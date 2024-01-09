Obituaries 1.10.2024

Milton F. Wright

Milton Francis (Milt) Wright, 79, died unexpectedly following a brief illness at his home in Stannard on January 3, 2024. His wife Diana was at his side.

He was born April 10, 1944, in St. Johnsbury, the son of the late Francis and Marjory (Miles) Wright. Milt attended Wheelock public schools.

On April 29,1965, he married Diana L. Williams at the Greensboro United Church of Christ. They spent nearly 59 years married, working together and raising their boys in Hardwick.

In his earlier years, he was employed by several local businesses including Hardwick Knitwear, the Ford Garage, and as street commissioner for the village of Hardwick. He would later go on to own and operate his own his business, Wright’s Auto in Hardwick, fulfilling his childhood dream of owning a fleet of bright red trucks. Milton made many new friends with his towing service over the twenty years that he operated the business, coming to the aid of stranded drivers day and night.

Milt was well known in the area as “Uncle Milty,” from his years racing the 03 stock car on the ACT Tour. His friends and competitors were his “other family,” spending most weekends of the summers racing at tracks in New England, Maine, Quebec, and farther afield. Milton was known for his sportsmanship and willingness to come to the aid of others. He was honored with the McTavish award in appreciation of these qualities by his track family.

Later in life he was better known as “Grumpy,” an affectionate nickname bestowed on him by his granddaughter Tyler, as a child. He could be found daily making his rounds collecting his newspapers, visiting with friends and family, having breakfast at the Busy Bee in Glover, and puttering on his many projects.

Survivors include: his wife, Diana, of Stannard; two sons: Drex Wright and his fiancée, Kate, and Dirk Wright, all of Hardwick; five grandchildren: Tyler, Joot, Timber, Lydia, and Walker; and many nieces, and nephews.

Milt was predeceased by his sister Patricia Flanagan.

A celebration of Milton’s life is planned by the family this summer. Send condolences to Diana at [email protected] to be notified of the date.

Online condolences are welcomed at: northernvermontfuneralservice.com

Richard A. Roessler

Richard A. Roessler, 87, of Barton, died peacefully on Monday, December 25, 2023, at North Country Hospital in Newport.

Dick was born on June 26, 1936, in Hempstead, New York, to May E. (Flanagan) and Richard E. Roessler. In his youth Richard moved to Freeport, New York. He enjoyed playing baseball at the local park. He also enjoyed coaching a girls softball team as a young man. It was there on Labor Day weekend he met the girl of his dreams, Elise Anne Travis. They were married later that same year on December 23, 1961, and recently celebrated their sixty-second wedding anniversary.

Richard worked for the Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company as a stockboy and eventually as manager while living on Long Island, New York.

On December 11, 1961, Richard enlisted in the U.S. Army and was assigned to Fort Dix, New Jersey. Dick later attended training in Fort Benjamin-Harrison and was then assigned to Fort Manmouth, New Jersey, as a clerk typist. He was honorably discharged in 1964.

In 1964 Richard returned home to Merrick, New York, and went to work at A & P on Long Island.

Their sons Richard B. and Ronald J. were born in 1965 and 1967, respectively. The family remained on Long Island until September 1973, when the family relocated to Vermont. It was then that Dick pursued his dream of owning his own store. He purchased Dean’s Store in Orleans and the family moved to their home on the former Eastern Avenue in Barton.

After 10 years, Richard became the manager of Brook’s Drug Store on the causeway in Newport. He built the store up to become the store with the highest profit in the whole company. Dick retired in 2001.

Dick enjoyed playing golf with his wife at the Orleans Country Club. He also enjoyed reading mysteries and watching old movies. Richard was a devout member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Mission in Lyndonville, serving as former senior warden and as the treasurer for many years. Dick was also active in scouting serving as district chair. He was also a silver bearer recipient in 1996.

