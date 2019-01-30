Obituaries 1.30.19

Roy Arnold Blanchard

Roy Arnold Blanchard, 61, died suddenly at his home Friday, January 25, 2019.

Roy was born in Newport, on October 12, 1957, son to Donald Everett Sr. and Germaine Mae (Small) Blanchard.

He was raised and educated in Glover and Randolph, graduating from Lake Region Union High School with the Class of 1977, joining the U.S. Army out of high school, and studying to become a medical technician.

He was stationed in St. Louis and in Germany. Following his honorable discharge in 1981, he attended Lyndon State College from 1981 to 1983 and then transferred to the University of Rhode Island until 1986. He graduated there from the College of Pharmacy. Roy worked for many years for St. Johnsbury Pharmacy, Russells Pharmacy in Lyndonville, also for Rite Aid in Barton, and for Wells River Pharmacy. For the last four years Roy worked for Home Depot in Littleton, New Hampshire, where he was the kids’ workshop captain, coordinating and planning monthly workshops. He would help the children (and parents) build wooden crafts every month.

He enjoyed history, coin collecting, and perennial gardening. Genealogy was his passion. He spent a week in Boston studying and researching his family’s heritage. Roy was a longstanding member of the Knights of Columbus Council #421 in St. Johnsbury, where he was warden. He loved spending time with family, traveling, Sunday breakfasts with family, and dressing up for all the holidays.

Roy is survived by his brother Donald E. Blanchard Jr, and his wife, Tammy, of Orleans; three sisters: Marie A. Hall of Milton, Donna M. Aulis and her husband, Gerard Sr., of Northfield, New Hampshire, and Shirley D. Nadeau of Coventry; his nephews: Gerard Aulis Jr., Nathan Aulis, Lewis Nadeau, and Nicholas Blanchard; his nieces: Sherry Chase, Debra Detwiler, Casey Nadeau, and Nicole Blanchard; and many grand and great-grand nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother-in-law Robert Nadeau; and his friend Stanley W. Judd in 2004.

A Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 31, at St. John’s Catholic Church, on the corner of Winter and Main streets in St. Johnsbury.

A burial will take place in the spring at the Riverside Cemetery in Chelsea.

Friends may call on the family from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 30, at the Sayles Funeral Home at 525 Summer Street in St. Johnsbury.

Memorial donations may be made to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center North at 1080 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.saylesfh.com.

Robert “Bob” Condry

Robert “Bob” Paul Condry, 58, of Melbourne, Florida, died on January 9, 2019, after a brief struggle with a degenerative brain disease. He was the beloved husband of Helen (Raboin) Condry, with whom he recently celebrated 31 years of marriage.

Born in Marlborough, Massachusetts, on February 9, 1960, he was the youngest child of John and Dorothy (Blenkhorn) Condry of Melbourne, Florida. He attended Hudson High School. Bob worked in the supermarket industry as a meat cutter for many years in Vermont and later in Massachusetts.

In 2001, they moved to Florida to enjoy the beautiful weather year-round. Bob was employed at Derrico Construction, and later at Young’s Communications until his illness in September of 2018.

Bob loved camping and traveling with Helen. He became an avid photographer and created many beautiful videos and pictures of their travels. He was an excellent cook both at home and at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, where he was part of the kitchen ministry with his friends Robbie Dean and Dan Sheline.

An avid Red Sox, Patriots, and NASCAR fan, he spent many enjoyable hours watching games and races with his parents, son, and brother-in-law. Growing up, he fondly remembered playing sports with Kevin Colena, and cruising Main Street Hudson on Friday nights in Jeff Brown’s Cadillac.

Bob has fond memories of concerts with his brother and sister and family vacations at “Castle in the Clouds” in Falmouth. Later, holidays spent at the Raboin family gatherings and making pina coladas are other favorite memories. He enjoyed fishing and clamming on Cape Cod with his friend Bob Nelson, watching Eliza and Ethan grow into fine adults, spending time at Paul Mey’s house with the Y-com family, working and laughing with his friend Terry Cravens, camping in the Smoky Mountains, cruising in Alaska, and hiking in the Andes to Machu Picchu with Helen.

