Obituaries 12.18.19

Cynthia M. (Emerson) Washer

Cynthia M. (Emerson) Washer, 84, of Barton died peacefully on Monday, December 9, 2019, at North Country Hospital in Newport, with her family by her side.

She was born on May 1, 1935, in St. Johnsbury to Lee E. Emerson, the sixty-ninth Governor of Vermont, and Dorcas (Ball) Emerson.

On January 10, 1956, Cynthia married Hebert Washer. They made their home in Barton and had four children: Tanya, Terry, Johnny, and Anne.

She was raised in Barton but attended Montpelier High School during her father’s time in office. She graduated from Barton Academy in 1953. Following in her father’s footsteps, she attended Syracuse University, where she majored in political science and graduated in 1957.

Cynthia worked for Manpower (an adult education organization) as a teacher. She shared the full-time position with her sister Nancy, where they alternated between teaching and caring for their younger children. She later worked for Vermont Legal Aid as a community organizer. She loved sewing, reading, her cat Cussy, and taking care of her family.

She is survived by her sister Nancy Theriault of Brimfield, Massachusetts; her cousin Roger Emerson of Ontario, Canada; her daughter Tanya Bradley of Barton; her son Johnny Washer of Barton; her daughter Anne Plourde and her husband, Ray, of Amherst, New Hampshire; her grandson Thomas Bradley and his wife, Bailey, of Colchester; and her granddaughter Tara Bradley and her partner, Nick Stein, of Arlington, Massachusetts.

Cynthia was predeceased by her son Terry Washer; her former husband and friend, Hebert Washer; her parents, Lee and Dorcas Emerson; and her daughter Tanya’s husband David Bradley.

Calling hours and a prayer service were held for Cynthia on Saturday, December 14, at Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home in Barton.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Cynthia’s memory can be made to an animal shelter in one’s community.

Terrence P. “Terry” Valley

Terrence P. “Terry” Valley, 64, a lifelong resident of Westmore died Friday, November 29, 2019, at UVM Medical Center in Burlington, surrounded by his loving family.

In order to properly honor my father, I will have to honor both the man that he was before his diagnosis of Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD) as well as the man that he became as the disease took over.

Terry was born in Newport on December 4, 1954, to Paul and Elizabeth (Robinson) Valley. He was a class clown who admitted that he did not care much for school, yet in 1974 he graduated from Lake Region Union High School.

For much of his younger life, Terry worked on his family farm in Westmore, which he eventually purchased in the ‘80s from his parents.

On June 6, 1987, Terry married Alison Miner. Terry and Alison continued to operate the farm until the mid ‘90s, at which time it became impossible to make a living as a small dairy farm. He regretfully got out of the farming business and began working at Columbia Forest Products, where he gave 15 thankless and begrudging years.

Terry never gave up his passion for farming and after leaving Columbia Forest Products he became a goat farm hobbyist, or as he would call them “baby bahh bahhs.”

Anyone that knew Terry knew that he was a quiet man who felt most comfortable at home. He rarely wanted to leave the house unless it was necessary, and social situations were often stressful for him. While at home, he enjoyed watching movies especially older movies, the Star Wars and “Star Trek” series, and “Lonesome Dove.”

He was an incredible piano player who despite being unable to read sheet music, was able to listen to popular new age musicians such as Yanni and Enya and then sit down at the piano and play those songs almost perfectly.

While he was not a master chef by any means, he did have a few specialties that his family really enjoyed such as his homemade doughnuts, oatmeal cookies, chicken and biscuits, and chili.

Terry loved nature and being outdoors. He would start planning for family camping trips in January, often creating the packing list before the snow had melted. Seeing him at the campground surrounded by nature was where we all saw him the most relaxed and at peace. He loved to fish, and cherished the memories of his fishing trips in Massachusetts with his brothers-in-law Brad Miner and Steve Williams.

Terry touched the lives of many through his sense of humor. He loved to make people smile by telling jokes (including the always terrible dad puns) and doing impersonations. He would often quote scenes from movies of shows that he watched. One famous movie line that he could always be heard quoting was “My momma always said, life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re going to get.” This line resonates so strongly for me now, as I write this memorial. You really don’t know what you will get in life so you should always try to make the best of it.

As his FTD progressed, Terry because a social butterfly who would talk to anyone who was willing to listen. His free time was spent going on big weekend adventures with his wife and his friend/caregiver Lee Ann. He began to crave these adventures.

One of his favorite places was Wal-Mart, where he would marvel at its size and wide selection of merchandise. He also loved to stop for a bite to eat at Wendy’s where he would get the four for $4 deal every time. No matter how full he would get, he would always have room for ice cream from either Tim & Doug’s Ice Cream Shop or Sweet Scoops.

