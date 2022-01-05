Obituaries 1.5.22

Annette Wright

Annette L. Wright, of Derby, died peacefully at the age of 96 with loved ones by her side December 31, 2021.

Born February 9, 1925, in East Enosburg to the late Ernest and Mary Valentine Tessier, she was the oldest of three children.

After farming various lands in Franklin County, the Tessiers moved to Holland to continue their love for farming. At the age of 15, Annette met the love of her life, Ulric “Bob” Wright while attending a kitchen junket in Derby. Although not yet married, she remained loyal to Bob when his Army unit deployed to the Pacific during World War II. Upon his return, the couple married on November 3, 1945, in Newport. They soon began farming. Their love produced nine children.

Annette was a dying breed of old-time Vermonter. A child of the Great Depression, she grew up in a time when some people still used horse and buggies to get around. And many people, like her family, proudly worked the land, and little went to waste. She loved talking about the old days, and she loved people in general.

In addition to farming, Annette enjoyed camping at various locations and ended her camping at her seasonal site at Will-o-wood Campground, playing cards and bingo, dancing to George Strait, baking her famous bread and fried dough, and snowmobiling which she did well into her 70s.

Although Annette became widowed after 44 years of marriage, she remained faithful and kept the strength to carry her family on. Her love for family extended far beyond blood as she was a foster parent for over 30 years. Annette was even awarded Foster Parent of the Year in 1994. Caring for others meant the world to her and she could always see the good in everybody. Fondly known as “Gram” to all she met, her most joyous times were spent with her loving family and friends.

As a woman of faith she lived day by day with God close to her heart. A devout Catholic, Annette attended St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Derby Line as well as the other local Catholic diocese. She was a member of the St Edward’s Alter Society as well as a longtime member of the VFW Auxiliary (from 1975 to 2021), and Community National Bank’s Community Circle (from 2000 to 2021).

Annette was proud of the life she lived, but she was most proud of her children and generations of grandchildren. She was particularly proud that she and Bob instilled a strong work ethic in their children, and they raised them up to be good members of the community.

She is survived by her children: Ernest and Donna Wright, Walter and Carol Wright, Ronald Wright, Joyce and Fred Oescheger, Steve Wright and Sue Moore, Roy and Susan Wright, and Faye and Bobby Morin; by her grandchildren: Benjie, Chad and Michaela, Todd and Hilarie, Matt and Cassy, Chris and Kim, Scott and Heather, Shawn and Tara, Jeremy and Kim, Jane, Justin, Johanna and Kevin, Angel and Dave, Amanda and Jason, Darrick and Brooke, Namu and Claire, Toma and Lynn, Gwyn and Eric, Ashley and Mitch, Heather and Dan, Devan and Diane, Damen and Jen, Taylor and Lea, Colby and Fawnda, Tiffany and Tyler, Ashley, Shelby and Jared; her great-grandchildren: Paris and Camry, Addison and Chase, Alyssa, Aliza, and Austin, Courtney and Drew, David and family, Anthony, Kaitlin and family, Brady, Drayden, Damon and Aurora, Keiara and Colton, Zachary and Destiny, Justice, Chelsea and Carl, Shelly and Chris and family, Seiara and family, Travon and Tristin, Tatum and Willow, David, Emily, CJ, Paige, Jaxen and Josie, Addison, Bentley, Mason and Cooper, Cadence, Brody, Myles and Jaxon, Greyson and Hallie, Hazel, and Clyde.

She was predeceased by her husband, Bob; her daughter Linda; her son Ulric Jr. and wife, Mary Ellen Wright; her brother George Tessier; her sister Simone Faust; her mother and father, Mary and Ernest Tessier; and her grandson Jason Wright.

The family sends a special thank-you to her caregivers: goddaughter Teresa Guillette, family friend Cecile Olden, and family friend Claudia Coulombe Letourneau. The family also thanks the doctors and nurses at North Country Hospital and Bel-Aire Nursing Home.

Please make donations to the Mary E. Wright Halo Foundation, 1071 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855, and the St. Mary Catholic Church, 191 Clermont Circle, Newport, Vermont 05855 in memory of Annette.