Besides his parents, Bob is survived by a daughter, Eliza; a son, Ethan; his wife, Cherie; and five grandchildren; a brother, William; a sister, Linda Bowen, and her husband, Thomas; and many nieces and nephews. He was the son-in-law of Roger and Marie Raboin and brother-in-law of many siblings.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 9, at 1 p.m. at the Trinity Church Congregational in Bolton, Massachusetts. Friends are invited to join us to celebrate Bob’s life at a reception at the parish hall, immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial donations in his name to the Advent Lutheran Church food bank at 7550 North Wickham Road, Melbourne, Florida 32940.

Mary Anthony Cox Rowell

Mary Anthony Cox Rowell, of Craftsbury, died peacefully on January 15, 2019, at The Manor nursing home in Morrisville.

Mary Anthony was born in Montgomery, Alabama, on April 14, 1932, the only child of Roy and Nora (Fly) Cox. Her mother was an accomplished pianist, and Mary Anthony showed signs of exceptional talent at the piano from a very young age, taking on piano students of her own by the time she was 12.

At 16, she moved to France to further pursue her musical training and remained there for the next decade. She attended the Conservatoire National de Musique and studied with renowned teachers such as Nadia Boulanger on harmony and analysis, Robert and Gaby Casadesus, and Alice Gaultier-Leon on piano.

Her experience in Paris in the immediate post-war period contributed to her lifelong love of French language and culture, which she would many years later take enormous pleasure introducing to her grandchildren on successive trips to Paris, as well as her penchant for thriftiness.

Upon her return to the United States, Mary Anthony spent several years living and teaching in her home state of Alabama. In 1961, she moved to New York to attend the Juilliard School, and almost immediately upon her arrival her credentials as a European-trained expert in ear training were recognized by the school, which promptly tapped her to assist with its ear training program. Mary Anthony was appointed to a full teaching position in the department in 1964 while simultaneously working on her bachelor of music and subsequently Master’s of Music degree in piano as a student of Rosina Lhévinne and Jeaneane Dowis. She would remain at Juilliard for the next five decades, chairing the ear training department and earning a reputation as a legendary pedagogue.

Many of Mary Anthony’s former students at Juilliard have written of the seemingly infinite breadth and depth of her knowledge of music theory, and how their initial terror at attending their first classes with “Miss Cox” gave way to enthusiasm as her techniques clearly bore fruit. Common themes in their tributes are her consistently fair and caring approach to each and every one of her students, and her wise and candid guidance, often laced with her very distinctive brand of humor delivered in an Alabama accent she knew how to modulate for maximum effect.

The 1960s were destined to be a very significant era in Mary Anthony’s professional career and in her personal life. In addition to her responsibilities at Juilliard, she was recruited by Rudolf Serkin to teach at the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia. She also taught at the Dartmouth summer program and at the Universite de Montreal. Never one for idleness, in 1966 she joined her friends and fellow musicians Ann Rylands, Mary Lou Rylands, and Allan Birney as founding members of the Craftsbury Chambers Players, a chamber group that has conducted a summer concert series in northern Vermont continuously since. She long served as the Players’ music director. Mary Anthony’s ties to Vermont were further cemented in 1974, when she married Morris Rowell, a widowed business owner and dairy farmer, whose family she had known since her first summer in the state. As could have been expected of a person as supremely organized as Mary Anthony, she quickly devised a work schedule that would have her commuting from Vermont to her teaching position at Juilliard every week, an astonishing rhythm she maintained until her retirement at the age of 81 in 2013. Mary Anthony was a loving and devoted wife to Morris. They talked on the phone twice daily while apart several days each week of the academic year.

Two of Mary Anthony’s five teenaged stepchildren would ultimately follow her footsteps to Juilliard and to careers as musicians. Her spacious Manhattan apartment housed two generations of immediate family attending college and graduate school and beginning new careers in New York City. Her generous, open-door policy was greatly enjoyed and deeply appreciated by her many far-flung relatives and friends whenever they had cause to be in New York. After she and Morris became “empty nesters,” their sprawling farmhouse in Vermont became the Craftsbury Chamber Players’ summer residence, always filled to the brim with great music, much laughter, and excellent food.

