Obituaries 1.6.21

Irene Rose St. Laurent

Irene Rose St. Laurent, 91, of Green Cove Springs, Florida, and formerly of Newport, died on Monday, December 7, 2020, in Green Cove Springs.

She was born on April 26, 1929, in St. Edwidge, Quebec, Canada, to the late Ephrem and Amelia (Grandbois) Boisvert.

She was married to Rene St. Laurent for 57 years. He predeceased her in 2006.

Besides helping Rene with their family business, she enjoyed gardening, cooking, traveling, and playing cards. She loved helping people even up to her final days. Irene always asked if she could help in any way.

She is survived by her daughter Lise St. Laurent of Green Cove Springs; her sons Marc St. Laurent of Lakewood Ranch, Florida, and Leo St. Laurent and his wife, Susan, of Fleming Island, Florida; her five grandchildren; and her one great-grandchild.

She was predeceased by her son Paul St. Laurent in 1973.

A Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Newport at 11 a.m. on June 14. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Children’s Home Society by emailing [email protected], or calling (904) 493-7754.

Donald W. Hislop

Donald Willey Hislop, 79, formerly of Morrisville, died Tuesday, December 29, 2020, surrounded by loving family.

Don was born May 28, 1941, in Burlington. He was the son of the late Russell W. Hislop Sr. and Evelyn (Willey) Hislop. He graduated from Greensboro High School.

On November 5, 1960, he married Patricia Ann Salls in Greensboro. She was the girl next door and was the love of his life for 54 years. She predeceased him in May of 2014.

Though never wandering far from home, Don’s local perspective offered a lifetime’s vantage of the people and landscape of Vermont. A blue-collar worker, Don’s diverse working experience fed his family and the local industry. From rising early to milk the cows, driving trucks for the town of Greensboro, hauling milk for local farmers, making cheese at Cabot, and splitting firewood.

Donald acquired many hobbies throughout the years. He was a natural woodworker and created frames that glorified his wife’s beautiful paintings. He loved to dance and could be seen swinging his legs with the grace and rhythm only his wife, Pat, was known to follow. He was an avid racing fan and spent many a Thursday night at Thunder Road, or weekends at the Catamount Speedway.

Don and Pat loved to camp and spent a good portion of their summer traveling New England in their RV with friends and family. Don was famous for his homemade onion rings and loved a big bowl of vanilla ice cream. He was a proud member of the Morristown Fire Department, Lamoille Grange #223, and the Morrisville Swingers Square Dance Group.

Perhaps most notable about Don, was his affinity for storytelling and the way it came to life in his remembering. It wasn’t hard to get him going about the “good ol’ days.” He would share memories with humor and quick wit that easily drew in nearby ears. He was a living gazetteer — one could ride any NEK back road with him and he would be able to tell you about the farms and folks that lived there. Don’s life and his essence remind his family to give gratitude to their individual story.

Don is survived by his four children: Debbie and Brian Cote of Morrisville, Donna Hislop and Ron Aldrich of Maine, Gwen Hislop and John Laine of Morrisville, and Danny Hislop and Kelley Wills of Hardwick; his brother Russell Hislop Jr. of Greensboro Bend; his sister-in-law Jennie Allen of South Carolina; his 11 grandchildren; his eight great-grandchildren; as well as his nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his wife, Pat, he was predeceased by two siblings, Franz Hislop and Constance Hislop Brown.

Services will be held in the spring/summer with the location, date, and time to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Avenue, Morrisville, Vermont 05661, or to the Craftsbury Community Care Center, 1784 East Craftsbury Road, Craftsbury, Vermont 05826.

Gail Girard

Gail Girard, 60, of Barton died on Friday, December 25, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on January 5,1960, in Newport to Mary Jane (Boucher) and Clifton Willis Sr.

She married Earl C. Girard Jr., who predeceased her on April 20, 2002.

Gail was a member of the Nulhegan Tribe and was very proud of her Abenaki Heritage. She loved to volunteer for the Faith In Action. She enjoyed making crafts, drumming with kids, tribe and schoolchildren, and spending time with her family and fur babies. She also loved singing native music with the drummers.