In keeping with Gram’s wishes, a Mass will be held at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. Calling hours will be Sunday, January 9, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport. Following the Mass on Monday, a meal will be held at the Elks to celebrate Annette’s beautiful life.

Nancy Eva Tessier

Nancy Eva Tessier, 80, a caring daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and mentor, died peacefully on December 27, 2021, following a brief illness.

Born in Manchester, New Hampshire, to Roland and Agnes (King) Tessier on September 5, 1941, Nancy’s childhood with her parents and siblings was filled with love, laughter, and frequent gatherings with extended family at her grandparents’ Bell Street home. She especially treasured her summers as a camper at Camp Bernadette in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, a place that continued to enrich her life for many subsequent seasons, where she served as a camp counselor and later, as camp director. Nancy often recounted many stories and memories of her years at “camp,” experiences that nourished lifelong friendships.

After graduating high school at St. George’s School, Nancy pursued her calling as an educator, obtaining a B.A. at New England College, and later a master’s at Rivier College. Nancy began her career in education as a teacher at Jewett Street and Webster schools, before moving into administrative roles at Gossler Park, Wilson, and Beech Street schools. Her professional journey, all through city schools, and capped with roles at the district level and on the school board, spanned over 40 years of loyal service to the students and educators of Manchester.

Nancy was deeply devoted to educating Manchester’s children, but also to cultivating and mentoring the next generation of teachers. As a colleague, union negotiator, assistant principal and principal, and later as assistant superintendent and a school board member, Nancy’s advocacy for both students and teachers influenced the Manchester School District at every level.

Clearly though, it was her time at “the Beech” that she cherished the most, and where her enduring legacy was truly forged. Nancy loved everything about Beech Street School and the community it served. It was in those years that she played a critical role in developing innovative academic programs for her students, including Summerbridge Manchester. Now known as Breakthrough Manchester, this collaborative, community effort has enhanced student success and fostered future educators for over thirty years.

Beyond the classroom, Nancy never missed an opportunity to travel and loved being outdoors, no matter the season, much to the delight of her various canine companions. She found a second home in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont where she and Mary hosted countless gatherings with great food and good company. Nancy was never happier than when entertaining and hosting friends and family at her beloved Vermont home, aptly named “Loonacy.”

Her years in Vermont not only brought valued friendships, but a new community that ultimately drew her back to education. Recruited to serve in crucial roles for several local school systems, including chair of the North Country Supervisory Union School Board, her broad education expertise once again made a lasting, positive impact on her community.

Nancy is survived by a loving family and many devoted friends.

A private funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Anne-St. Augustin Parish in Manchester, New Hampshire, with a public celebration of life planned for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy’s memory can be made to either of the following organizations: to the Breakthrough Manchester, 2108 River Road, Manchester, New Hampshire 03104-1396, and at https://www.breakthroughmanchester.org, or to the NorthWoods Stewardship Center, P.O. Box 220, East Charleston, Vermont 05833, northwoodscenter.org/wordpress/.

Gloria Irene Taylor

Derby, Vermont: This is a tribute to Gloria Irene (Daniels) (Calhoun) Taylor, a woman of short stature but with a big, loving personality. She truly valued and felt so deeply the importance of family and human connections.

Gloria died at the Bel-Aire Nursing Home, from complications of COPD and COVID-19 on December 29.

She was born in East Haven, the third of four children, to Clarence and Rena Daniels, on February 25, 1937. The family moved to Island Pond where Gloria walked to school every day, and where she was a very conscientious student. She took pride in being named valedictorian of the class of 1955 at the Brighton High School in Island Pond, and she earned a full scholarship to Lyndon Teachers College.

Gloria listened to her heart and abandoned her college career to marry her first love, Robert Calhoun, on December 25, 1955. Gloria and Robert started their married life in New Jersey where he worked at the Oakeside Dairy Farm in Rockaway. Gloria spent a great deal of time and effort persuading her husband to make good on his promise to move the family to Vermont after the birth of their three daughters. They moved into an old farmhouse in East Charleston on Memorial Day weekend in 1971. Regrettably, Robert and Gloria divorced in 1975, in part due to several health issues that Gloria experienced.

