Obituaries 11.28.18

Elizabeth J. (Vigario) Montminy

Elizabeth J. (Vigario) Montminy, 78, of Glover went home to be with her Lord and savior on November 21, 2018, in Glover.

She was born on April 22, 1940, in East Meadow, New York, to Feliciano and Margaret (Patrick) Vigario.

Liz lived a life of serving. Whether it was her own family or the people in her community, she was always there with a willing heart and helpful hands. Being part of the Glover Home Dem, she met with other mothers in the community to learn housekeeping skills, exchange recipes, and learn new skills from each other, such as wreath making, and sewing. From this club she made many lifelong friends.

She was a member of the Glover Parents Club, where she was involved in planning the annual Halloween party for the town’s children. She began making her famous popcorn balls for the children at this event, but later it was her tradition to make and pass out them out each Halloween, including this past Halloween. She was also known for her cake-making and decorating skills. Who knows how many birthdays and wedding cakes were celebrated with her cakes?

But Liz’s heart was really for the senior citizens of the community. She eventually went to work at the Union House in Glover, where she cared for, talked with, and encouraged both the residents and staff for over 35 years.

After retirement, she continued to visit the residents and staff and bring them her basket of “goodies” to choose from. In her spare time, Liz enjoyed music and dancing, as well as the local music jams. She also enjoyed traveling to visit her family and friends. She liked playing cards with her sisters, watching the Hallmark channel, “Jeopardy,” and “Wheel of Fortune.”

Later in life, when she decided to sell her apartment house, she had the dream for it to become senior housing. The fulfillment of this dream became a reality in 2006, when she sold her home to Gilman Housing. It is now known as the Riverside Apartments in Glover, and was where she continued to live, caring for and encouraging the other tenants. She made many friends while she lived there. When the challenges of her Parkinson’s became difficult, she decided to live with Tami and Lenwood. During her time there, she enjoyed interacting with the children in Tami’s Daycare and found it heartwarming to listen to the prayers of the children around the table.

When the time came, she made another decision for herself, to go to the Union House to be cared for. In her short time there, even while dealing with her medical afflictions, she continued to care about the well-being of others, residents and staff alike. She loved many people, and through the grace of God she showed it to the very end.

She is survived by her children: Tami Perron and her husband, Lenwood, of Glover, Brian Montminy and his wife, Sherry, of Glover, and Bruce Montminy Jr. and his girlfriend, Judy Brunneau, of Glover. She is survived by eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren (expecting number 11 in February); her siblings: Gloria Covell of Rutland, Linda Fitzgibbon and her husband, Dan, of Mt. Holly, John Vigario of Newport Center, and Feliciano Vigario Jr. and his wife, Barbara, of Barton; and by numerous beloved relatives.

She was predeceased by two brothers: Henry and Manuel Vigario.

A celebration of Liz’s life will be held at New Hope Bible Church in Irasburg, on December 8 at 11 a.m.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at the Westlook Cemetery in Glover at the convenience of the family.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Union House Nursing Home Activities Fund, 3086 Glover Road, Glover, Vermont 05839, or to the American Cancer Society, Vermont Division, Inc., 55 Day Lane, Williston, Vermont 05495.

Joseph O.A. McDuff

Joseph O.A. McDuff, 90, of Morgan, died on November 15, 2018, in Newport. Funeral services will be held at a later date. If friends desire, memorial contributions in his name can be made to the American Cancer Society, Vermont Division, 55 Day Lane, Williston, Vermont 05495.