One thing that his dementia did not change was his love of the Boston Red Sox. No matter where he was, you could be sure, he would be wearing his Red Sox hat and/or jacket. He even had a wall in his bedroom dedicated entirely to the Red Sox. On that wall hung one of his most prized possessions, a photo of him signing the Pesky Pole at Fenway Park.

Terry truly loved his family and one of his greatest joys was spending time with his children and grandchildren. He really enjoyed watching cartoons and animated movies and he had a childlike sense of humor. Terry really was a child at heart.

While it would appear that Terry became more cheerful and outgoing after his diagnosis, the many things that made him who he was slipped away. He would become easily frustrated when playing the piano and he eventually stopped playing all together. Camping became a source of anxiety and so he stopped taking camping trips and he stopped going fishing.

His dementia even took away one of the most important moments in his life, walking his daughter down the aisle at her wedding. While it appeared that everything in his life was illness, FTD does not affect your ability to remember and recognize the people, places, and things around you, instead it makes you forget who you are.

Terry is survived by his wife, Alison Valley; his children: Megan Valley and her partner, Kevin Choquette, Tyler Valley, Morgan Clarke and her husband, Ben, and Jeremy Valley. He is also survived by his grandchildren Benjamin and Elizabeth Choquette; his sister Donna Poginy and her husband, Peter; his brother Kenneth Valley and his wife, Susan; as well as many of his nieces and nephews. Terry also leaves behind two caretakers and friends, Lee Ann Lee and Carol Casey.

He was predeceased by both parents; and his brother Richard Valley, who died in infancy.

We as a family would be remiss not to mention all of the incredible people at Riverside Life Enrichment Center. Terry loved his time at Riverside and would talk about how kind everyone was. He especially loved Steve’s cooking and the amazing staff that would give him all the coffee he could ever need.

Terry’s family would also like to extend great appreciation to the Glover and Orleans ambulance squads, the Westmore Volunteer Fire Department, the staff at North Country Hospital, the staff at UVM Medical Center, the DHART team, and the organ donation team for the support and compassion that they showed our family during this difficult time.

There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, May 16, in Westmore.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Glover Ambulance Squad or Riverside Adult Enrichment Center in Lyndonville.

J. Fred Marckres

Succumbing to his journey with Parkinson’s and dementia, J. Fred Marckres died peacefully at his home on Sunday, December 15, 2019, with his family by his side.

He was born May 2, 1939, in Craftsbury, the son of Maynard and Blanche (Clarke) Marckres.

He met the love of his life, Oleta Earle, roller-skating at Lake Eden and they married on October 13, 1962. They built their first home in Morrisville and moved in with their six-week-old baby, having only four walls, a roof, and no power or water.

He was blessed with, and survived by, two daughters Julie and Jerri and her partner, Ray; his identical twin grandsons Adam Hurlburt and his wife, Vicky, and Alex Hurlburt and his wife, Megan; his great-grandchildren: Dominic, Damian, Natalia and Max, whom he also loved and adored; his loving sister, Marilyn Bradley and her husband, Jim; and Chris Masse and Lindsay Beveridge who were like sons to Fred.

He was predeceased by his parents; and his brother Donald.

Fred spent his life serving the public, first as a teen working and learning the plumbing trade from his dad, followed by 27 years as a pump man for H.A. Manosh Corp. Then he and Oleta started their own pump service business until his retirement. He continued to serve anyone with water or plumbing needs right to the end. He loved doing community service. He was one of the original organizers of the Lamoille River Square Dance Club and the Lamoille County Food Share program.

Having only an eighth-grade education, Fred never considered himself an educated person. He had more knowledge in his little finger than most could have in a lifetime. He was a true Vermonter and “jack of all trades.” You name it, he could mow, rototill, design, build, and install and repair anything, especially if it involved copper pipe.

You never knew what Fred would be up to. He loved wearing his kilt or his longhaired hippie outfit and getting a reaction from folks. Fred always greeted you with his “trademark” question. If you knew Fred, you know the question.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to the Northeast Fiddlers Scholarship fund in care of Maxine Young, 230 Russell Road, Tunbridge, Vermont 05077.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, December 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Faith Funeral Home at 165 Brooklyn Street in Morrisville.

Funeral services will be held Friday, December 20, at 11 a.m. at the United Church on the Common in Craftsbury. Pallbearers will be Chris Masse, Tod Morin, Kevin Bradley, Tim and Jim (Fred) Fagnant, and Ray Hurlburt.

Alice Joyce Major

Alice Joyce Major, 88, of Island Pond died Monday, December 9, 2019, in Derby.

She was born September 5, 1931, in Groveton, New Hampshire, to Philip Meunier and Louise McClure. On July 2, 1951, she married Marcel Major, who predeceased her 1999.

Alice was a graduate of the Groveton High School Class of 1949. She worked at a flower shop as well as Anita’s clothing store. She enjoyed traveling, knitting, sewing quilts, playing cards, bingo, and family gatherings with friends. She was a den mother for Cub Scouts, and helped out with 4-H Club.