Happily, love came back into her life again when she met Joseph Taylor in the early 1980s, and he built a sweet little log cabin for the two of them on a back road in Morgan. They were both very happy there. Gloria especially enjoyed taking road trips with Joe and visiting folk near and far. She and Joe were married in 1993, but sadly, he died a few months later.

Gloria was forlorn after his death, and sorely disappointed when a decade later she no longer had the ability to drive. Her animal companions did provide her with solace. And then she was fortunate, and so happy, to renew her friendship with David Calhoun, another soulmate, and they lived together for a few precious years at that cherished log cabin before Dave succumbed to cancer in 2008.

Gloria held a succession of waitressing jobs before and after moving to Vermont, and thoroughly enjoyed the many opportunities for banter and conversations with the public. Gloria was always happy to share stories and memories with those who had time and a listening ear, and was also eager to provide empathy and advice to anyone in need. Loneliness often assailed her, and she welcomed and appreciated the comfort that being with others brought.

In retirement, she spent innumerable hours volunteering to support students at the Holland Elementary School; she absolutely loved that, and being there she felt like she was in her element. In recent years, Gloria spent considerable time outdoors on her small patio with her modest (and sometimes riotous) flower garden. She enjoyed bird watching and rejoiced whenever her favored cardinals perched or sang nearby. COVID restrictions were a particular hardship as her health failed. But what pleasure she got from using her treasured “portal”; she could connect with family and friends and converse, and the device provided hours of entertainment for her. Her Amazon Alexa was at her beck and call, and became her virtual friend.

She will be missed.

Gloria is survived by three daughters: Ruthanne Little (John) of Montgomery Center, Patricia Ovitt (Kean) of Holland, and Betsy Calhoun (Christopher Royer) of Coventry; eight grandchildren survive her: Nicholas Ming, Tiffany Ovitt, Jessica Sicotte, Jenny Ming, Crystal O’Keefe, Jake Ovitt, Brian Tetreault, and Kerrianne Durivage; as well as 14 great-grandchildren. Gloria leaves one sister, Marguerite Morgan of Island Pond.

Pre-deceasing her were her parents; her brothers, Cecil and Walter; and a great-grandchild, Courtney.

A private remembrance ceremony will be held at the Curtis-Britch Funeral Home for family, with a memorial service and burial taking place on Saturday, May 7, at a time to be announced, at the East Haven Cemetery.

The family takes this opportunity to express heartfelt appreciation for the hard work of people (far too many to name) who over the years helped Gloria navigate her sometimes complicated life journey, and also to the hard-working staff at North Country Hospital and at Bel-Aire for the compassion shown during Gloria’s final days.

For those who wish, Gloria suggested that in lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Its website states that eighty-two cents of every dollar that is donated supports treatment, research, and future needs of the hospital. To donate, people may visit stjude.org/givehope, or may send a check or money order to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennesee 38105.

Sindy Theresa Souliere

Sindy Theresa Royer Souliere 64 years old of Coventry, secretary, co-owner, and boss of Souliere and Son Automotive, died on December 29, 2021, surrounded by her beloved, loving, and devoted husband and loving children.

Sindy was born on May 6, 1957, in Newport, the daughter of Ernest and Virgina Limlaw Royer, who both predeceased her. Sindy started her life on the family farm in Coventry, where she grew up and spent many wonderful and memorable years that she spoke so much of including the highlight of her pet fawn.

From the family farm there came the family business, Royer’s Service Station, in Irasburg, where Sindy finished her teenage years. Sindy graduated from Lake Region Union High School in 1975, thereafter meeting the love of her life Paul J. Souliere of Orleans. They married August 6, 1977. Sindy and Paul not only worked together at Orleans Commission Sales doing Tuesday night auctions until 3 a.m. with Paul’s family, but also worked six days a week for Sindy’s parents at Royer’s Service for more than 30 years.

In 1999, Sindy and Paul ventured out on their own and created their own family business, Souliere and Son Automotive, where Sindy worked as a secretary, co-owner, CEO, and, most importantly, “The Boss.” She was an organized bookkeeper, managed to keep her customers happy, had an open heart and ear for any and all who walked through the door, and last but not least she thoroughly enjoyed keeping her husband, Paul, in line.

