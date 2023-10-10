Obituaries 10.11.2023

Yvette Limoges

Yvette Limoges, 84, of Troy, died and went to her eternal reward peacefully on October 5, 2023, with her son Norman, daughter Nicole, and friend Lisa Brewster at her side. She was born at the family homestead on Irish Hill in Lowell on December 29, 1938, to Wilfred St. George Sr. and Georgianna (Gadoury) St. George.

Some of her early childhood memories included walking to Holy Mass on Sunday from the top of Irish Hill to St. Ignatius Church in Lowell. When it was time for Yvette to attend her first years of elementary school, her father sent her to school with Catholic nuns in Quebec so that she wouldn’t be the only girl traveling to school in a horse-drawn wagon with older boys.

The family moved to Troy, and Yvette worked on the family farm with her brother Wilfred Jr. and sister Delia. Yvette shared many stories over the years about the adventures she and her siblings had on the farm. One of the favorite childhood memories Yvette would recall was playing with the family’s pet goat, Ninny. Ninny the goat was known for meeting the siblings on the way back from school every day so that it could eat any food left in their lunch boxes. Another memory was that Yvette and her mother had competitive spirits. They would have many races to see who could milk a cow by hand the fastest. Many happy memories of farm life were shared by Yvette.

Yvette met her soulmate at a double wedding where two sisters, Yvonne and Helen Couture, married two brothers, Hilaire and Guy Robillard. The young man she met, Roland Limoges, was a soldier, home on leave especially to attend the same wedding. It was love at first sight. Yvette loved to see a well-dressed man in military uniform, and she always had great respect for anyone who served in the military. Roland and Yvette married on May 30, 1959. They lived in Orleans for a couple of years and then decided to purchase a farm in Westfield. Together they raised five children and farmed in Westfield for 18 years.

Once the farm was sold, Roland and Yvette wanted to continue to own a business. They purchased Derby Lanes, a Candlepin bowling alley. Yvette and Roland operated the bowling alley together for 18 years until Roland went to his eternal reward. Yvette continued to run the bowling alley with her son Norman for another five years. Many patrons of the bowling alley became like family to Yvette. Lots of people called Yvette “mom” or “ma tante.” The family sends much love to all those who supported Yvette after Roland’s passing.

Yvette, early in her retirement, enjoyed eating breakfast at the Junction 101 restaurant with her friends and family. She loved playing cards, doing word find puzzles and watching westerns on TV.

Yvette always had a special place in her heart for the angels. She collected and exchanged angel figurines with her friend Diane Parenteau for many years. Yvette truly believed in God’s angels and their assistance in people’s lives.

Yvette is survived by her children: son Norman and his wife, Lyne, of Derby, son Donald and his wife, Meredith, of Marietta, Georgia, son Michael and his significant other, Mary, of Milford, New Hampshire, and daughter Nicole and her husband, Jerry Pion, of Troy; by her grandchildren: Adam Limoges and his wife, Jaime, Zachary Pion, Dominic Pion and his wife, Christine, Justin Limoges, and Korianna Limoges; and by foster grand-daughter Maureen Zimmerman. Yvette is also survived by her sister Delia and her husband, Louis Lemieux, of Newport, and many nieces and nephews.

Yvette was predeceased by her beloved husband, Roland, and by her son Gerard, her brothers Yvan, Gaston, Wilfred Jr., and by her parents.

Friends may call from 4:30 to 7 p.m., on October 16, at the Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 130 South Pleasant Street in Troy.

A Holy Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Yvette at 11 a.m., on October 17, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Troy.

Interment will take place at St. Ignatius Cemetery following Holy Mass.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to St. Andre Bessette Parish, P.O. Box 109, Troy, Vermont 05868.

Lloyd Edwin Klinger

Lloyd Edwin Klinger died at his home in West Berlin on September 13, 2023. Lloyd was born on November 1, 1928, in Sunbury, Pennsylvania, to parents Home Klinger and Marion Dagle Klinger. His family later moved to Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, where he graduated from high school in 1946.

