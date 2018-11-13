Obituaries 11.14.18

Chief Walter C. Gutzmann Jr.

Chief Walter C. Gutzmann Jr., 77, of Craftsbury, well-known fire chief and schoolteacher for over 50 years, died suddenly at his home on November 5, 2018.

He was born on May 12, 1941, in Arlington, Massachusetts, to Walter and Lillian (Stoker) Gutzmann Sr. On June 12, 1964, he married Sandra Niles, who survives him.

Chief Gutzmann graduated from Craftsbury Academy and later graduated from the University of Vermont with a master’s degree in poultry nutrition. He taught science and forestry at Craftsbury Academy for many years. He was also the former owner of the Craftsbury Garage.

Walter was on the Craftsbury Fire and Rescue Department for 53 years and was chief for over 50 years. He held memberships with the North East International Mutual Aid, the Craftsbury School Board, the town emergency manager, the town select board, Rural Vermont Mutual Aid, and the Sun Meridian Masonic Lodge in Craftsbury. Over the years he also pitched for the Craftsbury Town Softball Team, and he coached high school basketball where they made it to four state championships, winning once. He was also a baseball coach.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Gutzmann, of Craftsbury; by his children: Kristina Lee and her husband, Michael, of Worcester, Wendy Allen and her husband, David, of Albany, and Walter Gutzmann Jr. and his wife, Lori, of Brandon; by his grandchildren: Kristi Magida and her husband, Kyle, of Salem, Massachusetts, Kayla and Jordan Baker of Springfield, Kelsey Lee and her fiancé, Fred Waite, of Randolph Center, Adam Allen of Eden, Matthew Allen of Albany, Kurtis and Amanda Gutzmann of Hollywood, Florida, Walter Carl Gutzmann of Forestdale, and Cody Gutzmann of Claremont, New Hampshire; and by two great-grandchildren: Rebecca Magida and Logan Gutzmann.

His brother Richard Gutzmann and his beloved German Shepherd, Zeus, predeceased him.

Funeral services were held November 10 at the Craftsbury Academy gymnasium with the Reverend Deborah McKinley officiating. Interment followed in Craftsbury Village Cemetery.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Craftsbury Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 55, care of the town clerk, Craftsbury, Vermont 05826.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Harry L. Carbonneau Sr.

Harry L. Carbonneau Sr., 86, of Irasburg died on November 7, 2018, in Newport.

He was born on July 14, 1932, in Newport to Francis and Beatrice (Carter) Carbonneau. On September 3, 1955, he married Lorraine Brainerd, who predeceased him on September 13, 2003.

He was a veteran of the Korean War.

Harry was a conductor for the Canadian Pacific Railroad for many years. He was an avid fisherman and trapper, and he enjoyed golfing, bowling, and playing poker.

He loved life and being with his family.

He is survived by his children: Harry Carbonneau Jr. and is his wife, Maxine, of Irasburg and Donna Carbonneau of Irasburg; by his grandchildren: Brandi, Jason, Paige, and Jordan; by his great-grandchildren: Jaden, Noah, Ebony, and Amari; by his brothers: Leo Carbonneau and his wife, Lois, of Derby, and Lionel Carbonneau of Derby; and by numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brothers: Bob and Donald; and by his sisters: Evelina, Cecila, Lorraine, and Helen.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 14, at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford Funeral Home at 37 Lake Road in Newport where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 15. Interment will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, with full military honors.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

John Michael Hillyard

John Michael Hillyard, 70, of West Glover died on October 27, 2018. He will be sadly missed by his brother Gary and friends too numerous to list but not forgotten.

He was the son of John and Audrey Hillyard of Brooklyn, New York. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1966 and served three tours in Vietnam.

John forged a trail of laughter, generosity, and wisdom.

There are no plans for a service at this time. Whoever wants to remember John, do an unexpected act of kindness for some less fortunate soul.

Gisele Seymour

Gisele Seymour of Beebe was born in Shawinigan Falls, Quebec on June 21, 1918, the daughter of Thomas and Aurore Breton. She died on November 9, 2018, in Newport.

Her family moved to Sherbrooke, Quebec, when she was very young. In 1942, she joined the Canadian Women’s Army Corps. Upon discharge at the end of World War II, she went to work at Eaton’s of Montreal as a salesperson. She then moved to Sherbrooke and worked at city hall as a receptionist and later as a switchboard operator on a Western Electric Model 551 PBX switchboard until she met the love of her life on October 31, 1952, at the Splendid Restaurant in Newport.