Sindy touched the hearts of many over the years, but nothing made her happier than to share that life working side by side for almost 50 years with her husband, Paul. They retired on June 11, 2021. Sindy had many joys in life, created many lasting memories with her entire family who she loved so much, and many friends. She enjoyed her time spent with her parents, boat rides, fishing, camping, shopping, dancing to old rock ’n’ roll, singing, reliving fond memories of hunting camp carrying a gun hunting with no intent to shoot, looking at Christmas lights, putting on family Christmas, taking scenic drives with her husband to see different parts of Vermont, and going out to dinner; but mostly she looked forward to and very much enjoyed summer cookouts with family at home.

She lived for her family and her biggest prides and joys were her husband, her children, and most of all being a Nana to her amazing grandchildren who forever lit up her eyes and heart.

Sindy is survived by her husband, Paul J. Souliere, of Coventry; her two children: daughter Melissa A. Souliere (Stone) and her partner Adam Gonyaw of Irasburg, and son Joshua P. Souliere and fiancée, Aimee Martin, of Morgan; her grandchildren: Bruce A. Stone III and fiancée, Breanne, Nicholas J. Stone and partner, Andrea, Erika M. Souliere, Evan D. Souliere; and soon-to-be great-grandson Riley Joseph who she was so eager to meet, due May 6, 2022. She is also survived by her brother Larry Royer Sr. and partner, Lori Royer; sisters-in-law: Carmel Souliere and partner, Surge Pothier, Laurie Souliere, Judy Desrochers; brothers-in-law: Roland Souliere and Terry Souliere; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.

Sindy was predeceased by her parents Ernest P. Royer and Virgina T. Royer; her brother Ernest D. Royer; sister-in-law Martha A. Royer; mother-in-law Joan T. Souliere; brother-in-law Delphis Souliere; father-in-law Joseph Souliere; and great-nephew Tyler C. Poginy.

Services will be held on January 8, 2022, at Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport, Vermont 05855. Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with funeral services to follow immediately after. Burial services will be held in the spring at the family’s convenience. The family sends a special thank-you to the wonderful staff on the ICU and the Meclure unit at UVM Medical Center for all the love and care they gave to Sindy, and the support they provided to the family.

Jeannine Sicotte

Jeannine O. Sicotte, 92, of Derby died on January 1, 2022. She was born in Ste. Hyacinthe, Quebec, on September 25, 1929. She was the daughter of the late Auguste and Florina (Tetreault) Sicotte.

Her family moved to Westfield in 1940 where she helped her family with daily chores and the operation of a dairy farm. The farm was sold in 1958 and she moved to Newport.

One of her greatest passions was playing the piano alongside her brother Lionel on the violin and her brother Johnny on the drums. She was also a gifted artist, painting various scenes. She was an active member of St. Mary’s choir for many years. She loved to babysit the children of her nieces and nephews.

She attended Sacred Heart School and graduated from the school of cosmetology. She worked several years in Burlington, returning to Newport to care for her mother. She was a devoted sister and aunt to her family, nieces, and nephews.

Jeannine is survived by her nephews: Richard Sicotte and wife, Linda, of Rocky Hill, Connecticut, Raymond Sicotte of Colchester, Reynold Sicotte and wife, Francine, of Newport, Marc Sicotte and wife, Gail, of Lowell, and Sylvain (Fred) Sicotte and wife, Sandi, of Colchester, and several great-nieces and -nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; her sister Suzanne Sicotte; her brothers Johnny and Lionel Sicotte; and her brothers- and sisters-in-law: Guy and Marie Jeanne Sicotte and Albert and Helene Sicotte.

Funeral services will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to Mater Dei Parish Renovation Fund, 191 Clermont Terrace, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Timothy Allen Roberts

Timothy Allen Roberts died on December 14, 2021, as a result of a tractor accident in West Burke at the age of 63.

He was born on March 22, 1958, in Concord to Ernest and Madeline (Lussier) Roberts. He graduated from Sacred Heart High School in the class of 1976.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Jimmy.