He was drafted into the Air Force, where he served until 1949. On the G.I. Bill he attended Shippensburg University. He later attended Pennsylvania State University (PSU) where he earned his bachelor’s degree, master’s degree, and in 1967, his doctoral degree in electrical engineering.

While at PSU Lloyd met his wife of 62 years, Carole. They have two children, Cheryl and Peter.

In 1968, the family moved to Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, where Lloyd taught electrical engineering at Bucknell University. During the summers the family resided in Allentown, Pennsylvania, where Lloyd worked for Pennsylvania Power and Light. He was later recruited to work full time for them. The family permanently moved to Allentown in 1974. In the fall of 1980, the family relocated to Northfield, where Lloyd taught at Norwich University.

Lloyd enjoyed many activities: bowling, golfing, bird watching and banding, hunting, fishing, summering with his family at camp on Lake Parker, and in his later years, photography. His work has been shown at a gallery in Northfield since 2019, and he has been the “Artist of the Month of October” at O’Maddi’s Delaurant restaurant for the past ten years. He photographed the natural world in his backyard and at camp. He also crafted and sold note cards at local establishments.

Lloyd was a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Society, Tau Beta Pi, Eta Kappa Nu Association, and held his professional engineering certificate in both Pennsylvania and Vermont.

Lloyd and Carole supported many organizations such as the Vermont Food Bank, World Wildlife Foundation, Special Olympics, Nature Conservancy, and St. Jude’s.

He is survived by his wife; by his two children; by his four grandchildren: Mara, Sarah, Robert, and Chelsea; by his daughter-in-law Amy, sister Lois, brother Marlin, and numerous nieces and nephews.

No services are planned at this time.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to an organization of one’s choice.

A celebration of remembrance and showing of Lloyd’s photography will be held on October 22, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at O’Maddi’s restaurant on the common in Northfield. Light refreshments will be served.

Martha Rae Hilliker

Marty (Smith) Hilliker, 73, of Newport, died peacefully at her home with her family by her side. She was born in Newport on April 18, 1950. She graduated with the first graduating class of Lake Region Union High School in 1968. On July 20, 1968, she married Archie Hilliker. They spent four years away from Vermont in Minnesota and North Dakota while Archie was in the Air Force. Their only daughter, Laura, was born in North Dakota where many family members went to visit them. Upon returning to Vermont, they settled in Albany for a few years then moved to Newport where they lived for 46 years.

Marty worked at the post office and then as town clerk while they lived in Albany. After moving to Newport, she worked most of her career at Northeast Kingdom Human Services until she retired.

Marty leaves her husband, Archie Hilliker, of Newport; her daughter Laura and her husband, Larry Gage Jr., of Newport Center; grandson Drew Stone and his fiancée, Laney, of Newport; granddaughter Caitlyn Sharpe and her husband, Kris, of Clearwater, Florida; grandson Damion of Newport; and several nephews and nieces who were more like sisters to her.

Marty was predeceased by her parents Preston and Doris (Clegg) Smith as well as her three sisters Ardys Goodwin, Beverly Potter and Priscilla Goad.

A graveside service will be held at Albany Village Cemetery on Saturday, October 14, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Rick Menard officiating.

Ethne Joan Bertram Gray

Ethne Joan Bertram Gray, 87, was born in Boksburg, South Africa, on July 14, 1936. She died peacefully at Copley Hospital in Morrisville, on October 2, 2023, after a brief stay related to her heart.

She was the second to youngest of five children. Her parents were Robert Mark Bertram and Grace Lillian Cross Bertram. Robert was a section chief in a South African gold mine. Ethne developed her active imagination, adventurous spirit, and deep spirituality by playing in the bushveldt surrounding their home. She shared many vivid stories about those childhood years, roaming free in ‘the bush.’ Her mother was also a free spirit and nurtured this independent quality in Ethne.

Ethne became interested in drama as a young adult and participated in Shakespearean plays in Johannesburg. She also studied yoga at this time, which set her on a path to becoming an avid student of world religions and cultures. She was active in the anti-Apartheid movement and helped to found an interracial YWCA in Johannesburg, along with Winnie Mandela and other social activists.