She is survived by her children Nicole St. Onge and her fiancé, Richard LePage Jr., and Mary Girard and her fiancé, Douglas Collins Jr.; her stepsons Edmond and William Girard; her grandchildren: Saya St. Onge, Sydney Baraw, Levi Collins, Amanda Girard, Angel Girard, and Kara and John Roy; her several great-grandchildren; her siblings: Clifton Willis Jr. and his wife, Lorelei, Rosemary Shedd and her husband, Dean, Melsissa Pion and her husband, Norman, and Pam Lontine and her boyfriend, Patrick Malaney; her stepdaughter Melissa Roy; by the Nulhegan Abenaki Tribe; several close friends; and by her many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. People who know Gail Girard did not call her by her name, but would call her Ma.

She was predeceased by her husband, Earl; her parents, Clifton Sr. and Mary Jane Willis; and by her granddaughter Aubrey Girard.

Services will be held in the spring. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to Title #6 Indian Education, 1031 Whittier Road, Derby Line, Vermont 05830.

Barbara Elizabeth Gardyne

Barbara Elizabeth Gardyne died surrounded by her loving family on Monday, December 21, 2020.

She was born on a dairy farm in Derby to Wellman and Ethel Rowell in 1930. She graduated Derby Academy and Burdett Business College in Boston.

Barb married Bob Gardyne in 1952 and together they raised three boys: Bill, Steve, and Scot on Kingsbury Avenue in Derby Line and provided them with an idyllic baby boomer childhood.

Besides raising her boys, Barb worked for decades in the office at Butterfields alongside her husband, Bob. Over the years they enjoyed snowmobiling, traveling, and doting on their grandchildren. A high point for them was traveling to England when Steve and his family lived there, and visiting Scotland to see the ancestral home of the Gardyne Clan, Gardyne Castle.

As Barb’s health recently declined her only wish was to be able to stay in her home and not be institutionalized. With the love and support of her family, that was achieved. A special thanks to Lorraine Farley and Callie for their very important role in that effort.

Barb is survived by her sons: William and his wife, Nancy, of Derby, Scot and his wife, Cindy, of Newport, and Steve and his wife, Jean, of Bluffton, South Carolina; her beloved grandchildren: Marin Gardyne of Derby, Sean Gardyne of Denver, Colorado, and Kate Gardyne Lansdale, Pennsylvania; her favorite niece, Sandy Rowell Boyd, of California; and her favorite cousin, Nolene Yertaw, and family of Hatley, Quebec, Canada.

There will be a graveside service in the spring, and friends are invited to attend.

Joan Catherine (Elliot) Farrar

Joan Catherine (Elliot) Farrar, 76, a longtime St. Albans area resident died Thursday, December 24, 2020, at the UVM Medical Center surrounded by loving and caring nurses.

Born in Newport on June 27, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence Noah and Cecilia Rose (Monfette) Elliot.

Joan was a member of the Class of 1962 and valedictorian from Derby Academy, and was known by many as “Nana” at Little Shepherd Child Care and Preschool in St. Albans, where she was a longtime associate. She enjoyed working in her garden, doing crafts and watching birds. Joan was an avid Red Sox fan and a member of the “Misfits” Home Dem group.

She is survived by her son Tony Farrar and his wife, Heather, of Georgia; her daughter Becky Ingerson of St. Albans; her grandchildren: Erika Ingerson and her significant other, Eric Aldrich, Brandon Farrar and his significant other, Cassidy Wall, and Tyler Beauregard and his wife, Mikayla; her great-granddaughter Haven Farrar; her two great-grandsons Teddy and Tommy Beauregard; her former husband, Ernie Farrar, the father of her children, whom she married on October 13, 1963; her sister-in-law Ilene Elliot and her son Josh Elliot and his family; her close friends: Donna Burt, Jean Kelley, Debbie and John Hauck, and Joy and Al Jenkins; and her “other three boys”: Dean Shephard, Mark Shephard, and Kevin Kelley.

In addition to her parents, Lawrence and Cecilia, Joan was predeceased by her brother Robert Elliot; and her canine companion, Ozzy.

At this time there are no services planned.

Joan’s family would like to thank the staff at Northwestern Medical Center, UVM Medical Center, and AmCare Ambulance for the care and support she and her family received during her illness. A special thank-you to Jim and Sandy Nuttall and James Patnode for being there for Joan and her family as well.

With Joan’s love for animals, her family has asked that memorials in her memory be made to the Franklin County Human Society, 30 Sunset Meadow, St. Albans, Vermont 05478, or A Place for Grace Kitty Rescue, P.O. Box 681, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.

Genevieve Ruth Doerr

Genevieve Ruth Doerr, 91, died peacefully on Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Bel-Aire Nursing Home.