Dick will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Richard was predeceased by his parents, his sister Adolphine “Phina” Roessler, and his brother Jim Roessler.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Elise “Winkie” Roessler, sons: Fr. Richard B. Roessler and his wife Certified Licensed Deacon Tami (Gardner), and their daughters: Allyson (Roessler) Haire and her husband, Wayne, and Megan. He is survived by his younger son Ronald J. and his wife, Kerina (Harris), and children: Nikole, Adelaide and Ryan.

Funeral services were held at St. Peter’s Episcopal Mission on Saturday, December 30, 2023, with his son Fr. Richard B. Roessler presiding. Interment will take place in the spring in Elm Grove Cemetery, Mystic, Connecticut. Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Stephen Powers

Stephen Powers, 76, of Anderson, South Carolina, died at his home on December 6, 2023.

Stephen was born on May 25, 1947, to Raymond and Anna Rebecca Powers in Barton. He graduated from Orleans High School in 1965. He then worked for his father for a year and a half before enlisting in the Army, where he served nearly three years at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey, and the Pentagon as a Cryptographic Accounting Specialist.

After his honorable discharge, he went to work for the Vermont Agency of Transportation in Barton, working his way to the supervisor of the garage. One of his memorable accomplishments was along with William Locke, taking second place in the annual Vermont Snowplow Championship for District 9. Retiring from the agency after over 26 years, he worked for Gray’s Paving and Sealing in Newport for the next 15 years.

Stephen married Carolyn Rowell on August 20, 1977. They had one daughter, Jennifer, who followed in her father’s footsteps by also enlisting in the U.S. Army.

Stephen never sat still for long. He enjoyed working — be it cutting firewood in the summer or occasionally driving an asphalt truck to help crews even after he’d retired. He loved spending time with family, fishing, playing softball, and later watching his daughter play ball. He especially enjoyed sugaring in the spring with his father and daughter.

In 2008, he moved to Anderson with his wife and became a follower of Clemson Football. He and Carolyn were “snowbirds” for many years, returning to Vermont during the beautiful months and returning to South Carolina to escape the cold weather. From there he would travel occasionally to visit family and always wanted them to leave some work undone so he would have a project when he got there. Stephen continued to reside in Anderson until his death.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Powers of Anderson; his daughter Jennifer Powers (Douglas Foster) of Harker Heights, Texas; and sisters: Beverly Slack of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Sharon Fortin of Derby Line, Rachel Powers of Tampa, Florida; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

A service will be held on May 25, 2024, at the Irasburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Anderson County PAWS at 1320 US Highway 29 South, Anderson, South Carolina 29625.

Patricia M. Petit

Patricia M. Petit, 59, of Newport, died on December 29, 2023, in St. Johnsbury. She was born on May 11, 1964, in Newport, to Warren and Madeline (Aiken) Petit.

Patricia graduated from Newport Graded School and North Country Union High School. She held memberships with Jehovah Witness Church. Her hobbies included reading, embroidery, and doing puzzles.

She is survived by her brothers: Warren Petit Jr. and Ralph Petit. She is also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Patricia was predeceased by her parents, her brother James Aiken, and sisters Donna Ameral and Ginger Bedell.

The family would like to thank her neighbors for always being there for her.

Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Elizabeth “Betty” Nicotera

Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Dugan Nicotera died on September 30, 2023, age 92, at Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip, New York, surrounded by family. She was born on December 11, 1930, in Oceanside, New York, the daughter of William Dugan and Mary Dunn.

She was predeceased by her parents and her only sibling, William Jr., and by her husband, Anthony Nicotera, who passed away in 2008. They married on September 23, 1950. Betty is survived by her three children: Andrew, Chris, and Catherine; Mary and her daughter-in-law Heather Webster, and son-in-law Nicholas Moulton, who were two of her best friends in life. She is also survived by her three grandsons: Ben, Adam, and Gabe. Funeral services were held on October 5, 2023, in Lindenhurst, New York.

Betty had a difficult beginning to her life but that changed after meeting her future husband and love of her life. Their marriage lasted 58 years and they raised three healthy children. Betty was a true believer in learning and education, and she earned her associate’s and bachelor’s degrees while raising her family. She passed on her love of learning to her children, with two of her children earning master’s degrees. She also passed on her love of plants and music to each of her children. Her jobs included being a librarian and social worker.