She was predeceased by her husband, Morris, of 43 years, in December 2017.

Her survivors include her step-children: Margaret Rowell and her partner, Saul Treviño, of Craftsbury; Mary Rowell of Craftsbury, Frances Rowell of North Bergen, New Jersey, John Rowell and his husband, James Blue, of New York, New York, and David Rowell of Craftsbury; beloved grandchildren: Katie Oswald and her husband, Timothy Oswald, of Keene, New Hampshire, Annie Rowell of Craftsbury, Carolyn Rowell and her partner, Elijah Mayhew, of Hardwick, and Alden Blue and Effie Blue of New York, New York; and great-grandchildren Eden and Atticus Mayhew of Hardwick, and Zoë Oswald of Keene, New Hampshire. She is also survived by her sisters- and brothers-in-law Louise Kinsey, Eunice Kinsey, Alta Rowell, Marvin Rowell and his wife, Georgette, Ruth Rowell, Wilbur Rowell, Harriet Grenier and her husband, Charlie, and their families; as well as by many dear cousins in the Davis, Howell, Kahoe, Kerr, Nutt and Robinson families.

Mary Anthony’s family would like to express sincere gratitude to the excellent caregivers at The Manor and the in-home caregivers of Northeast Kingdom Homecare, who provided loving comfort to her in her final years.

A memorial service is tentatively planned for the summer during the regular season of the Craftsbury Chamber Players. Her ashes will be interred in a private service at the East Craftsbury Cemetery, where her final resting place will be next to her mother Nora and husband, Morris.

Contributions in Mary Anthony’s memory can be made to the Craftsbury Chamber Players, P.O. Box 37, Craftsbury, Vermont 05826 or online at www.craftsburychamberplayers.org.

Mary Dunbar

Marie Paule (Mary) (Demers) Dunbar, 95, formerly of Greensboro Bend, died at Bel-Aire Center in Newport on January 21, 2019.

Mary was born to Domina and Eva Demers on May 21, 1923 in St. Valerien, Quebec. Her family moved to a farm on Walden Mountain, now known as Bellavance Farm, when she was three.

On February 16, 1943 she married Glenn Hazen Dunbar at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Greensboro Bend and were married for 66 years.

Mary was a fun-loving, kind, energetic woman who enjoyed fishing in her backyard while her bread was rising in the kitchen. Many an article has been written about Mary’s deer hunting skills. In her early fifties Mary also became a trained EMT.

A devout Catholic, Mary could be counted on to cook for many of St. Michael’s chicken pie dinners.

Mary was predeceased by her 14 brothers and sisters; and her husband, Glenn, who died in 2008.

She is survived by their eight children: Gene and his wife, Maryse, of Essex Junction, David and his wife, Marty, of Waymart, Pennsylvania, Nancy Cook and her husband, Bill, of Newport, Jerry and his wife, Yvette, of Barre, Diane Kunigis of Williston, Daniel and his wife, Maria D’haene, of Barre, Suze and her husband, Vince Laxton, of Birch Bay, Washington, and Joanne Cloutier and her husband, Doug, of Wolcott. She is survived by 16 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

A Mass was celebrated on January 26 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Greensboro Bend. Burial will be in the spring at the convenience of the family.

The family wants to acknowledge the exceptional care that their mom received by all of the staff at the Bel-Aire Center over the last five years.

Theresa Marie Fortin

Theresa Marie Fortin, 86, of Irasburg, died on January 21, 2019 at her home. She was born on January 12, 1933, in Irasburg to Doris and Antionette (Brasseur) Perrault.

She graduated from Sacred High School in Newport. Theresa’s passion was being a cook and administrator for Michaud Manor in Derby Line for 15 years.

She enjoyed gardening, both her rose garden and vegetable garden. Her biggest joy was cooking and watching cooking shows on TV. She also enjoyed family gatherings, seeing her grandchildren, watching, and feeding the birds.