In 1953 she met her husband-to-be, Clive Gray, a student at the University of Chicago, in a World Council of Churches interracial work camp in Roodepoort. In 1959 she obtained a degree in social work at the London School of Economics.

On July 4, 1959, Ethne and Clive married in London, then moved to Cambridge, Massachusetts, where Clive studied for a Ph.D. in economics. During 1961-’63 they were assigned by USAID to Lagos, Nigeria, where their first child, Auriel, was born. In 1964 they moved to Nairobi, Kenya, on assignment with the Ford Foundation. Their second and third children, Megan and Ethan, were born there.

On assignment with the Harvard Institute for International Development, the family next lived in Bogota, Colombia, then Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and finally Jakarta, Indonesia. Ethne helped local women in each country become income—earning through crafts.

She loved immersing herself in different cultures and connecting with the people of the countries where she lived and worked. After the family returned to the U.S. in 1976, Ethne studied art therapy at Goddard College, then began training as a Jungian analyst and joined the Jung Institute of Boston. She taught courses at the Jung Institute and Lesley College in the then new field of Jungian art therapy. She helped found and run the annual ‘Iris’ Art Therapy Conference in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and taught related summer courses at the University of New Mexico. Her students appreciated her uniquely spirited creativity.

Ethne also completed an M.A. in theology at the Andover Newton Theological School and ran a private therapy practice for many years in Newton and Cambridge, Massachusetts. She supported her clients’ individuation process using a combination of expressive art, dream-symbol work, and individual spiritual guidance. She formed deep relationships with clients, colleagues, and friends with whom she long remained in touch. She also shared regular correspondence with an extensive international community.

Ethne was social and charming and made people feel cared for. She was also thoughtful and generous and enjoyed gifting and sending cards to loved ones around the world. She loved to travel and regularly visited her South African family.

She leaves behind her older sister, Grace Grant, and younger brother, Colin Bertram, and their children; her own three children: Auriel Gray (Adrian Ivakhiv), Megan Gray Paterson-Brown (Willy Paterson-Brown), and Ethan Gray (Sue Teppo Gray); and three beloved grandsons: Diego Gray, Finlay Paterson-Brown, and Zoryan Ivakhiv-Gray.

Ethne was a lifelong learner, a passionate lover of life, and a generous friend, auntie, mother, and grandmother (‘Abba’). Her lively, loving, colorful and often humorous presence will be deeply missed. She was energetic and feisty, still hoping to return to her South African homeland and soulscape during this last month of her life.

Her family is deeply grateful to the Craftsbury Community Care Center for their loving care during her last two summers and year when she could be closer to her Vermont family and spend quality time with them in Greensboro.

Ethne loved hats and scarves, singing and dancing, and she even sang show tunes with Zoryan from her hospital bed. She was a bright light and will continue to light up hearts with fond memories.

Ethne’s life will be celebrated next summer at a date to be determined when her family returns to Greensboro. Please visit dgfunerals.com for detailed service information and to convey online condolences to the family.

Donations in her memory are invited to be sent to the Craftsbury Community Care Center (craftsburycommunitycarecenter.org) or Giftofthegivers.org (an international relief organization active in South Africa).

Rachel Marie Geoffroy

Rachel Marie Geoffroy, 73, of Derby, died October 5, 2023, in Newport. She was born on January 1, 1949, in Barton, to Jules and Germaine (Lanoue) Marcil. On August 22, 1970, she married Roger R. Geoffroy, who survives her.

Rachel graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1967, and graduated from Fanny Allen with her LPN and Norwich University with her RN. She received an associate degree in nursing, and was employed at North Country Hospital for 44 years.

She is survived by her husband, Roger Geoffroy, of Derby; by her son Shawn Geoffroy and his wife, Christina Oravec, of Reno, Nevada; by her sisters: Irene Ames and her husband, Rod, of Morgan, and Pauline Smith and her husband, Bruce, of Beebe Plain; and by several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her infant son Patrick Geoffroy in 1973, and by her sister Alice Faust.

Rachel held memberships with Orleans County Garden Club, North Country Hospital retired nurses association, and St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church. Her hobbies included gardening, traveling, genealogy, and spending time with her cats.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, October 12, at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Newport, where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated.

