Obituaries 1.22.20

Carol L. Kellaway

Carol L. Kellaway, 84, of Newport died on Monday, January 13, 2020, in Newport.

She was born on September 11, 1935, in Newport to the late Clifton King and Faye Kennison.

Carol attended Newport High School. She was a self-employed real estate broker for many years. She was a member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.

Carol loved her horses, which led her to start Derby Downs Stable with her longtime friend Mable Bostwick.

She is survived by her children: Loray Cote and her husband, John, of Newport, Robin Loveless of Rogers, Arkansas, Lynn Rogers and her husband, Kimball, of Magnolia, Kentucky, and Peter Kellaway and his wife, Christina, of Derby; her grandchildren: Ryan Cote of Newport, Jonathan Cote and his wife, Tara, of Derby, April Kneller and her husband, Andy, of Rogers, Arkansas, Amanda Roberts of Derby, Christopher Roberts of Derby, and Charli Kellaway of Derby; her great-grandchildren Dawson and Jordan Cote, and Jackson Kneller and Amelia Cote.

She was predeceased by her parents, Faye Libby and Clifton King.

Private services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Carol’s memory may be made to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society, 502 Strawberry Acres, Newport, Vermont, 05855.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Joe A. Hall

Joe A. Hall, 52, of Barton, died on Monday, January 13, 2020, at North Country Hospital in Newport.

He was born on September 14, 1967, in St. Johnsbury to Forrest and Carol (Austin) Hall Lemoine.

He attended graded school in Glover, and later attended Lake Region High School where he graduated in 1985.

He was great at fixing and collecting wristwatches. He completed fixing a 1937 Timex watch that he was proud of.

He also had a love for cooking, and for computers, taking them apart, fixing, and rebuilding them.

He is survived by his six children; his mother Carol Lemoine; his two sisters Ginny Perry and her husband, Wilfred, and Beatrice Boyden; his brother Jon Hall; his half-sister Jeanette Shier; and by his many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his half-brother Robert Lawrence.

A celebration of Joe’s life will be held on Saturday, January 25, from 12:30 to 3 p.m. at the Mountain View community room located at 569 Main Street in Barton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home at 37 Lake Road in Newport, Vermont 05855, to assist with funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be made at www.curtis-britch.com.

Sharon Foley-Pray-Ader

On Monday, January 13, 2020, Sharon Foley-Pray-Ader of Lowell, North Carolina, died peacefully in her sleep. A beloved mother, wife, and sister, she leaves a legacy of kindness, care, and dedication to family and friends.

Born on July 12, 1957, in Scotch Plains, New Jersey, she was the oldest of eight children. Sharon was always about helping her family whenever she could, raising younger siblings and providing gifts for Christmas when finances were stretched.

She followed her family to Vermont in 1977 and was an integral part of running the family owned Country Corner Store in Barton. There she met her first husband, Gerald Pray, and was blessed with a son Jeremy.

In the 1990s Sharon moved back to New Jersey, where she found work she truly enjoyed in the auto industry. There she earned the first of many accolades for her work ethic, while providing for her son.

It was in New Jersey that she met her current husband, Bruce Ader, whom she married in 2002.

They moved back and forth between New Jersey and Vermont for the next ten years, until Sharon and Bruce eventually relocated to Lowell, North Carolina.

Sharon was a devoted daughter to her mother and was her caretaker until she died.

Sharon was predeceased by her father, John J. Foley; her mother, Edith Jean Foley; and her sister Laura Joyal.

She is survived by her son Jeremy Pray and his wife, Venessa, and their two children J and Jason MacKenzie of Morgan; her husband, Bruce Ader, of Lowell, North Carolina; her brothers and sisters: John Foley III of Jeffersonville, Greg Foley of South Burlington, Jennifer Foley and her partner, Uwe, of Nashua, New Hampshire, MaryEllen Foley and her partner, Kevin, of Nashua, New Hampshire, Michael Foley and his wife, Kerry, of Penacook, New Hampshire, and Steven Foley and his wife, Jennifer, of South Burlington; her beloved aunt Virginia of New Jersey; and all of her her aunts and uncles, nephews and nieces.

A memorial service will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made in her name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, New York 10281.

Vivien Arzelie (Chaput) Farrar

It is with saddened hearts the family shares that Vivien Arzelie (Chaput) Farrar, 92, has died. Vivien joined her Father in heaven Saturday, January 18, 2020.

Vivien was born September 23, 1927, on her parents’ farm in Newport Center. She was the beloved wife of Wayne Neil Farrar, who predeceased her February 16, 1975, at 48 years of age.

Vivien attended a one-room schoolhouse aptly named the Farrar School in Newport Center. She married Wayne, the boy next door, July 18, 1945.

Along with her husband, she will be reunited with two of her children, Antionette and Mary, who died shortly after birth; and her grandson Cody.

She will be missed by her children: Barbara Difazio and her husband, Terry; Rita Lamoureux and her husband, Regis; Steven Farrar and his wife, Judy; and Karen Elsedek and her husband, Ahmed. She was blessed with nine grandchildren: Francis Cheney III, Christina Cotnoir, Jessica Fontaine, Anthony Lamoureux, Tracy Lamoureux, Trevor Farrar, Jared Farrar, Cody Farrar, and Ibraheim Elsedek; and 18 great-grandchildren.

Vivien was a talented seamstress, excellent cook (famous for her cake doughnuts), and a shrewd card player. She enjoyed board games, puzzles, reading, and her collection of porcelain dolls and angels.

Vivien was happiest with a baby in her arms and provided childcare for area children from 1974 to 1994. She was a member of the Coventry Grange, St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Daughters of Isabella, and missions. A devout Catholic she looked forward to her room in heaven, hopefully filled with babies for her to care for.

Calling hours will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home at 37 Lake Road in Newport, followed by Mass at St. Mary’s Church in Newport at 11:30 a.m.

There will be a spring interment in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Joseph “Jay” B. Downer II

Joseph “Jay” B. Downer II, 76, of Newport died on Sunday, January 12, 2020, in Newport.

He was born on January 21, 1943, to the late Burton Downer and Elizabeth Ladd of Brooklyn, New York. On May 18, 1968, he married Pamela Dudley, who survives him.

He worked at Ethan Allen, Bogner of America, and North Country Union High School. He was also a computer programmer for many years.

Jay was a former member of the Orleans and Newport country clubs, as well as the Masonic Lodge #55 F&AM of Orleans.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Pamela, of Newport; his children Kirstina “Kirstie” Bean and her husband, Greg, of Newport, and Greg Downer and his wife, Kerryanne, of Peacham; his grandchildren: Chandler Martin, Jacob Bean, Madilyn, Lucas, and Sia Bowner; his sister Kaye Drosendahl and her husband, Gerry, of Rochester, New York; and by his numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held on January 20 at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home in Newport.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Masonic Lodge #55 F&AM of Orleans, 52A Church Street, Barton, Vermont 05822.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.