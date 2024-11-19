Obituaries 11.20.2024

Deborah Talty

Deborah L. “Debbie” (Ruggles) Talty, 76, of Jay, died peacefully on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at her daughter’s home in Bedford, New Hampshire

She was the loving wife for over 58 years of Gerald F. Talty, who survives her.

Born in Danbury, Connecticut, the daughter of the late Elizabeth (Ballard) Ash and the late Clifford Ash, Debbie attended Concord schools and was a graduate of Concord High School in the class of 1966.

For several years, Debbie worked as the vice president of customer service for New Hampshire Higher Education Assistance Foundation, now known as Granite Edvance, a nonprofit educational consulting service helping families navigate their education and career pathways.

Active in her community, she was a member of the Jay Community Recreational Centre as well as the Jay Focus Group, a nonprofit charitable organization serving the needs of Orleans County.

In addition, Debbie enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, playing golf, gardening, playing the piano, and sewing.

Besides her husband, Gerald, Debbie is survived by a daughter Kathleen M. Martino, and her husband, Rohn, of Bedford, New Hampshire; a son Gerald B. Talty II, and his wife, Melissa, of Hudson, New Hampshire; six grandchildren: Kaylee Caruso, Michael Miller, Ian Talty, Aaron Talty, Julianna Martino, and Brady Martino; a sister Cheryl Corson of Bow, New Hampshire; a brother Scot Ash of Denver, Pennsylvania; and many nieces and nephews.

Debbie was the mother of the late Kristine E. Miller, who died in December of 2015, and the sister of the late Clifford Ash, Terry Ash, Roy Ruggles, and Kenneth Ruggles.

A memorial visitation was held at O’Donnell Funeral Home in Lowell, on Monday, November 18, and a funeral Mass was held on Tuesday, November 19, at St. John the Evangelist Church in Hudson, New Hampshire.

Condolences can be made at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing to make contributions in Debbie’s memory may send them to the Jay Community Recreational Centre, 1036 Vermont Route 242, Jay, Vermont 05859, or at www.jaycommunityrecreationalcentre.org.

Jane Kipp

Jane Kipp, 82, of West Charleston, died on November 10, 2024 in Newport. She was born on April 22, 1942 in Sherbrooke, Quebec, to the late Dr. Thomas and Myrtle (Carr) Southwood. In October, 1962, she married John Kipp, who survives her.

Jane worked as a registered nurse at Orleans County Hospital and Broadview Hospital. She enjoyed cooking, fishing, and taking care of her vegetable and flower gardens. She was a member of the Holland Community Church.

She is also survived by her son James Kipp, his wife, Carolyn, and their children, Cataline Kipp and Kristina Jane Kipp; her daughter Julia Bowe and her son, Jonathan Christian Bowe; and her son John Kipp and his fiancée, Melissa Arcand. Jane was predeceased by her sister Alice Gascoigne.

A memorial service was held at Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, in Newport, with Reverend Robert Martin officiating. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

James Holcomb

James “Jim” Newell Holcomb, MD, of Newport, died November 9, 2024, in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

Jim was born September 23, 1948, in Winstead, Connecticut, to Merritt and Mary Holcomb. He had one sister, Patricia Holcomb Rogers, who predeceased him. At the age of 4, Jim moved with his family to Guildhall. He began school in a one room schoolhouse with a pot belly stove and an outhouse. From an early age he helped with the family farm — milking cows before and after school. Reading was a lifelong passion, and he found solace spending time in the library. In high school, he excelled at science and history, and while he was told he should apply to work in the forestry service, he instead applied to the University of Vermont, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in zoology in 1970, followed by a doctor of medicine degree in 1974. During his residency at Hahnemann Hospital in Philadelphia, he met his future wife, Jean. Jim was adamant that he wished to return to New England to practice medicine and Jean, who would have followed him anywhere, agreed. They were married in October, 1975, in Erie, Pennsylvania. In 1977, they moved to Newport, where he worked for North Country Hospital until 1979, when he became a partner in the medical practice of Schurman, Beloin and Holcomb. Upon Dr. Schurman’s retirement, the practice continued as Beloin and Holcomb until purchased by North Country Hospital in 1995.

After moving to Newport, Jim and Jean purchased farmland adjacent to his parents’ farm in Guildhall, with the idea of raising hay and pigs. At one time the piggery held more than 50 pigs. As his medical practice and family grew, he turned his farming efforts to vegetable gardens and renovating their home in Newport. Jim loved being in the great outdoors, whether hiking or hunting for ducks with his Chesapeake Bay retriever McCloud or deer hunting with friends. Jim was a voracious reader who enjoyed biographies of great leaders, historical figures, and learning about science and nature. Family camping adventures often included visits to historical forts where he could describe in detail how and why the battles occurred. Physical exercise was also a passion. For many years, he was an avid runner, and then transitioned to biking with friends from the Memphremagog Velo Group, and cross-country skiing in the winter. After retirement, he was finally able to take up golf, skeet shooting, and downhill skiing. Pickleball came next, which he played with abandon and wild joy.

Watching his children grow, develop, and learn to be productive members of society gave him such joy. It was not unusual to have one of them call him at 5 o’clock in the morning to discuss a personal or professional question, and he always listened and gave the soundest advice.

Jim cared for his patients in the Northeast Kingdom for 38 years, until his retirement in 2015. As a family physician, he often cared for several generations in a family and felt privileged to participate in the health of his patients. Because of his dedication, he often ran late with his appointments, which annoyed patients, but each knew that they would have Jim’s full attention when he entered the exam room.

