Obituaries 10.30.2024

Alicia Marcotte

Alicia Harryette Marcotte died quietly at her home in St. Johnsbury in the early hours of October 14, 2024. Her partner, Bruce Gadwah, was by her side; the world is a little less bright since her passing.

Alicia was born on June 7, 1950, in Barton to Florence and Harry Thompson. She grew up on her parents’ dairy farm in Brownington, where she learned the value of a hard day’s work and welcoming friends and family through the front door.

A lifelong lover of books, Alicia graduated from Albright College with a degree in English. After leaving college, she taught in Japan for a year before returning to her native Vermont, bringing with her a lifelong love of the culture (and a love of sushi). Alicia helped build Maple Lane Nursing Home into a thriving care facility. Later in life, she moved away to Maryland to help care for her young grandchildren, but returned to the Green Mountains as often as she could.

Alicia loved spicy foods almost as much as she loved cooking — two passions she shared with Bruce. And those weren’t the only interests they shared. The two of them enjoyed baking cookies together for their grandchildren; they also loved traveling and spoke fondly about their visits to San Diego, California. Alicia also loved music — Lyle Lovett, Roy Orbison, and John Philip Sousa were on heavy rotation — as well as turning up the kitchen radio to listen to her cherished “Click and Clack” on Vermont Public Radio. Alicia had a wonderful singing voice and loved lifting it alongside the Brownington Congregational Church choir.

Alicia is survived by her cherished friend and partner, Bruce Gadwah, and all the memories and years they spent together. Alicia is also survived by her sister: Miriam Williams and her children; as well as her brother: Laurence Thompson, his wife, Barbara, and their children. And of course, Alicia is survived by her own children and their families: her son Ethan, and his wife, Elizabeth Galle; her son Jared, his wife, Nancy Khuu, and their children, Ceiran Marcotte and Taryn Khuu; her son Aaron, and his wife, Shannon Lucy; her daughter Cara DuBois, her husband, William, and their son, Sebastien; and her daughter Jade.

The date and location for Alicia’s memorial service is forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vermont Public Radio (vpr.org) or to Caledonia Home Health Care & Hospice (nchcvt.org).

“There is love enough in this world for everybody, if people will just look.” — Kurt Vonnegut, Cat’s Cradle

June A. Corkins

June A. Corkins, 73, of Troy, died on October 17, 2024, at her home surrounded by her closest family after an awe-inspiring battle with cancer.

She was born in Newport on May 8, 1951, to the late Floyd Cota and Flora (Streeter) Cota.

June was the giver of all givers, always putting others before herself right until her last day. She graciously volunteered years to the Missisquoi Valley Ambulance, Modern 29ers Home Dem Club, Orleans County Foster Parent Association, and the Vermont State Foster Parent Association. She was also very involved with the Orleans/Essex Special Olympics as a coach, fundraiser, and supporter to attend events with the athletes. June was always the first person to offer to spearhead a fundraiser, donate a meal, or support others in any way that she could. June faced her cancer battle with grace and strength and fought until the end.

June was a foster parent for over 20 years, taking over 70 children into her home to love and advocate for. She then went to work for Northeast Kingdom Human Services, devoting herself to taking care of special needs adults until her retirement in 2017. She continued providing care to a special man until her passing. June was co-owner of Maple’s Bakery for the last 15 years, using her amazing baking talent to make delicious goods for the local area and beyond.

June loved to knit, crochet, quilt, and bake. Her favorite hobby was traveling with her kids and grandkids. She enjoyed the Maine coast the most and spent time there every summer. She also enjoyed cruising the Caribbean, exploring Florida, and visiting resorts in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Family was always her main priority from hosting holiday dinners to organizing family reunions or watching her grandchildren’s sporting events. No one left without hearing “I love you.”

June is survived by her daughters: Amanda Elie and her husband, Perry; Laurie Decosta and husband, Jason; Donna Corkins; and Jolene Corkins. Grandchildren: Brendon Elie, Trent Elie, Tori Adams, Kimber Barbeau, Drew Barbeau, and Jaynie Decosta. Great-grandchildren: Emersyn and Noah. She was predeceased by her parents, and special cousins Linda Tetreault and Louie Dobler. June is also survived by special cousins who were like siblings to her: Kathy Stevens and family; Rick Dobler and family; Steve Dobler and family; and Sue Dobler.

A celebration of life will be held at noon on Sunday, November 3, at For the Love of Food, 558 Barton Orleans Road, Barton. If friends desire, memorial contributions can be made to Catch the Cure, 235 Vance Hill Road, Newport Center, Vermont 05857.

Jonathan Patrick Williams

Jonathan Patrick Williams, a beloved and artistic spirit, died at home in West Glover on October 19, 2024, at the age of 59. Born in Stoughton, Massachusetts, on May 21, 1965, Jon was the son of the late Lois A. (McGreevy) Williams and Dr. Russell S. Williams. He was also predeceased by his brother Alex. Jon is survived by his brother Christopher (wife, Jean) of Ocean Shores, Washington; his sister Kathleen Cabana (husband, Ralph) of South Portland, Maine; niece Sara Williams; and nephews Tristan Williams and William Cabana. He is also survived by his devoted partner of more than twenty years, Ellie Roberts, and his beloved German shepherd Nora.

Jon spent his early years attending schools in Westwood, Massachusetts, and the White Mountain School in Bethlehem, New Hampshire. He later trained in piano technology at the North Bennett School in Boston, where he combined his passion for music with technical skill.

An early member of the alternative rock band Volcano Suns, Jon brought his love of music to life on stage, inspiring those around him with his passion and talent. Music performance and production were not only his career but also his calling, a lifelong pursuit that shaped his identity and touched many lives.

Outside the realm of music, Jon found joy in a variety of pursuits. He was an avid snowboarder and skateboarder, where his adventurous spirit truly shined. He had a deep love for nature and as an amateur horticulturist, took pride in cultivating his garden. Tending to his plants brought him a sense of peace and purpose. Jon also had a gentle heart for animals, cherishing the companionship of his pets: Peabody, Lila, Annabel, and Nora.

Jon was a devoted stepfather and step-grandfather to Ellie’s four daughters and her thirteen grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His family will remember him as a source of encouragement, love, humor, and creativity.

Jonathan’s memory will live on in the music he played, the pets and plants he nurtured, and the many lives he touched. His legacy is one of passion, kindness, and a deep connection to both the natural world and the arts. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.