Those who survivor him include: Carol (Jay) Gordon Ruggles of West Burke; his children and grandchildren: Jamie (Taylor) Crooks-Kain, Kara, Kayden, and Jessica (Justin) Williams-Charlotte, Emma, Maddelyn, and Olivia, all of Sutton; and his sisters: Nancy (Albert) Croteau of Lyndon Center, Anne (Kevin) Clark of Littleton, New Hampshire, and Amy (Wyatt) Bora of Utica, New York. Tim is also survived by his children: Ernie, Matt, Hailey, and Sierra all of Vermont; along with many friends and extended family near and far.

Tim was happiest when he was working. He worked for Mountain View Lumber, Lane Packing, JA MacDonald, and others, but he held Harvest Moon Valley Ranch and his trucking business as one of this greatest accomplishments. Recently, he enjoyed helping “his ladies” at the St. Johnsbury and Lyndonville food shelves where he spent hundreds of hours unloading trucks and doing what was needed to make sure that no one ever went hungry.

Tim’s real love was horses, and he never met a horse that he could not ride. All anyone had to do was ask him! He was a storyteller; he loved talking about his rodeo days, shenanigans with all his friends (and there were many), hunting and trapping, and working his land (and was so proud of all he had accomplished on his property).

A celebration of life will be held on January 15, 2022, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the VFW in Lyndonville on 156 Hill Street, where all his friends and family are invited to come with all their favorite Tim stories.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the food shelf in St. Johnsbury: Kingdom Community Service, P.O. Box 735, St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819, with “in memory of Tim Roberts” in the memo line. Contributions also may be made to a food shelf or charity of one’s choice.

Linda Ann Fournier Neleski

Linda Ann (Fournier) Neleski, 60, of Trenton and Bangor, Maine, died peacefully in her home on December 14, 2021. She was surrounded by loved ones during her entire brave battle with a brain tumor.

Linda was born in Newport on September 3, 1961, the daughter of Adrien and Marguerite Fournier.

Linda graduated from North Country Union High School, Class of 1979. After a short career as a hair stylist in Newport, she moved to Maine to be near her sister. Linda married William “Bear” Neleski and together they adopted a daughter, Felicia Lynn Neleski. Felicia was the light and fire in Linda’s life. As the mother of a special needs child, she shined with the love, strength and dedication that gave purpose and meaning to her life until her death.

Linda spent 30 years working at the Jackson Laboratory in several capacities but particularly thrived in her position in the marketing department. She remained friends with many of her co-workers whose love and support provided her strength through her battle with cancer. Linda had moved to Bangor to be near her daughter and taken a position with Northern Light Hospice and Home Care. It was these new co-workers who would quickly become friends who oversaw her end of life care which she was very grateful for.

Linda is survived by her daughter, Felicia Lynn Neleski; brother Steven Fournier and sister-in-law Lisa Fournier, and their son Trevor of Port Orange, Florida; brother Larry Fournier of Owassa, Oklahoma, and his children: Crysta, Larry Jr., and Sean; sister Susan (Fournier) Brown and brother-in-law Kevin Brown of Dade City, Florida; and special niece and nephew Alyssa and Skyler Lewis, who will always fondly remember her as their “Ninny.”

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Those who wish to remember Linda can visit her Facebook page where a video and photos of her life have been posted.

Ernestine Monfette

Ernestine A. Monfette, age 86, died on December 23, 2021, while residing in Illinois.

Ernestine was born in Troy to Leon and Erdine Allen on November 2, 1935, one of 18 children.

Ernestine was married to Raymond Monfette for over fifty years. They lived in Illinois and Indiana before his death in 2009.

Ernestine was predeceased by all siblings except a brother Lyle. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Brian Allen Maxwell

Brian Allen Maxwell, 32, of Coventry, died suddenly at his home on December 27, 2021.

He was born on July 20, 1989, in West Palm Beach, Florida, to Jeffery and Shelly (Allen) Maxwell.

For more than a decade Brian worked for RG Gosselin, loved being outside, enjoyed photography, road trips, traveling cross-country with his brother, and he enjoyed most outdoor sports including golf and hiking.

