U.S. Army veteran.

At Haven’s request there will be no services.

To view a complete obituary or offer a message of condolence, kindly go to www.healdfuneralhome.com.

Judy Elaine Desmarais

Judy Elaine (Baker) Desmarais died at Maple Lane Nursing Home in Barton on January 17, 2023, at the age of 78. Judy was born to Paul and Antoinette (Chartier) Baker on May 22, 1944, in Morrisville.

She graduated high school from Derby Academy. Shortly after graduating, Judy met Claude Desmarais. They were married on June 11, 1966, and were married for 18 and a half years. During this time, they built a life together in Westmore where they had a dairy farm and raised their two daughters.

After Judy was divorced, she worked as a bartender for many years. Family was very important to Judy, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed bingo, gambling, and scratch tickets. Spending time with her four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren truly meant the world to her. Anyone who knew Judy would say she had a heart of gold and an infectious smile.

Judy is survived by her daughters: Susan Wright and her husband, Brent, of Evansville, and Linda Merchant and her husband, Ellis (Chipper), of Barton; by her grandchildren: Danielle (Merchant) Greenwood and her husband, Ryan, of Barton, Dylan Wright of Minot, Maine, Kristen Wright of Essex Junction, and Stephanie Merchant of Westmore; by her great-grandchildren: Brasstin and Harley Greenwood and Presleigh Wright; and by the father of her children, Claude Desmarais, of Westmore.

She is survived by her siblings Dwight (Buzzy) Baker and his wife, Kathy, of Newport, Sherry Baker of Newport, sister-in-law Michelene Baker of Newport, as well as by several nieces and nephews.

Judy was predeceased by both her parents and by her brother Gaylord Baker of Newport.

Calling hours and service will be held at Curtis-Britch Funeral Home in Barton on February 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. The service will be officiated by her nephew and godson, Father Dwight Baker.

Judy was especially fond of animals. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society, 4473 Barton Orleans Road, Orleans, Vermont, 05860.

Wynston M. Bean

Wynston M. Bean, 21, of North Concord, died unexpectedly on January 22, 2023.

Born in Newport on June 26, 2001, he grew up in Glover and Brownington. He wrestled with the NEK Pythons and played soccer and basketball. His greatest passions in life were farming, showing cattle, working on anything with a motor, boxing, and baking. He was an old soul and a protector to all in need, always standing up for what was right. He believed respect was owed to those who gave it. He was hard working, sweet, loving, and loyal to a fault.

He is survived by the love of his life, Gabby Allen, and his beloved dog Chevy; by his mother, Raylene Bean, his sister Olivia Bean of North Concord, his father, Sam Willson, his brother Samson Willson of Orleans, his sister Kymberlyn Willson of Derby, his brother Quinten Bean and his girlfriend, Jackie Salisbury, and nephew Benjamin Bean of Plainfield; by his uncle Tyler Willson of St. Johnsbury; by his grandparents, Robert and Rachel Bean, of North Concord; by Ron Willson of West Charleston and Peggy Glodgett and friend, Gary Ewen, of Woodbury; by his two stepbrothers Chris and Caleb Conley; and by many aunts, uncles, and cousins, most of whom are not blood.

Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m., on Thursday, February 2, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 12 Elm Street, Barton.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Priscilla May Armstrong

Priscilla May Armstrong, 83, of Barton, died peacefully on January 6, 2023, in Glover, after a period of declining health. The second of three children, Priscilla was born on December 16, 1939, in Barton, to Ralph and Beatrice (Brown) May.

On June 29, 1963, she married Walter Armstrong, who predeceased her on February 21, 2022. In the years following their marriage, they lived in Barton Village before building their log cabin home on family land in Barton.

Cilla, as she was known, spent her childhood in Barton in the family home on Telfer Hill. She recalled with fondness the trips she would take with her mother and baby brother by train to Boston on a regular basis. As a preschooler, she was allowed to call the station stops by the train conductor and was slipped special treats by her friends on the train.

She graduated from Barton Academy in 1957, and then continued her studies at what would become Lyndon State College. Graduating in 1961 with a degree in education, Cilla spent her career in the classroom teaching math and reading. She taught two years each in North Troy and Glover, and then for, the remainder of her career, at Orleans Elementary School. She was strict, but she cared deeply about her students and never seemed to forget any of them. She valued her colleagues in education and their friendship. She was recognized by the University of Vermont as an “Outstanding Teacher” in 1988, and retired from Orleans Elementary in June 1996.