Alice liked watching the children’s basketball and baseball games. She was a member of the Mother’s Club for St. James The Greater Catholic Church, belonged to the parish counsel where she was a past president, religious education teacher for many years, and sang in the choir. She also was a rector for the Cursillo movement, and a member of American Legion Auxiliary Post #80.

She is survived by her children: Marcella Major of Whitefield, New Hampshire, Gary Major and his wife, Rita, of Zion, Illinois, Philip Major and his wife, Penny, of Derby, and Dianne Gonyaw and her husband, Paul, of Island Pond; her brother Wilfred Meunier and his wife, Rose, of Minot, Maine; her sister Irene Roy of Lancaster, New Hampshire; her nine grandchildren; her 11 great-grandchildren; her sisters- and brothers-in-law Dawn Meunier of Groveton, New Hampshire, Gerry Major of New Hampshire, Betty Major of Newport, Betty Meunier of Littleton, New Hampshire, Andrew and Lois Major of Derby, Jeannine and Rudy Gratton of West Charleston, and John and Donna Major of North Carolina; and her numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her brothers: Lucien, Leo, and Roger Meunier; her brothers-in-law Paul, Gilbert, and Raymond Major; and her sisters-in-law Norma Major and Sarah Meunier.

A Mass was held on Saturday, December 14, at St. James the Greater Catholic Church in Island Pond. Interment will be held at St. James Catholic Cemetery in Island Pond in the spring.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions in Alice’s memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Nancy Lee (Wing) Hinerth

Nancy Lee (Wing) Hinerth, 79, of Clayton, New York, and Boynton Beach, Florida, died surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at JFK Medical Center in Atlantis, Florida.

Nancy was born on December 28, 1939, in St. Johnsbury to Bernie and Blanche (Hudson) Wing. She graduated in 1958 from Brighton High School in Island Pond.

Nancy married George Albert Hinerth on August 26, 1961, in Island Pond and the newlyweds moved to Chateaugay, New York, shortly after. In 1968 they settled down in Clayton, New York, to raise their family.

Nancy worked at the Mountain View House in Whitefield, New Hampshire, and F. J. Preston and Sons in Burlington. After working 25 years at Key Bank, Nancy retired in 1999 as assistant vice president.

Nancy was actively involved with Clayton Knights of Columbus women’s auxiliary, Clayton Improvement Association, the Clayton Opera House, and St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She loved winning bingo and her homemade quilts can be found on loved ones’ beds. She also enjoyed her U.S. and world travels to Canada, England, Germany, Italy, Egypt, and New Zealand.

She is survived by her husband, George; her three children: Brian Hinerth and his wife, Joanne, of Melbourne, Florida; Sheri Hinerth of Elbridge, New York, and Donna Bundy of Belton, Texas; her grandchildren: Sean and his wife, Lauren, Michael and his wife, Dawn, Lisa, and Kali; her three great-grandchildren; and her two sisters Barbara Colby and her husband, James, and Janice Wing.

Nancy is predeceased by her parents; and her daughter Sarah Underhill.

A Mass to honor and celebrate Nancy will be held on a later date in Clayton, New York.

Donations may be made in her memory to St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 521 James Street, Clayton, New York 13624.

Dallas Earl Curtis

Dallas Earl Curtis, 90, of Pinson, Alabama, died peacefully at home on Saturday, December 7, 2019.

He was born October 17, 1929, to Lee and Margaret (Thelma) Curtis in Derby.

He is survived by his devoted, loving, and caring wife, Betty, who he called his bride for 65 years; his loving daughter Nancy and her husband, Andy Long; his six grandchildren who called him Goompa and Papa: Heather Hunt and her husband, Brian, Justin Corkins and his wife, Ashley, Christopher Long, Danielle Long Gallups and her husband, Brandon, Dylan Curtis, and Dallas Curtis; his two great-grandchildren Mackenzie Corkins and Brian Hunt, all of whom he adored; his siblings: Robert Curtis, Sherrill Curtis, Arnold Curtis, June Williams, and Margaret Plantier; and his many nieces and nephews.

He loved his family and enjoyed them to the fullest with his joking and being a kid at heart himself.

He was predeceased by his beloved daughter Patricia Curtis; his beloved son Edward Curtis; his parents; his brother John Curtis; and his baby sister Erma Bell.

He served in the U.S. army for two years beginning in 1951, being stationed in Germany. He often reminisced about his childhood and Army days. He worked for the state of New York for 25 years, receiving his certification from Cornell University for supervisors retiring in 1987.

After retiring he moved back to Derby, where he enjoyed fishing, gardening, and traveling, especially his and Betty’s trips to Alaska. Dallas and Betty moved to Pinson, Alabama, in 2008 where he enjoyed woodworking and knitting Christmas stockings.

Graveside services will be held at the Derby Center Cemetery in Derby in the spring.