Genevieve was born to Michael and Mary Petrouski on June 25, 1929. After graduating from Dekalb Senior High School, Genevieve became a soil tester for the DeKalb Farm Bureau. She then became the secretary to the president of Ideal Corporation. It was here that she met her husband, Frank Binkley.

Both adventured through life with a contagious sense of humor. They moved from Dekalb, Iowa, to DesMoines, Iowa. Genevieve assumed an administrative position at Personnel, Inc. and then moved on to an administrative assistant position with the DesMoines school district.

After the death of her husband, Frank, Genevieve and Lloyd Doerr, long-time friends, resumed their friendship. After an Iowa-Vermont courtship, they married. Genevieve brought to Vermont her gifts of humor, laughter, cooking, sewing, art, writing, and storytelling. Expressed in all this was her positive and joyful love of life.

Genevieve was predeceased by her mother and father; her husband, Frank Binkley; her husband, Lloyd Doerr; her stepdaughter Barbara Binkley; and her stepson Daniel Doerr.

Genevieve is survived by her stepchildren: Patti Bidstrup and her husband, Ken, Elaine (Doerr) Shaw and her husband, Ron, and Jeane (Doerr) Kadmiri; her special niece Sharon Assay and her husband, Denny; her special nephew Scott Binkley and his wife, Jen; her other special nephew Stephan Binkley; and her eight step-grandchildren.

In the last months of her illness, Genevieve continuously shared her sense of living a good life. She said, “I’ve had a good life. I had a mother and father that loved me, two wonderful husbands, children that God shared with me, and friends that couldn’t be better.”

A celebration of Genevieve’s life will be held in the spring of 2021. In memory of Genevieve, donations can be made to the Frontier Animal Shelter, 502 Strawberry Acres Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Ella Clark

Ella Clark, 81, of Irasburg died on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, surrounded by her family. Ella is at rest with her Savior after her long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Ella was born in Concord, New Hampshire, on September 4, 1939, to George and Ethel Drew. She grew up in Bow, New Hampshire.

Ella married her high school sweetheart, George Clark, on November 3, 1956. They were married for 64 years and were blessed with seven children: Wayne, Richard, Bruce, Donna, Timothy, Wesley, and Daniel.

While attending a Torrey Johnson crusade as a teenager, Ella accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior, and she lived her life in service and dedication to God. She was a loving wife and mother who encouraged her children to excel and strive to accomplish great things.

In her later life, Ella taught for several years at Grace Christian School in Irasburg and worked as a licensed nursing assistant (LNA) at Maple Lane Nursing Home. She loved teaching, quilting, gardening, volunteering at River of Life Camp, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Ella was predeceased by her sons Richard and Bruce.

She is survived by her husband, George Clark, of Irasburg; her five children and their spouses: Wayne and Susan Clark, Donna and Michael Sanville, Tim and Chris Clark, Wesley and Karen Clark, and Daniel and Catherine Clark; her 11 grandchildren; and her 29 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held in the spring.

Theresa Simone Carrier

Theresa Simone Carrier, 90, of Glover, died on Monday, December 21, 2020, in Newport.

She was born on September 20, 1930, in Swanton to William and Annette (Lussier) Chicoine.

On May 14,1949, she married Gerard Carrier, who predeceased her on May 14, 2017.

Theresa and Gerard raised their family on their farm in Glover. She loved her time living on the farm. Those were precious memories to her. When they sold the farm she worked at the Union House nursing home for many years.

Her grandchildren will remember her as a confidant; they could always share their thoughts and aspirations with her. She enjoyed family time and was always welcoming to her friends.

Her hobbies included baking, cooking, gardening and doing puzzles. She was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Barton.

She is survived by her children: Roland Carrier and his wife, Lise, of Bradenton, Florida, Alfred Carrier and his wife, Barbara, of Glover, and Peter Carrier and his wife, Julie, of Coventry; her eight grandchildren; her several great-grandchildren; and her brother Edmond Chicoine of North Gilford, Connecticut.

She was predeceased by her son Paul Carrier; her daughter Alice Rexford; her son-in-law Allen Rexford; her brothers: Norman, Maurice, Leo, and Roger; and her sisters: Alice, Claire, Lucille, Jeannette, and Loretta.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Bel-Aire Nursing Home Activities Fund, 35 Bel-Aire Drive, Newport, Vermont 05855.

