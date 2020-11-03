Obituaries 11.4.20

Clayton Mansel Stowell

Clayton Mansel Stowell of Lyndonville, born June 14, 1928, died on Sunday, October 25, 2020.

Born and raised in Lyndon, he was the third child of Clayton Belser Stowell and Beatrice Wastson Stowell.

A combat infantryman during the Korean War, he served in the third infantry division, fifteenth regimental combat team, and later in the Air Force Reserves for five years.

He married Florence Cutting of Newark August 14, 1953, who predeceased him on December 17, 2016, after 63 years of marriage. They farmed on Pudding Hill in Lyndon in their early years and spent 50 years in Coventry.

He is survived by his three children: Michael Stowell and his significant other, Joyce, of Shelburne, David Stowell and his wife, Anne, of South Wheelock, and Diane LaBounty and her husband, Dennis, of Lyndonville; his eight grandchildren; and his three great-grandchildren.

He had a passion for anything concerning horses and loved watching horse races. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and he will be sorely missed.

A private graveside service was held on October 29, with the burial of Clayton and his wife, Florence, together, at the Lyndon Center Cemetery with the Reverend Clinton Brake officiating.

The family sends their gratitude and appreciation to the doctors and nurses for the wonderful care he received.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.

Norman Ernest Rioux

Norman Ernest Rioux, 88, died on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Bel-Aire Nursing Home, following a lingering illness.

Mr. Rioux was born August 9, 1932, at 43 (then) Northern Avenue in Newport, the son of Ernest H. Rioux and Gladys M. (Kane) Rioux.

He attended West School in Newport as well as Newport High School until his junior year, when, in 1948, he and his family moved to Douglas, Arizona, where he completed his high school education graduating from Douglas High School, Class of 1950. He attended Williams College, and was graduated Cum Laude from the University of Arizona in 1954. His graduate degree academic work was completed at La Universidad de Valencia in Spain, and the National University of Mexico.

During a career in education, which spanned over 60 years, he was involved in either teaching or administration at independent high schools in Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, Georgia, and South Carolina. He was also involved in adjunct professorships at Methodist College, Sandhills Community College, Johnson State College, New Hampshire Community Technical College, and Norwich University.

He worked as a newspaper columnist for the Newport Daily Express and the Chronicle of Barton. He retired three times during his career most recently from his post as professor of Spanish at Norwich University, where he taught for seven years.

In the early years of the twenty-first century, Mr. Rioux spent two years as a visiting professor of American culture and English language at the British Institute in Venice, Italy. Other overseas teaching assignments prior to Venice occurred in Valencia, Spain, and St. Thomas, Virgin Islands. After his first retirement, Mr. Rioux was a member of the teaching faculty on three occasions at the Community High School of Vermont located within the walls of the Northern State Correctional Facility on Glen Road in Newport.

Mr. Rioux was a published author and a college placement officer associated with York Educational Consultants for many years during a long-time residence in New York City. He was the founder of Sterling School (now known as Sterling College) in Craftsbury Common, in the fall of 1958. That program grew out of an earlier summer school program on a property on Lost Nation Road in Craftsbury of which he was the co- developer. Located on the shores of Great Hosmer Pond, now the home of the Craftsbury Outdoor Center, that program opened when Mr. Rioux was 23 years old and a teaching master at Berkshire School in Sheffield, Massachusetts.

All known survivors and interested parties have previously been notified of Mr. Rioux’s death. At his request there will be no calling hours, no guest book entries, no funeral, no memorial service, and no contributions requested for any charity. Curtis Britch et al Funeral Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements for Mr. Rioux.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com

This obituary was written prior to his demise by Mr. Rioux, and Curtis Britch et al accepts no responsibility for any information contained therein.

Nancy L. Maxham

Nancy L. Maxham, 84, of Barton died on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, in Barton. She was born on May 1, 1936, in Hanover, New Hampshire, to the late James and Eleanor (Johnson) Tierney.

On January 13, 1954, she married Jay Maxham, who predeceased her.

Nancy was a volunteer for the 4-H club, she enjoyed reading, canning food, but most of all she loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children James Maxham of Barton and Kim Maxham of West Glover; her grandchildren: Crystal, Miranda, Alan, Kevin, Rebecca, Rachel, and Scott; her great-grandchildren: Gabriel, Abegail, Wyatt, Alice, and Sierra; her brother Paul Tierney of White River Junction; her sisters Linda and Betsy Tierney both of Springfield; her son-in-law Martin Before of Newport; and her numerous nieces and nephews.

She was also predeceased by her daughter Lori in 2019.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, at North Cemetery in Barton with the Reverend Dan Prue officiating. Please follow CDC guidelines, and please wear a mask.