Betty always had an eye out for those less fortunate and she was known for her compassion and assistance to those in need. Examples of her helping ways are so numerous but here are a few: She regularly went to a local animal shelter with her children and came home with unwanted and unloved dogs. Many were close to the end of their lives and were very fortunate to finish their lives in a loving home. Also, in her neighborhood lived a family with parents who were extremely poor with many neglected children. One day in the middle of a cold spell she spotted one of the children shivering in the cold wearing thin socks with holes in them as gloves. One of her sons was with her as she greeted the boy. That day, Betty had bought her son new, warm and high quality winter gloves. Within minutes of inviting the neighbor into the yard she turned to her son and pulled his new gloves off his hands and gave them to the boy. When her son objected, she gave him a determined look and whispered that she would buy him new gloves the next day. She also took in the newborn baby of a local heroin addict and treated that baby like one of her own. When the baby went back to its mom, she was heartbroken and greatly saddened that she was unable find out what the rest of her life was like. That was Betty.

She loved Vermont and owned a home here for several years until her traveling days were over. Betty was a very independent woman who lived alone for the 15 years after her husband passed away. She still drove her car and walked her dog faithfully up until a couple of months before her death. She never went to a nursing home and spent only four nights in a hospital before she passed away.

Suzanne D. LeBlanc

Suzanne D. LeBlanc, 73, of Westmore, died suddenly on December 12, 2023, in Barton. She was born on January 21, 1950, in Newport, to Lionel and Norma (Deyette) Delisle. In 1968, she graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Newport. In continuing her education, she acquired her associate degree at Jeanne Mance School of Nursing that started her successful nursing career from 1977 to 2020. She navigated many responsibilities throughout her career at North Country Hospital in Newport. Her nursing journey involved her gifted professional patient care in the emergency room, and medical surgery and on the third floor, where she will forever be known as “third floor Sue” to all who worked with her.

On May 23,1970 she married the love of her life, Raymond LeBlanc. When they began their life together, they started a family while operating the dairy farm on Burton Hill in Barton. While raising registered Holsteins and being members of the Holstein Friesian Association for over 40 years, they worked in the sales industry all over the world. In their free time, they extended their partnership in traveling. Their sites of interest included Lancaster County Pennsylvania, Ogunquit, Maine, Florida, and cruising. They also enjoyed antiquing, family, friends, and business endeavors. In 1989 they moved to their forever home, overlooking Willoughby Lake, where they created countless and forever memories. Now Raymond and Suzanne are rejoined for eternity in their favorite resting place viewing the lake.

Suzanne is survived by her four children: Gwen H. Swainbank, and husband, Tony, of Georgia, Peter R. LeBlanc and husband, Jeffrey Gonyaw, of Barton, Mark LeBlanc and wife, Briana, of Broomfield, Colorado, and Paul R. LeBlanc of Irasburg. She leaves behind her 10 grandchildren along with her siblings: Cindy and husband, Dennis LeBlanc, of South Burlington, Joan and husband, Gregory Klebes, of North Haverhill, New Hampshire, and Tom and wife, Michele Delisle, of Williston. She will be deeply missed by her sisters-in-law: Marie and husband, Mike Tule, of Concord, New Hampshire; Lorraine Staunch of Fairport New York; and her brother-in-law Francis LeBlanc of Newport. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She loved her sweet French bulldog Casey who she called “my pooch.”

She is predeceased by her husband, Raymond (2020), her sister-in-law Claire (Yan) Hansen of Delray, Florida (2020). There will be a private interment for the family in the summer of 2024 at the Lakeview Cemetery in Westmore. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the memory of Suzanne to her granddaughter Mariah Hart Special Needs Trust, in care of Gwen H. Swainbank, trustee, and mailed to 72 Cedarwood Terrace Milton, Vermont 05468.

William F. Bailey

William F. (Bill) Bailey, died at his home peacefully, where he wanted to be, on December 30, 2023.