He is survived by his parents Jeffery and Shelly Maxwell; his brother Jeffery Maxwell II; sister Terri Daniel Coltrane and husband, Gabriel, and their children Jordan, Brenna, and Andrew; his uncles and aunts: Stewart and Margaret Maxwell (who are also his godparents), Bradley and Jean Maxwell, Anthony and Anne Maxwell, Denise and Larry Bennett, J.G. Allen II, Lori Allen; his grandparents Maurice and Lois Maxwell; many cousins; his best friend Colby Provencher; and his best four-legged friend Buddy.

He was predeceased by his grandparents Jerry and Gerene Allen.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport. A celebration of Brian’s life will take place in the spring. Instead of flowers please support the Green Mountain Club, 4711 Waterbury-Stowe Road, Waterbury Center, Vermont 05677. To make a gift by phone call (802) 244-7037.

Rudolph W. Little

Rudy Little, of Irasburg, died Sunday, December 26, 2021, at the age of 78. He had a failing heart and was being taken care of by his loving daughter Linda at his home.

He was born on April 13, 1943, to the late Maynard and Lottie (Cole) Little from Irasburg. On November 3, 1966, he married Joyce (Durgin) Butler, who predeceased him on November 26, 2014.

Rudy graduated from Orleans High School then enlisted into the Army in 1963 for three years. When he returned to his hometown, he worked at the Green Mountain Nursery in Irasburg for many years. Then he went to work with his parents on the family farm.

He is survived by his daughter Linda (Little) Carter of Irasburg; his grandchildren Beth (Elliott) and her husband, Zack Marshall of Malone, New York, Erica (Poulin) and her husband, Tim Donaghy of West Burke, and Trevor Little-Greening of Irasburg; his great-grandchildren Emma and Anna Donaghy of West Burke; five step-children: Carol (Butler) and her husband, Colby Currier of Troy, Christine (Butler) and her husband Gilles DeLaBruere of West Charleston, Clayton Butler and his fiancée, Nancy MacGregor Blais, of Evansville, Anita (Butler) and her husband, David, of Irasburg, Alan Butler and his wife, Darlene Daniels, of Irasburg; his fifteen step-grandchildren: Mark Bennett, Laurie (Bennett) Desautels, Angela Mason, Jennifer Mason, Angel (Rowell) Young, Lisa (Rowell) Poirier, Tammy (Rowell) Richards, Clayton Ray Butler, Hannah (Butler) Bandlow, Heather Butler, Becky Dion, Rhonda (Butler) Perron, Jesse Dion, April (Butler) Bauzo, and Ryan Butler; and many step-great-grandchildren.

Rudy and Joyce were predeceased by three infant sons: Ronald (1968), Ricky (1969), and Wilbur Little (1972).

Rudy’s wishes were to not have any calling hours or services. There will be a small family gathering at the Irasburg cemetery in the spring.

Terry Gosselin

Terry Gosselin, 68, resident of Essex Junction, died on December 30, 2021.

He was born in Newport. Terry was the son of Beverley (Goodsell) Parker and Andrew Gosselin.

Terry will be sadly missed by his loving wife, Julie Byrne; his children: Terry (Buddy) Gosselin Jr. of Ocala, Florida, Kellea Gosselin of Newport, Danielle Gosselin of Amesbury, Massachussetts, Jeremy Lamothe of Chicago, Illinois; along with three grandchildren and one great-grandchild; a special niece Michele Bolton of Colebrook, New Hampshire; sister Tonya Jeskie of Ferrisburgh; and many cousins, friends, and his cat Sunshine.

He was a boiler technician in the Navy on the U.S.S. Ranger aircraft carrier during his service in Vietnam. He started a carpet business that lasted over 40 years and was proud of the relationships he developed with the public. Terry was an incredibly proud father and husband whose biggest passions were helping and guiding others. Anything from cars, organization, home improvement, and general life advice. He especially had a passion for classic cars: notably his 1967 Chevy El Camino. He loved building and restoring cars, driving, attending car shows, and assembling model cars. Over the years, Terry was honored with many award trophies from regional car shows.