On May 30, 1953, she married William Seymour. They purchased a house in Beebe where she lived until her death. From their happy union, they were blessed with three children.

Gisele was a member of St. Edward’s Church in Derby Line and also an active member of the Altar Society, volunteering many hours helping the church. Gisele and her late husband, Bill, were members of the American Legion Post #21 in Newport.

She loved sewing quilts, crocheting, knitting, and many other crafts. Gisele and Bill enjoyed traveling to flea markets in a customized van and buying and selling merchandise that included furniture, antiques, and jewelry. Her favorite hobby was planting and taking care of the flowerbeds in front of her house during the summer. Many friends, acquaintances and strangers often stopped by the house to tell her how beautiful her flowers looked and how it made their day.

After the Ames store closed in 2002, Gisele started a petition drive to bring Walmart to the area and collected over 2,000 signatures. Bill asked the select board to persuade Walmart to locate a store in Derby. On October 20, 2015, Gisele saw her dream become a reality with the groundbreaking of Walmart. She had the honor of being chosen for first spade next to Governor Peter Shumlin. On November 16, 2016, Gisele cut the ribbon to officially open the Walmart Super Center for business. After the grand opening, Gisele, Jeff Davis, Brian Smith, and family members raised a champagne toast celebrating the completion of the long and often bitter fight to bring Walmart to Derby. On her one hundredth birthday on June 21, 2018, Representative Brian Smith and Walmart organized and threw Gisele a birthday party at the Walmart Super Center to show their appreciation for her efforts.

Her beloved husband of 56 years died on October 31, 2009. Gisele leaves three children: Lolita, Gary, and Nancy, and their spouses, all from Newport; and her grandchildren from Newport News, Virginia, and Savannah, Georgia. She also has two great-grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.

Gisele’s funeral will be at St. Edward’s Church in Derby Line on Saturday, November 17, 1 p.m. Weather permitting, she will be laid to rest at St. Edward’s Cemetery following the funeral Mass.

Joshua Dean Stevens

Joshua Dean Stevens, 33, of Morgan died suddenly in a traffic accident on October 19, 2018, in Phoenix, Arizona.

He was born on May 24, 1985, at Grand Forks Air Force Base, in Grand Forks, North Dakota, to Dean and Roseanna (Venuto) Stevens.

On April 12, 2008, he married Becca McClain of Thornton, Colorado.

He enjoyed spending time with his family. He also enjoyed many outdoor sports and activities. His favorite pastime and true love was motorcycling.

Joshua had a great love for others. He achieved the Eagle Scout ranking in the Boy Scouts of America. He gave two years of service as a full-time missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

His tragic death blessed the lives of others. Through the organ donor program, at least four other lives have been extended, or saved.

He is survived by his wife, Becca; three children: Dakota, Nevaeh, and Maverick; and a very large family.

He will be missed and remembered by all.

Windsor Drury Wright

Windsor Drury Wright died on his birthday, October 31, 2018, at the age of 94.

He is survived by his wife, Florence, of 40 years; his stepdaughters: Barbara Furgason Kurz, MD, and Laura Burgess; sons-in-law: Phillip Kurz and Gary Burgess; grandchildren: Monica Kurz Solman, Melanie Kurz Beck, Aaron and Andrew Burgess; and his nephew, Payson Todd.

Win moved to the Kansas City area in 2008 and lived in Santa Marta where he continued to enjoy his love of photography, music, and genealogy. He was a graduate of Harvard University with a bachelor of science degree in physics and advanced studies at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Win was awarded patents for satellite communications technology. During his career, he performed classified work for the U.S. government and worked for telecommunications companies, including GTE. He served in the U.S. Navy as a radio operator.

A generous, gentle soul, Win loved spending time hiking, sailing, and pursuing his passion for outdoor photography from his property in the Northeast Kingdom. In 1997, Win and Florence donated 356 acres to the state of Vermont to establish Sentinel Rock State Park, which continues to be enjoyed by the public to this day.

The family wishes to give a special thanks to his physician, Dr. John Dunlap, the staff of Santa Marta, including Karen Dionne Neville, Jon Percca and Rediet Fantaye, and the caregivers of Catholic Community Hospice.

Win was cremated, and his remains will go home to New England in the summer of 2019 when a memorial service will be held in Westmore.