Cilla was a natural athlete, playing women’s basketball in the era of half court both in high school and at Lyndon State. She also played soccer and played all four years as Lyndon’s catcher in softball. In later years, she took up golf when the Barton Golf Course opened on family land and played all summer there and at other area courses. She was an accomplished bowler and a ringer at bocce. She snowmobiled and cross-country skied and, in her later years, could often be spotted on her twice daily walks with Wally.

During the winter months, she crafted beautiful cross stitch, knitted hats for cancer survivors and sweaters for family, and did a huge number of puzzles of all kinds, but especially sudoku and jigsaw puzzles.

During the summers and following her retirement, she and Wally traveled annually to Chicago, Illinois, and then to Seattle, Washington, to visit family. They also made several trips to Cleveland, Ohio, to see family there. She and her siblings and their spouses took a number of cruises together, including trips to Alaska, through the Panama Canal, and along the Mississippi River. She and Wally traveled to Maine each summer for many years as well, enjoying lobster by the sea.

For more years than can be counted, she and Wally hosted the summer festivities for her sister Patricia’s Barton Academy High School class, as well as a Christmas Eve party for family and friends. Friends and family spent many afternoons enjoying their pool once the water was warmer than 64 degrees.

She was a good home cook whose mashed potatoes were never done until they’d boiled over at least once. Her Christmas chocolates were a treat enjoyed by many, but one had to return the tin that held them in order to get more the next year.

She never liked a big fuss or big displays of emotion, but her family is glad for all the times she was celebrated in her life, especially her eightieth birthday luncheon several years ago.

She loved the children in her life, especially her grandnephews Jonah, Mills, and Marshall, in whom she delighted. She was a steady, loving, and constant presence in the lives of her niece and nephew and to her brother and sister-in-law who were next door neighbors for 50 years.

She was a fastidious gardener, a stalwart teacher, a good friend, a treasured aunt, a devoted daughter, a faithful sister, a beloved wife, and a unique individual. Those who love her miss her already.

She survived by her brother William May and his wife, Susan, of Barton, nephew James May and his wife, Claire, and their sons, Jonah and Mills, of Cleveland, Ohio, niece Alyssa May and her wife, Tabitha Bowling, and son, Marshall, of East Burke, as well as extended family and friends in the area.

She was predeceased by her parents and her sister Patricia Barger, and brother-in-law, Bion Barger, and by her husband, Walter Armstrong.

Per her wishes, she was cremated and there will be no formal services, though there will be a celebration of life this summer at the convenience of her family.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions in Cilla’s memory may be made to the Union House Patient Activities Fund, 3086 Glover Street, Glover, Vermont 05839.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Roger E. Arel

Roger E. Arel, 85, died January 22, 2023, in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. He passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Roger was born in North Troy. He was one of ten children of Clovis and Alice Arel. Roger met the love of his life, June Davis, in 1959. In 1960, they were married and remained as deeply in love for the next 62 years. They had three daughters.

Roger worked for 35 years for Kenlee Realty in Masschusetts, as a maintenance supervisor. He retired in 1999. Roger and June spent the next years traveling with their motor home to places all over the country.

In the early years, Roger and his family loved to go camping. June and Roger were avid square dancers. They also spent countless hours playing cards with their great friends, Nancy and Dorman.

Roger loved spending time with his children and grandchildren riding ATVs, playing croquet, fishing, and catching frogs at the farm. Roger was a craftsman who loved woodworking. He created special pieces for so many friends and family that will be cherished forever.

No one loved their family more than Roger. He was a loving husband, father, Pepere, and special person to so many others.

He leaves behind his wife, June, his three daughters and three sons-in-law: Kathy and Andy Chaet, Wendy and Tom Werbiskis, and Penny and Ken Levesque. Roger was Pepere to six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Gerard Arel and a very special goddaughter, Lorraine Lyon.

Roger was predeceased by two grandsons Roger McCormick and Danny Werbiskis, along with eight brothers and sisters and many other loved ones.

Per Roger’s wishes there will be no services.