He loved his home and took pride in the property. He was always a busy man. He loved his family and had memorable moments with each one of them. He had a quick wit, sense of humor, infectious personality, and was super charismatic by nature.

Terry was preceded in death by his brother Steve “Auto-Man” Gosselin and his mother Beverley (Goodsell) Parker.

Donna Lee Forty

Donna Lee Forty, a strong willed, determined, and committed family member and friend, and passionate about life, died on December 16, 2021 at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, after a short illness.

Donna was born on December 23, 1942, in Bellows Falls, to Robert and Ona Brooks Forty. She lived most of her life in Barton and attended Barton Academy, graduating in 1960. After graduation, Donna attended Elie Academy of Cosmetology and worked in Brattleboro for many years. In addition, Donna enjoyed working in her family greenhouse business in Hinsdale, New Hampshire. Upon returning to the Northeast Kingdom, she worked at Slalom Skiwear in Newport.

Donna enjoyed going to yard sales no matter where she was at any time. She purchased items from Florida to Vermont and often sold pieces at her consignment booths. Likewise, there was never a garden stand that she came upon that she did not stop and purchase local produce. At times she would travel many miles for a specific product. When asparagus was in season, she would often travel to Massachusetts to buy a substantial amount to enjoy and share with her friends. Donna demonstrated exceptional skills in the kitchen. She always looked forward to cooking up a storm for family at holiday gatherings and creating delicious entrees. Her interest in cooking also resulted in her extensive collection of menus from eating establishments she frequented all over the country.

Donna is survived by her mother, Ona Forty of Barton; her sister Connie Whigham and her husband, Bill, of South Hadley, Massachusetts; her niece Tonya Rhae Whigham of Manassas, Virginia; and an aunt and several cousins.

She was predeceased by her father, Robert Forty.

If Donna were here today, she would leave everyone with her usual parting words: “And you have a better tomorrow.”

A celebration of Donna’s life will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family. Donations can be made in her name to an animal rescue organization of one’s choice or the Orleans Ambulance, 1 Memorial Square, Orleans, Vermont, 05860.

Joanne Lanoue

Joanne Lanoue died peacefully on December 28, 2021, with husband, Peter, daughter Barbara, and best friend Priscilla Messier by her side.

Joanne was born on August 3, 1949, to Raymond Reed Sr. and Florence (Larock) Reed.

She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Peter; her children:, Barbara Dimick-Rowell (Tony Mason), Shawn Lanoue (Bria Horton), and Jonathan Dimick Jr.; her grandchildren Chelsea Magwire (Dylan), Austin Dimick (Alexis Dempsey), Kristen Rowell (Tommy Russell), Cara Rowell, Madison Lanoue (Jack King), Gavan Lanoue and Enoch John Rowell V; great-grandchildren: Brantley, Brent, and Lana; also by the father of her Rowell grandchildren, EJ Rowell, mother-in-law Irene Lanoue, sister-in-law Carlene Lanoue, her children, and many other nieces and nephews.

Joanne lived a long and happy life while raising her children and spending time with her grandchildren. Joanne attended many of their school activities and sporting events. She really loved spending time at their camper at Will-o-wood Campground in the company of their “Will-o-wood Family,” and going on vacations and cruises with family and friends. Her friends were a very important part of her life, and she enjoyed the time spent with them at concerts, beach days and lunches while making many memories that she cherished immensely.

In the past Joanne had worked at Mulkin Corp as its finance manager, Converse Co. in Orleans, and was owner, with her husband, of Lanoue’s General Store for ten years. After selling the store in 2017, she became a paraprofessional at Orleans Elementary and helped teachers with the kindergarten through second grades. She loved doing that work the best of all, and loved being with “her kids.”

Besides her parents, Joanne was predeceased by her brothers Raymond Reed Jr. (Agnes), William Reed (Geri), her sister Joyce Pond (Eddie), father-in-law Rouville, and brother-in-law Glenn.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Orleans where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by Reverend Curtis Miller. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to Catch the Cure, 230 Vance Hill Road, Newport Center, Vermont 05857.