Born December 11,1935, in San Francisco, California, Bill was a seventh generation Vermonter living in Morgan and loved the Northeast Kingdom. He attended school in Newport, a member of the class of 1953. He also attended Rindge Technical School in Cambridge, Massachuessets. After graduation he joined the U.S. Navy during the Korean war. Bill was a fire controlman and served on the USS Lake Champlain for two and a half years. After serving, he attended Northeastern University and studied engineering and then attended Massasoit College and studied sales and marketing. He then was employed by Tufts University in the research and development laboratory.

In 1976 he founded Deltec Sales Inc., and manufactured representative marketing defense systems components and served as president and CEO. Bill also served as a volunteer fireman in Hanover, Massachusetts.

Bill founded the JC’s chapter in Hanover and Duxbury, Massachusetts. He also served as the Republican Town Committee Chairman in Hanover and then in Duxbury. He was listed as one of the outstanding young men in the country in 1975. He was also a certified diver, a pilot, and a certified sea captain. Bill traced his ancestry back to 1640 when his eight times great-grandfather from England arrived in Newbury, Mass Bay Colony. His ancestors served in the defense of the colonies and in the Revolution, and then migrated to Vermont in the late 1700s, assisting in the founding of Jay and North Troy, Vermont.

After retirement and settling back in Vermont, Bill was an active member of American Legion Post 90 in Island Pond, serving on the house committee over 25 years. He was a life member of VFW Random Post 2309 in Island Pond, serving in many positions, and was a life member of the Disabled American Veterans. Bill, with others, reactivated the TCATC club and served as president for over eight years and also served two years as president of VASA, the Vermont state ATV organization. He was also a member of the Eagles club.

Bill is survived by his wife, Francine (Boisvert) Bailey; by his stepson Eddy; by his daughter Dawn (Bailey) Black and husband, Robert, living in Sandwich, Massachusetts; and by his daughter Susan (Bailey) Sullivan and husband, Bruce, living in Leominster, Massachusetts. Bill is predeceased by his son Scott. He also leaves behind five grandchildren: Sean, Allison, Rory, Lyndsay, Nick; and eight great-grandchildren: Robbie, Bennett, Bryson, Brody, Isabel, Lyla, Colin and Braden.

Bill has requested there be no services or visiting hours. Donations may be made on his behalf to the Scott Bailey Memorial Scholarship fund in care of Ms. Susan Sullivan at 27 Day Street, Leominster, Massachuestts 01453 or to Newport High School Scholarship Fund in care of Theresa Drake, 493 Citizens Road, Newport, Vermont 05855. Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

David Leon Allen

It is with a very heavy heart that the family of David Leon Allen announces the death of their family patriarch.

David Leon Allen, 68, of North Troy, died suddenly at his home on January 4, 2024, following many months of declining health. David was the fourth child born to Lawrence and Elizabeth Allen, on October 26, 1955.

David married the love of his life, Nellie Marie St. Onge, on January 20, 1973.

David was the proud and devoted father to his son Christopher Allen. David was also very proud to wear his badge as “Gramp” to both of his grandsons, Jaden and Xander Allen.

As David and Nellie built their life together, they ambitiously established their new business idea together in 1995, which was Diamond Rubbish Removal. David named this business after his son Chris gave him the nickname “Diamond Dave.”

Chris gave his father this nickname because of his dad’s stage antics, drumming swagger, and charisma in performing in the band Stage Hands, which reminded Chris of his idol “Diamond” David Lee Roth, the former front man of Van Halen.

David, an avid drummer since his school days, eventually ended up joining the then Warner Band in 1982, where he played drums at the Missisquoi Manor in Lowell. During his 17-year tenure with the Stage Hands band, David played the drums and sang his songs every Saturday night at Warner’s Dance Hall without fail, even performing with a cast when he broke his wrist at work.

On a random Sunday afternoon, David had one of his last minute ideas to take the family down to Thunder Road in Barre, for one of his many adventurous excursions.

On a whim, both Dave and his son Chris each purchased two raffle tickets for the opportunity to drive the “Goof” race car sponsored by “WLVB” at the time. As it turned out, Chris was one number away from winning and noticed his father had won the chance to drive this spoof race car that Chris had dreamed of driving.