After Jim’s retirement, he and Jean moved to a lake house, where they spent many happy hours enjoying the lake, the waterfowl, and the changing seasons on Jay Peak. Jim and Jean often felt they were the luckiest people on earth.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Jean Campbell Holcomb, and their four daughters: Sarah H. Summerton and her husband, Scott; Elizabeth H. Demartini and her husband, Steve; Rachel H. Biesiada and her husband, Zac; and Meghan Holcomb and son, James Holcomb. He was an adoring grandfather to eight grandchildren: Campbell and Jameson Summerton; Isabella, Evelyn, and Josephine Demartini; John and Merritt Holcomb, and Lily Biesiada.

He will be missed dearly.

A memorial service was held on Saturday, November 16, at the United Church of Newport, 63 Third Street, Newport.

Memorial donations may be made to: North County Hospital, 189 Prouty Drive, Newport, Vermont 05855, or the Dartmouth Hitchcock Cardiovascular Department, 1 Medical Center Drive, Lebanon, New Hampshire 03766.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Bessie Hastings

Bessie I. Hastings, 87, of Derby, died on November 3, 2024, in Newport, with her daughter Lori by her side and other family members surrounding her. Bessie was born on July 26, 1937, in Holland, to Elwin Graves and Sarah White.

On September 23, 1961, she married Richard (Skip) Hastings, who died in 2019. She is survived by her children: Lisa Hastings, Lori Hastings, and her companion, Roger Calloway; her grandchildren: Amanda Avona and her husband, Sean Avona, Shaun Hastings, Chelsea Tetreault, and Ashley Green and her husband, Joshua Clad. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren: Bentley Cartee, Adalynn Hastings, Evelynn Avona, Madelynn Avona, Raelynn Hastings, Heather Tetreault, Aniyah Clad, Mariyah Clad, and by many nieces and a nephew.

Bessie had a few different jobs in her early years. She started out by serving lunch to fourth graders, after which she worked as a chambermaid at the Border Motel, and then, she took care of an elderly woman. After those jobs, she started working with her husband, Skip, and the many businesses he bought and owned, ending with Fire Side Campground and the Dollar Store Plus.

In 2001, she retired with her husband and together they enjoyed traveling in their camper, listening to old country music, and playing their card and board games with friends. Bessie also loved doing puzzles, cooking, baking, and spending time with her kids and great-grandchildren.

Bessie was predeceased by her 11 brothers and sisters.

There will be a graveside service at the Derby Center Cemetery in the spring, on May 22, 2025, at 11 a.m. A reminder will be posted in the paper closer to the service date. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Barbara Feola

Barbara Jean Rodgers Feola, 79, of Calhoun, Georgia, died on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at her residence.

Barbara was born on September 30, 1945, in Barre, the daughter of the late John Finley Rodgers and Ruth Robbins Rodgers. In addition to her parents, Barbara was also preceded in death by her husband, Neil J. Feola, her brother John Willard Rodgers, and her stepson Neil J. Feola Jr. She was a member of World Harvest Church and attended Sugar Valley Baptist Church. She was a homemaker and an avid golfer. Barbara was a true giver and loved her family.

Barbara is survived by three siblings: Catherine (Michael) Anderson, Ruth Ann Moffett, and James (Nancy) Rodgers; two stepchildren, Lynda Lasini and James Feola; and several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

A celebration of the life of Barbara will be held on Tuesday, November 26, at 4 p.m. at World Harvest Church, with Pastor Rusty Harradon officiating.

Burial will take place on June 14, 2025, at Andersonville Cemetery in West Glover.

Condolences may be made at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com.

Beverly Couture

Beverly E. Couture, 87, of Irasburg, died on November 14, 2024, surrounded by her children and family. Beverly was born March 9, 1937, in Newport, to the late Earl and Ella (Sanville) Taylor. Beverly was a graduate of Newport Center High School. Beverly worked as a secretary for Dr. Durgin at the Newport Clinic for a few years, and worked at Citizens Utilities for years. She then bought Santoro’s Subs in Newport and ran that for ten years, all while keeping her home and taking care of her children. Her hobbies were reading, cooking, baking, crocheting, knitting, and cross stitch. She also loved picking berries. In her later years, she was close to her pet Peanut the dachshund, and fed the birds, keeping her husband’s squirrels tame. She loved being outdoors the past couple of years.

On October 25, 1958, she married Armand, and they were married for over 65 years.

She is survived by her children: Mark Couture and his spouse, Ramsina, Michelle Frawley and her husband, Dan, and Peter Couture; her grandchildren: Nicholas, Victoria, Monika, Zack, Danielle, Lydia, Dessiree, and all their spouses; her great-grandchildren: Major, Eluise, Rose, Josh, Jean, Grace, Asher, Finn, Grayson, Everly, Brantley, and Addyson; and her sister Sonja Bissonnette. Beverly is also survived by many nieces and nephews; her good friends, Keeno and Jeanette Chilafoux, Wendy Lacourse, and Kaye Burnam; and all her church family.

Friends may call at Lowell Bible Church from 10 a.m. until the hour of the funeral at 11 a.m., in the same location, on Friday, November 22. Interment will follow. A luncheon will be held following the service. If friends desire, memorial contributions in Beverly’s name may be made to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society, 243 Woods Farm Road, Newport, Vermont 05855. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

DEATH NOTICES

Pauline Cecile Pooler

Pauline Cecile “Polly” Pooler died peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, November 16, 2024, under the glow of the super moon. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 22, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church in Newport with Father James Butts officiating. Interment will follow at St Mary’s Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the church at 10 a.m. prior to the Mass.

Linda Libby

Linda June Libby, wife of Robert Libby, of Craftsbury/Albany, 73, died on November 8, 2024, at her home. She was born on August 2, 1951, in East Hartford, Connecticut, to the late Hugh and Mary “June” (Freeman) McIlvane.

A complete obituary will appear in a later edition.