She was a member of St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Orleans.

She is survived by her children: Cecile Gaboriault and her husband, Claude, of Barton, Annette Cross and her husband, Steve, of Derby Line, Richard Fortin of Island Pond, Marcel and Paula Fortin of Underhill, Aggie and Mark St. Laurent of both Vermont and Bradenton, Florida, Mark and Sandra Fortin of Glendale, Arizona, Irene Fortin of Florence, Rachel and Keith Twofoot of Brownington, and Robert and Kim Fortin of Goffstown, New Hampshire; by several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, by her siblings: Yvette Bruneau of Orleans, and Jeannette Poulin of Newport; and by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her son Guy Fortin; by her siblings: Donat Perrault, George “Pin” Perrault, Gerald Perrault and Lorraine Baker.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, January 26, at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Orleans with the Reverend Timothy Naples celebrating a Mass. A spring interment will be in St. Theresa’s Cemetery in Orleans.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Theresa’s Catholic Church at 85 St. Paul’s Lane, Barton, Vermont 05822 or Orleans-Essex VNA and Hospice, Inc at 46 Lakemont Road, Newport, Vermont 05855 or to Love is LLC at 7827 Route 14, Craftsbury Common, Vermont 05827 or to Northeast Kingdom Home Care at P.O. Box 250, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences can be made at curtis-britch.com.

Brian K. Gleason

Brian K. Gleason, 65, of Irasburg, died suddenly on January 20, 2019 in Newport. He was born on November 19, 1953 in Newport to Annabelle (Aiken) Gleason.

On April 7, 1995 he married Anita Coderre who survives him

Brian was employed by Revision as a stapler. He loved working around the house and enjoyed the company of his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Anita Gleason, of Irasburg; by his children: George Jones of Ferdinand, Adam Jones of Derby, and Kim Jones of Newport; by his grandchildren: Dakota and Andrea Jones, Austin and Brooke Jones, Selena and Anthony Collins and Isabella Liberty; He is also survived by his brother Myron Gleason of Morgan; his sister, Wanita Tew of Greensboro, North Carolina; and by several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his son Anthony Jones in 1995; and by his mother Annabelle Boutin.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, January 24, at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford and Bouffard Funeral Home with the Reverend Fred Barker officiating. Spring interment will be in the Irasburg Cemetery.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Orleans Emergency Unit, in care of Dot Collier at 1327 Dry Pond Road, Glover, Vermont 05839.

Online condolences can be made at curtis-britch.com.

Celine Cecile Leblanc

Celine Cecile Leblanc, 86, died peacefully on January 18, 2019, with family by her side.

Celine was born on March 4, 1932, in St. Sabine, Quebec, to Leopold and Aurore Bonneau. At the age of five, she moved with her family to Lowell.

She met and married her husband, Norman Leblanc, who she leaves behind after sharing 65 wonderful years of marriage. She worked hard her whole life in various stores and family restaurants. Her real passion in life was raising her children and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandson. She loved cooking and getting together for family gatherings.

In addition to her husband, Norman, she is survived by her children and their families: Donald Leblanc and his wife, Cathy, of Colchester, and their daughters Chelsea and Lindsay, Lucy Bathalon and her husband, Paul, of Jericho, and their daughters Sara and Emma with her husband, Ryan, and Gloria Blake and her husband, Bill, of Underhill Center, and their children, Abby and Cory with his son Azlan. She is also survived by her brother Bernard Bonneau and his wife, Fern, of North Troy; by her brother-in-law Real Limoges of Newport; and by numerous nieces and nephews.

On Saturday, February 2, a wake will be held at the Underhill Center Town Hall at 12 Pleasant Valley Road in Underhill Center, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. with a funeral Mass following at St. Thomas Roman Catholic Church at 6 Green Street in Underhill Center at 11:00 a.m. A luncheon will follow in the church basement hall. Come and celebrate a life well lived.

Online condolences maybe shared by visiting www.awrfh.com.

Should friends desire, contributions in Celine’s name may be made to Essex Rescue, 1 Educational Drive, Essex Junction, Vermont 05452.