Friends may call on Thursday, October 12, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport, at 10 a.m.

Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Newport.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society, 4473 Barton Orleans Road, Orleans, Vermont 05860.

George F. Coulter Jr.

George F. Coulter Jr., 93, of Newport, died October 3, 2023, at North Country Hospital with his family at his side. He was born on December 3, 1929, in New York City, New York, to George F. Coulter and Ethel (Heinzmann) Coulter.

In 1941, his family moved to Margarita in the Panama Canal Zone, where he was raised through his high school years, graduating from Cristobal High in 1948. He left to attend college at Northwest Missouri State, where he graduated with a bachelor of science degree in education in 1953.

He was a talented athlete in three sports: a four-year letter winner in football earning “All MIAA wide receiver” honors in ’50, ’51, and ’52. In 1952, he was a co-captain and Little All American honorable mention on the MIAA championship team. He was a four-year letter winner as a center for the basketball team as well as a three-year letter winner in track and field and became the MIAA indoor and outdoor champion in the 1953 low and high hurdles and the 4×440 relay. In 1984 George was inducted into the NWMSU Athletic Hall of Fame.

George’s military service in the Marine Corps started in 1953 with Naval Air Training at Pensacola and ended as a second lieutenant after completing pilot qualifications for carrier landings on the USS Monterey. After an honorable discharge from the military, he tried teaching and coaching in Jackson, Missouri, and Clarinda, Iowa, but decided to enter the human services field.

On August 21, 1956, George married Margaret Steimel in Jackson. She and George raised three boys and a daughter who tested their resolve for years, but they managed to get through it. They moved to Vermont in 1967, when George went to work with Northeast Kingdom Mental Health Service. He started in occupational therapy and eventually became the executive director in 1976, retiring in 1993. Although retired, he put in ten years of dedicated service to the BAART (Bay Area Addiction Research and Treatment) programs. He served on the Newport City recreation committee for many years as well as run the Babe Ruth baseball league when his kids participated. He and Marge were known for their hand-in-hand walks around the city by many who witnessed their love for each other. They enjoyed family gatherings. Marge and George’s house became the gathering point for all their children, grandchildren, and their numerous friends. They loved attending the activities of their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. They especially enjoyed being in the hockey arenas around the state and in Canada.

George is survived by his sister Kaye Lutman and niece Toni Lutman; by his children: Steve and his wife, Rachel, Michael Coulter, and Tom Coulter and his wife, Robin; by his grandchildren: Molly Coulter, Robin Doyon and her husband, Dan, Melissa Morin, Ryan and Shantel Daigle, and Ashlee Daigle; by her great-grandchildren: Carter Sanville, Noah and Liam Zebrowski, Anyas and Keenan Morin, Addison and Avery Doyon; and many nieces and nephews.

George was predeceased by his parents, by his stepmom Ruth Coulter, wife Margaret, daughter Sherry Coulter, and grandchildren: Ryan and Tyler Coulter, Eric Morin, and Justin Pierce.

A celebration of life for both George and Margaret will be held at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, October 11, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport, with Pastor George Lawson officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Newport Parks and Recreation in care of Michael Brown, 222 Main Street, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Stuart James Barrup

Stuart James Barrup, 67, of West Charleston, died October 2, 2023, at his home with his loving family by his side. He was born on March 25, 1956, in Newport, to the late Howard and Patsy Barrup.

Stuart worked as a mechanic for many years. He loved watching Bonanza and going for rides with his beloved dog Duke.

He is survived by his son Thomas Barrup and his wife, Sarah; grandchildren Bella and Mason; brother Steve Barrup and his wife, Sue; as well as by his better half, Laura Gleason, and her sons: Carl Lamere and his wife, Chelsea, Douglas Devost Jr. and his wife, Alex, and Michael Devost; and by his dog Duke.

He was predeceased by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Alice Faust

A funeral service will be held for Alice Faust on Saturday, October 14 at 11 a.m. at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Orleans with Father Curtis Miller officiating.

Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.