Obituaries 1.16.19

Ora Dean Allen

Ora Dean Allen, of Newport, formerly of Island Pond, died at the age of 80 on December 31, 2018, at 5:15 p.m.

Ora Dean Allen was born on December 7, 1938, in the township of Brighton, the village of Island Pond.

He was the he beloved son of Ora Ira Allen and Mae F. Meehan and brother of Aubrey Allen and Donna M. Major.

Ora graduated from Lachine High School in Quebec, Canada. Following high school, he joined the Air Force and was stationed in San Antonio, Texas. That is where he met his wife, Catherine A. (Siggins) Allen. They were married on July 11, 1959. The couple moved to Island Pond in December of 1959.

Ora worked in North Stratford, New Hampshire, at a plywood mill. When it closed he became employed at Butterfield Tap and Dye in Derby Line where he retired.

In his later years, Ora was cared for by his daughter Kim and her husband, Pete Jacobs. He eventually had to be placed in a facility that gave him 24- hour care.

He celebrated his eightith birthday on December 7, 2018, with this children, grandchildren and great-grandchild and friends. He became ill at the end of December with Pneumonia and this was the cause of his death.

He is now with our Lord.

Ora is survived by his wife of 23 years, Catherine A. Allen; their children: Cynthia L. (Allen) Bone and her husband, Stephen A. Bone, of Cape Coral, Forida, Dean B. Allen and his wife, Andrea (Tabor) Allen, of Swanton, Tammy J. (Allen) McQuigg and her husband, Tim McQuigg, of Springfield, Ohio, Kimberly A. (Allen) Jacobs and her husband, Pete Jacobs, of Derby line, snd John M. Allen and Carol (Marcoux) of Shepherds Town, West Virginia. Ora is survived by 11 grandchildren, 17 great- grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Also by Ernestine (Rollins) Allen and William Allen.

Services to be held in August 2019 and family and friends will be notified.

Ross MacCormack

Ross MacCormack, formerly of Montreal, Quebec, and recently of Newport Center, died peacefully on January 8, after a courageous battle with cancer in his seventy-seventh year.

Ross, the son of the late Dorothy “Doff” Rosamond MacCormack and Gordon MacCormack, will be greatly missed by his beloved wife of 48 years, Isobel Marks; by his sister, Anne Roxburgh and her husband, Barry; and his brother, Bryan MacCormack and his wife, Gillian. He was also much loved and mourned by his godson, Jason Fordyce; goddaughter, Connie Sinclair; mother-in-law, Irene Marks; sister and brother-in-law, Karin Marks and Brian Puddington; by his nieces, Sue Ann and Carmen Puddington, Alexandra Roxburgh and Thomas Reyto and Julie MacCormack; and by his niece and god-daughter, Christine McLeod and her husband, JP. He was adored by his great-nieces: Nicole and Alexandra McLeod; and goddaughter, Kylie Savage, and by a multitude of relatives for whom he was the favorite.

Ross was a commerce graduate from Concordia University, Montreal. He held various positions in the airline industry and was a significant contributor to Canadian aviation. His 32-year career at Air Canada culminated in his position as senior vice president International Affairs. Ross was a key architect in the formation of the Star Alliance and a member of the board of directors of Chorus Aviation. This was all achieved with a remarkable sense of humility. Ross was recognized as an exemplary leader, who derived great pleasure in supporting, promoting, and encouraging the efforts and successes of others. He dealt with everyone he encountered with equal respect and acceptance.

As a man of many interests, Ross was always curious, and happily shared his knowledge of history, geography, music, cars, and planes. He traveled the world with Isobel and they immersed themselves in local cultures and made new friends. He was an active man, he skied on many slopes and sailed on many seas.

Following his retirement from Air Canada, Ross and Isobel found a welcoming home and many wonderful friends in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom, where he contributed his extensive management skills, ideas and insights to the area’s on-going development. He also took on a new challenge as chairman of the board and advisor to Premier Aviation, guiding this Quebec company in its growth and development.

The outpouring of love for Ross during the recent months of his illness was a testament to the love he, himself, gave to family, friends and colleagues throughout his life.

Grateful thanks to the medical staff of the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, the Norris Cotton Cancer Center, the Byrn Palliative Care Center and North Country Hospital’s third floor nurses and doctors for the outstanding care they provided over the past two-and-a-half months.

A celebration of Ross’ life will be held in Montreal and in Newport in the near future.

Donations in Ross’s memory can be made to: The North Country Hospital Palliative Care Fund in Memory of Ross MacCormack, The Melanoma Research Foundation (USA), or the Canadian Melanoma Foundation.

Online condolences can be made at curtis-britch.com.