Donald J. Poutre

Donald J. Poutre, 69, died on January, 21, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on November 6, 1949, in Newport, the son of the late Maurice and Lucille Poutre.

Donald had a great love for his family and enjoyed building split rail fence at his shop. Also his love for country music brought him joy. He entertained crowds with many band members at dance halls, barrooms, fairgrounds, and weddings. Donald and his wife farmed for many years along with building a distiller, which made cedar oil, which was bought and used by cosmetic companies.

He had a special love for his granddaughters who he referred to as his “country bumpkins.” He was also one who always ran the roads visiting family and friends and was known for his tall tales and sharp wit at telling jokes.

He leaves his spouse, Etiennette (Paulette) Roberge; his son Donald J. Poutre Jr. and his wife, Shawna, and their children Mariah and Blaike; his daughter Dawn Marie Poutre; grand-dogs Piper and Ted; his siblings Phil, Fred and his wife, Patti, Evelyn and her husband, Gary, Dennis and his wife, Carol, Andre and his wife, Gail; brothers-in-law Rejean, Claude and his wife, Donna, Robert and his wife, Shelly; sisters-in law, Connie and her husband, Claude, Gigi and her husband, John, Gate and her husband, Paul, Francine and her husband, Marcel, Marianne and her husband, Brian, and Sue Roberge; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Also he leaves behind a beautiful legacy of spilt rail fence all over New England. The work now passes to his son Donald Poutre Jr. The business will continue to beautify the countryside of Vermont and surrounding states. Thank you all for your business and well wishes. We look forward to continuing the work our father started 30 years ago.

Donald was proceeded by his father- and mother-in-law Felix and Monique Roberge; his brother Henry Poutre; brother-in-law John Roberge; and his granddaughter Kristin Marie.

Per Donald’s request there will be no services held.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that you either plant a tree or flower at your favorite spot in memory of Donald.

The family also invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.

Shirley Ann (Kelley) Rivard

Shirley Ann (Kelley) Rivard, 78, of Derby Line died on January 24, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born July 25, 1940, in Newport, the daughter of the late Clarence (C.B.) Kelley and Adela Tremblay Kelley.

Shirley was predeceased by her brothers Lawrence, Winston, and Prescott Kelley; and her longtime foster sister Jane Tabor.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Rivard; her sons: Todd and his wife, Bobby Jo Rivard, of Newport, and Troy and his partner, Debbie Barr, of Essex Junction; her daughter Kelley Rivard Goulet and her husband, Christopher, of Derby; her grandchildren: Katie and Lauryn Goulet, Mackenzie and Megan Rivard, and Morgan and Bode Rivard. She is also survived by her sister Nancy Denney Sisson and her husband, Larry; sister-in-law Lillian Kelley; and brothers-in-law David Rivard and Paul Rivard. She was close to her nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.

Shirley attended Sacred Heart High School. She graduated from Burdett College in Boston, Massachusetts. Following graduation, she worked at the Lahey Clinic in Boston as a medical secretary. Then she moved back to Newport, where she worked for Dr. Chuck Schurman.

She married Richard Rivard on August 24, 1963. They recently celebrated their fifty-fifth wedding anniversary. After having children, she was a stay-at-home mom and raised her family. She was also a substitute teacher for many years at North Country Union High School.

Growing up, she enjoyed riding horses and often marshaled at the Barton fair with her younger sister Nancy. She was an avid golfer, playing both at Dufferin Heights and the Newport Country Club. She was known for her culinary skills. She also loved to play bridge with friends and in later years, on the computer. Shirley loved to watch the Red Sox and was especially fond of Big Papi. She enjoyed warm summer days by the pool with her friends and family. Nothing pleased her more than spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Shirley made an impression on everyone she met and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Special thanks to all medical staff that were involved in “Shirl the Pearl’s” care over the years.

Calling hours are from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, February 1, at the Curtis Britch Converse Rushford and Bouffard Funeral Home at 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport.

Funeral services will be held at Saint Edward’s Catholic Church in Derby Line at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 2, where a Mass will be celebrated.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Mary Wright Halo Foundation at 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences can be made at curtis-britch.com.