David actually qualified that junky spoof car for the feature race that evening, a feat that had not been accomplished before. David then placed that car in the feature race that night with a top ten finish for the race.

This spoof race car experience led Dave and Nellie into their next adventure together, starting D & N Racing. With much assistance from his sister and brother-in law, Mr. & Mrs. Jim and Marilyn Crowe, D & N Racing was born.

Jim was Dave’s crew chief for many years. Every winter, Jim and Dave would build a race car together for that upcoming season, along with Jim’s son Eric and Dave’s son Chris.

David eventually earned himself another nickname at Thunder Road within the street stock division. This name would eventually become well known as “Dancing” Dave Allen of the number 11.

Ironically, “Dancing” Dave raced and danced on the outside groove for 11 years at Thunder Road before switching over to the Riverside Speedway within the SuperStocks division. David pursued victory with his new car and new crew, which was then led by his crew chief, Mr. Michael Santaw Jr.

“Dancing” Dave then danced his way into victories and crashes throughout his four-year tenure at the Riverside Speedway.

David also joined the North Troy Volunteer Fire Department on October 26, 1973, eventually working his way through the ranks. Eventually, David became the fire chief and was the active NTFD fire chief up until his death. During his 50-plus years of firefighting service, he became a very well versed trainer. David had a knack for team building and often had very clever team exercise drills for his team. David was a great leader, a tough as nails competitor, and was always available to council anyone with a problem. David was a passionate supporter of the fire service as an entity.

David also helped establish and strengthen relationships within the International Mutual Aid system between North Troy and Potton, Quebec, along with relations between the Mansonville, Quebec, department at the time. He will be sorely missed in their department.

David was predeceased by his wife, Nellie; his parents, Lawrence and Elizabeth; his brother Donald; his sister Kathleen; his mother and father-in-law; his sister and brother-in-law; and by several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

His survivors include Christopher and Lori (Sterling) Allen; Jaden and Xander Allen; as well as his siblings: Lorraine (Val) Whipple; Marilyn (Jim) Crowe; Douglas (Susan) Allen; along with several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held at the Curtis- Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home located at 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport, on Friday, January 12, 2024, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at the same location on Saturday, January 13, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with Reverend Eric Crowe presiding.

Gathering location to be announced at the funeral service for 2 p.m.

Donations may be made in David’s memory to the North Troy Volunteer Fire Department, 160 Railroad Street, North Troy, Vermont 05859. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Wanda Abbott

Wanda Abbott, 72, of Derby, died on Monday, January 1, 2024, at her home. She was born on August 8, 1951, in Orleans, to Marjorie Breault and Clifford Abbott.

She enjoyed dancing, singing, baking, and spending time with her family. She loved being a daughter, sister, mother, and grandmother. Family was very important to her. She would give her last penny to help someone in need.

Wanda is survived by her partner, Blaine Wright, of Derby, and her three sons: Alan Guillette of Troy; Louis Guillette Jr. and his wife, Tracy, of West Charleston; and Jerry Guillette and his wife, Madonna, of Newport.

She is survived by two siblings: her brother Greg Abbott Sr. and his partner, Pauline Arnold; and by her sister Julie Perry, all of Newport.

Wanda is survived by five grandchildren: Kristen Hunt of Georgia; Katelyn Guillette Cole and her husband, Anthony, of Derby; Arianna

Guillette and her partner, Chase LaCourse, of Morgan; and Derek and Regan Guillette of Troy. She is also survived by one great-grand son, Beaux Lantagne. Wanda is survived by many nieces and nephews who were very near and dear to her heart. Their love and support did not go unnoticed.

Wanda was predeceased by her mother, Marjorie Breault, and her husband, Al; her father, Clifford Abbott; her brother Jerry Abbott; and her sister Penny Powers.

Wanda will be missed dearly by her family and friends. A small family service will be held at a later date.

DEATH NOTICE

Mary Laythe

Mary Laythe, 98, of Newport died on January 6, 2024. Per her wishes there will be no funeral services.