Thomas Smith Racine

Thomas S. Racine, 76, died suddenly at his home, Rainbow Apartments in Orleans, on January 5, 2019.

Tom was born August 16, 1942, at the Barton Cottage Hospital. He was the fourth child of the late Paul Racine and Achsah (Smith) Racine.

He was raised in Orleans, attended Orleans Graded School, and graduated from Orleans High School, Class of 1962. Upon graduation he worked at the Orleans Country Club as groundskeeper for many years.

He was an active member of the Orleans Fire Department and the Orleans Lions Club. He made many friends over the years and will be missed by all his friends at Rainbow Apartments.

He is survived by his sister Mame Delaney of Topsfield, Massachusetts; brother Paul and sister-in-law Betty Racine, of Orleans; by several nieces and nephews: Jana Smith, Tim, Chris and Jeff Delaney, Ryan and Jason Racine; and several great-great nephews, nieces and cousins. He loved them all.

He was predeceased by his parents; his sister Becky Smith; brother-in-law Jack Delaney; and a great-great nephew.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 19, at the Orleans Federated Church. Following the service, friends and family will gather at the Orleans American Legion.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Orleans Fire Department, 102 Main Street, Orleans, Vermont 05860, or Orleans Lions Club in care of Peter Lanoue, 39 Maple Street, Orleans, Vermont 05860.

Online condolences can be made at curtis-britch.com.

Germaine C. Roy

Germaine C. (Paquette) Roy, 93, of Derby Line died on January 7 in Magog, Quebec. She was born on December 2, 1925 in Magog to Rodolpha Paquette and Antoinette Labonte.

In 1955 she married Gerard Roy who predeceased her on August 11, 2012.

Germaine, in her younger years, worked for a textile factory in Magog. She enjoyed making jewelry, singing, attending flea markets and yard sales, and loved animals. She was a member of St. Edward’s Catholic Church and the parish’s Ladies Altar Society.

Germaine is survived by her sister-in-law, Therese Ledoux Paquette of Magog; and by several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; one brother, Rodolphe Paquette; and sisters, Jeanne Fournier and Bertha Rivard.

Her funeral service will be held in the spring at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Derby Line. In her memory, donations may be made to the Pope Frontier Animal Society, 502 Strawberry Acres, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Ruth Santaw

Ruth Santaw of Derby died suddenly on her seventy-ninth birthday, January 7, 2019, in Newport.

She was born on January 7, 1940, in Derby to Joshua and Rossie (McKenney) Baraw.

On February 19, 1956, she married Dale Santaw, who predeceased her on May 23, 2015.

Ruth was a seamstress for many years and, after receiving her degree in 1992, she worked for a Customs brokerage. She had so many interests: sewing, knitting, embroidery, arts and crafts, her plants, and so much more. Most of all Ruth loved people.

She is survived by her children: James Santaw and his wife, Laura, of Lowell, Jeffrey Santaw of Newport, Brenda Wesolow and her husband, Ed, of Lowell; by her grandchildren: Nathan, Michael, Anthony, Stacy, Melissa, Kevin, Alan, Taylor, and Bryce; 11 great-grandchildren; her brother David Baraw of Newport Center; sister Irene Farrar of Derby Line, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her son Jerry; her grandson Tyler; her brother Burton; and infant sisters Pearl and Joyce.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at the Mountainview Cemetery in Lowell.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Vermont Lung Association, 372 Hurricane Lane, Suite 101, Williston, Vermont 05495, or to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society, 502 Strawberry Acres, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences can be made at curtis-britch.com.

Howard Storm

Howard Storm, 93, of Island Pond died on January 8, 2019, in Derby.

He was born on September 9, 1925, in London, England, to Aaron Stein and Bernice Berst.

On January 12, 1957, he married Evelyn Laramee, who predeceased him in 2008.

He received college degrees in literature and drama, and a PhD. in educational administration after attending Tufts University in Massachusetts, Wagner College in New York, and Columbia University in New York.

Howard was also a veteran of the Army where he served during World War II. In 1990, He joined Evelyn in Island Pond where she was overseeing the construction of their beloved home. He became principal of Brighton Elementary from 1990 until his retirement in 1994. He enjoyed writing poetry and novels, playing the trumpet, and he was always passionate about public education and the important role it plays in the future of all children. Howard was also a member of the American Legion Post in Island Pond.

He is survived by his daughter Amy Storm and her boyfriend, John Zuppa, of Island Pond; his son Adam and his wife, Betty, also of Island Pond. He is also survived by his granddaughter Kimberly Storm of Newport; and by his nephew Allen Stein and his wife, Connie, of Cary, North Carolina.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers a donation in Howard’s memory can be made to the Pope Frontier Memorial Animal Society, 502 Strawberry Acres, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences can be made at curtis-britch.com.