If friends desire, memorial contributions in Nancy’s name may be made to the Maple Lane Activities Fund, 60 Maple Lane, Barton, Vermont 05822.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Raymond B. LeBlanc

Raymond B. LeBlanc, 72, of Westmore died on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on October 24, 1947, in Newport to Bernard and Margaret (St. Amand) LeBlanc.

On May 23, 1970, he married the love of his life, Suzanne Delisle, who survives him.

Throughout his lifetime he made many achievements. He was most proud of owning and operating Burton Hill Farm in Barton, where he raised his family alongside his wife, Suzanne. In 1990 he left the farm to pursue a new career, becoming a well-known cattle salesman and ring man, buying and selling high-end registered Holsteins for clients all over the world. He took great pride in being a member of the Holstein Friesian Association for over 40 years.

Raymond enjoyed traveling for business both nationally and internationally, many times accompanied by his wife, Suzanne. Some of their favorite places to return every year were the Amish country in Pennsylvania and the coast of Maine, exploring numerous antique shops along the way.

Raymond was a true gentleman and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He loved his family and made friends very easily and would always greet everyone with his infectious smile. When home at Willoughby Lake, Raymond pursued many hobbies including his love of gardening and cooking.

He is survived by his wife, Suzanne LeBlanc, of Westmore; his children: Gwen H. Swainbank and her husband, Tony, of Georgia, Peter R. LeBlanc and his partner, Jeffrey Gonyaw, of Barton, Mark LeBlanc and his wife, Briana, of Broomfield, Colorado, and Paul R. LeBlanc of Barton; his ten grandchildren; his siblings: Dennis LeBlanc and his wife, Cindy, of Derby, Francis LeBlanc of Newport, Lorraine Staunch and her husband, David, of Rochester, New York, and Marie Tule and her husband, Mike, of Concord, New Hampshire; and his numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his sister Claire Hansen of Delray Beach, Florida.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to his granddaughter Mariah Hart’s Special Needs Trust. Checks can be made payable to Gwen H. Swainbank, trustee, and mailed to 273 Overlook Lane, Westmore, Vermont 05860.

A celebration of his life will be planned for the summer of 2021.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

June Bingham

June Bingham, 91, of Newport died on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, in Newport.

She was born on June 20, 1929, in Island Pond to the late Claude and Blanche (Stevens) Maxwell.

June was employed at Columbia Forest Products for many years. She enjoyed going to the Fryeburg Fair in Maine, camping, and spending summers on Lake Seymour.

She was a softball bookkeeper for many years, loved her family, country music, especially Alan Jackson, dancing every weekend, and she loved her dogs. June loved sugaring so much the family built a sugarhouse for her and she would drink maple syrup every day.

She is survived by her children: Jane Bingham of East Charleston, Randy Bingham and his wife, Linda, of Derby, Dennis Bingham of East Charleston, and Stephen Bingham and his wife, Katherine, of Derby; her grandchildren: Tonya Ratte and her husband, Jay, Eric Bingham, Jason Bingham and his wife, Kimberly, Cory Bingham, Travis Bingham and his wife, Torie, Chelsea Bonneau and her husband, Dave, Anna Bingham, Cody Bingham, and Aleksei Bingham; her great-grandchildren: Rebecca, Monica, Nicholas, Taylor, Jadin, Brodie, Avery, and Tate; her brothers: Blaine, Dwight, and Douglas Maxwell; and her sister-in-law Charlene Maxwell.

She was predeceased by her husband, Ralph Bingham; her parents; her brother Robert Maxwell; her sister Joyce Cross; brother-in-law Wyman Cross; her sister-in-law Barbara Maxwell; and Jesse Welch whom they considered part of the family.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 5, at the Lakeside Cemetery in Island Pond with the Reverend Alan Magoon officiating. If friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter, 502 Strawberry Acres Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Lorraine Revoir Alderfer

Lorraine Revoir Alderfer died on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, in Sun City Center, Florida.

She was born in St. Albans on December 10, 1929.

Lorraine was a retired educational assistant and homemaker before enjoying more than 25 years of retirement, traveling, attending grandchildren’s events, while knitting afghans, sweaters, and hats for family and friends. She enjoyed spending her summers on Spectacle Pond in Island Pond and winters in Sun City Center.

She was predeceased by her parents, Adolphus and Geraldine Loukes; her sister Roberta Percy; her brother Dean Loukes; her brother-in-law Basil Percy; and her husbands, James C. Revoir and Wayne Alderfer.

She leaves behind her son Bradley Revoir and his wife, Kim, of Duxbury; her daughter Nancy Dezotell and her husband, Jeff, of Island Pond; her brother Alson Loukes and his wife, Jewell, of Derby; her sister-in-law Suzanne Revoir Parker, MD of Shelburne; her five grandchildren; her nine great-grandchildren; and her many nieces and nephews.

Family will schedule a celebration of her life and her committal at Pine Grove Cemetery in Newport, at a later date.