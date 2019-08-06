Obituaries 08.07.19

Janette Edna Patten

Janette Edna Patten, 87, of Newport died suddenly on Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Newport.

She was born on August 22, 1931, in Greenfield, Massachusetts, to Glen and Alice (Kilburn) Rice.

She married Kenneth Patten, who predeceased her in 1992.

Janette graduated from Lyndon Institute in 1949. She was a devoted mom and grandmother. She enjoyed her job at Kresges in Milford, Connecticut, as a sales clerk. Among her hobbies, she loved dancing, going to casinos, attending family get-togethers, and reading mysteries.

She is survived by her sons: Keith Patten of Brownington, and Randy Patten and his wife, Khristina, of Cape Coral, Florida; her daughters: Nadine and her husband, Robert Cray, of Newfane, Terri and her husband, Frank Ryan, of Coventry, April Blake of Coventry, and Fern and her husband, Byron Wright, of Derby; her daughter-in-law Sharon Patten of Derby; her 17 grandchildren; her 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was predeceased by her son Glen Patten; her son-in-law John Blake; her great-grandson Hunter Blake; her brother Terry Rice; her sisters-in-law Drucilla Rice and Georgiana Kinnarney; and her brother-in-law Fred Patten.

Funeral services were held on August 1.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society at 502 Strawberry Acres, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Cynthia Cornell and Cleveland Cornell Jr.

Cynthia Cornell Jr., 85, of Sutton, died on July 30, 2019, in St. Johnsbury.

She was born on December 15, 1933, in Wheelock to Earl Edward Cheney and Lena Gerry.

On October 13, 1955, she married Cleveland Cornell Jr.

Cleveland Edward Cornell Jr., 84, of Sutton died on July 31, 2019, in St. Johnsbury.

He was born on November 11, 1934, in Newport to Cleveland Edward Cornell Sr. and Phyllis Ellenor Morse.

He was a veteran of the Korean War.

Cynthia was a paraprofessional who worked in the special education department at Milton Elementary School. She was a member of the Milton Women’s Club, and was a successful craftsperson, who painted, crocheted, knitted, and made wooden items. She also loved working in her flower garden. Cynthia had a wonderful sense of humor.

Cleveland was a General Service Administration supervisor and manager in Burlington. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He possessed a dry wit, and a good sense of humor. They both will be greatly missed by their family.

They are survived by their children Michael E. Cornell and his wife, Mary, of Burlington, and Lesa Cornell and her spouse, Shannon, of Sutton; their grandchildren: James Michael Cornell, Victoria Kaitlin Renken, Leesa Ovitt, and Samantha Opperman. They are also survived by their great-grandchildren: Elliott Michael Renken, Dontae Opperman, and Lucas Opperman-Graham. Cynthia is survived by her sister Maryann Souliere.

She was predeceased by her sister Earlene Rhye.

Cleveland is survived by his siblings: Amos Cornell of Newport, Sidney Cornell of Barton, Stewart Cornell of Barton, Cora Joeckel and, friend, of Barre, June Desrochers of Brownington, and Carolyn Darcy of Derby; and both Cynthia and Cleveland are survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

They were predeceased by their son James Bernard Cornell.

A graveside service will take place at a later date in Pine Grove Cemetery in Newport.

Should friends desire, contributions in their memory can be made to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society at 502 Strawberry Acres, Newport, Vermont 05855.

John Russell Bruneau

John Russell Bruneau, 34, of Stowe died suddenly Sunday, July 28, 2019, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington due to an allergic reaction.

John was born in Newport on May 6, 1985, and graduated from Lake Region Union High School in 2004. He went on to receive a bachelor’s degree in business management from Johnson and Wales in Providence, Rhode Island.

He worked at Top Notch, Stowe Mountain Lodge, and more recently at Lamoille Valley Chevrolet as a car salesman where he was crushing it, and had found something he really enjoyed.

John had friends everywhere who became like family. For him there were no strangers, just friends he hadn’t met. He fit in anywhere, and many loved him. John loved hunting, fishing, playing soccer, snowboarding, playing pitch, especially if he took away your bid, and just hanging out with friends

He is survived by his parents, John L. Bruneau and Rona (Darling) Bruneau; his sister Jenifer (Bruneau) Perron; his nephew Wyatt Perron; his niece Julia Perron; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral services were held on August 4.

In lieu of flowers donations in his name may be sent to Lake Region Scholarship Fund at 317 Lake Region Road, Orleans, Vermont 05860, or American Legion Post #23 at 23 Water Street, Orleans, Vermont 05860.