Gertrude Eva Waterman Tarbox

Gertrude “Gert” “Gertie” “Nana” lived in Orleans most of her life. She died at her daughter Sheila’s home in Morristown on Tuesday evening, January 8, 2019.

Gertrude was the daughter of Roy and Natalie Hattie Waterman. She was the adored wife of Carlton “Tabbie” Tarbox, who predeceased her.

She was also predeceased by her brothers and sisters-in-law: Oscar Davis, Arlene Cummings, Milton Tarbox, Neal Sr., and Daisy Tarbox. She was a mother who suffered the loss of her infant son, Craig.

She is mourned by her children: Carla and her spouse, Hugh Lund, Sheila and her partner, Tony Cote, Steve and his partner, Diane Durocher; by her grandchildren: Adam and Sarah Lund and their children Isaiah and Natalie, Erik Lund and his partner, Rose, David and his children Olivia and Cassandra, and Michael, Ami English, and her partner, Arthur Lefevre, and her children, Emma and her fiancé, Hayden Tomlinson and Lily, and Gerry English and his fiance, Alicia Coburn, Nicholas and Stephanie Tarbox and their children Talen and Emmalyn, and Corrine Tarbox and her partner, Greg Fortin, and their children Myah and Caynan; by her sister Ella Davis; and her brother Walter and his wife, Lorraine Tarbox; by her nieces, nephews, and their families: Sandra Powers, Janice Guyette, Judy Martel, and Joan Gardner, Neil Tarbox Jr, Mark Tarbox, Kim Haley, and Terrie Brown, Jeffrey Tarbox, Julie Chase, and Peter Tarbox; by a special caregiver, Michaela Allen, whom Gert loved and whose presence always made her smile; and all the other family, friends, and neighbors she loved and cared about.

Gertrude worked at Ethan Allen in Orleans for many years. She was a member of the Methodist/Orleans Federated Church, the Order of the Eastern Star, Orleans American Legion Auxiliary, Orleans High School Alumni committee, Orleans County Rod and Gun Club, and was a 4-H leader. She had many trophies from the Barton Candlepin bowling alley and fishing derbies she attended with her family.

She was very patriotic, flying the American flag everyday at her home. She loved parades and fireworks. Gertrude and her sister liked to visit area craft shows, chicken pie suppers, and the Irasburg fair. She was an advocate for animals (except snakes) and passed out many a dog bone. She loved feeding birds and sometimes squirrels, but never crows or pigeons. Her family loved her baking, especially her apple, cherry, and custard pies and peanut butter frosted cakes. She liked watching golf on TV and fell in love with NFL football at Sheila’s home (dilly dilly). She attended the Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish Church with Sheila and Tony, enjoying the music and company of Father Prive and her church family.

The family would like to thank the Lamoille Health and Hospice staff, especially Martha, Nicole, and Jodie for their excellent care and all the volunteers.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 2 at 11 a.m. at the Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish at 301 Brooklyn St in Morrisville. A graveside service will be held this summer at Pleasant View Cemetery in Orleans on July 16.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter at 4473 Barton-Orleans Road, Orleans, Vermont 05860, or call 754-2228 or Lamoille Area Cancer Network at lacnvt.org, (802) 888-2064, or mail to 198 Farr Aveunue, Morrisville, Vermont 05661.

Online condolences can be made at curtis-britch.com.

June Wheeler

June Wheeler, 94, died on January 24, 2019. She is survived by her daughter Janice Lamoureux and her husband, Lucien; her granddaughter Nicole Wheeler and her partner Eric Leonhardt, of Jefferson, where June had lived and been lovingly cared for during the last two years. She is also survived by grandchildren: Adam Wheeler and his wife, Heather, Mike Wheeler and his wife, Cammie, Kathy Patenaude, Bill Leavens Jr., Dawn and Tony Lemay, Christine and Rick Tattle; and several great- and great-great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law Terry Lesperance.

She was predeceased by her husband; and two sons.

There will no calling hours. Interment will take place at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences can be made at curtis-britch.com