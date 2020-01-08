Obituaries 01.08.20

Keith Ryan Stone

Keith Ryan Stone, 36, of Barton died suddenly on Monday, December 23, 2019.

He was the beloved son of Terry and Rose Stone of Barton, and the older brother of Adam Stone of Essex Junction and Abigail Stone of Barton.

Keith was born in St. Johnsbury on July 12, 1983. He graduated from Lake Region Union High School in 2001.

He worked as a foreman for Asplundh for many years and recently took a new job with a tree removal company in New York State, Trees Inc. He was always a responsible, hard worker and loved his job and the people he worked with.

Keith enjoyed spending time at his home in Barton, which he built as a young man. He enjoyed creating unique things out of wood and was an avid movie watcher. Keith will be remembered by many as a caring and thoughtful family member and friend.

He is survived by his parents; his siblings; his grandparents; Andre and Dolly Fournier of Glover; Shirley Stone of Glover; his special friend Maria Hill-Barnes and children of Glover; his many aunts, uncles, and cousins; as well as his many close friends.

He was predeceased by his grandfather Arland Stone Sr. of Glover.

Please join the family on Saturday, January 18, for a memorial service at St. Paul’s Church at 12:30 p.m., followed by a celebration of Keith’s life at the Irasburg Town Hall starting at 2 p.m.

Irene M. Riendeau

Irene M. Riendeau, 78, of Irasburg died on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at her home.

She was born on December 26, 1941, in Madawaska, Maine, to Ernest and Lucie (Lagasse) Machaud.

On May 12, 1960, she married Jean Riendeau, who predeceased her in 1997.

In her earlier years, she helped her husband on the farm, milking cows, and doing fieldwork. She enjoyed bingo, gardening, cooking, flower gardening, and doing many acts of kindness for others. She and her late husband, Jean, traveled all over the United States in their motor home, including Alaska.

She is survived by her children: Rachel Booth and her husband, Bob, Reginald Riendeau and his wife, Carmen, John Riendeau and his wife, Karla, Ernest Riendeau and his wife, Marva, and Robert Riendeau and his wife, Karen; his 12 grandchildren; his 21 great-grandchildren; her siblings: Ernestine St. Jarre and her husband, Dudley, Jackie Frugale, Bernice Deschaine, Verna Leblanc, Omarine Clavette , Theresa Dumond, and Percy Lagasse. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by Reed and Uncle Wilfred “B” Lagasse.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 10, at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Orleans. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home at 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 75 Talcott Road, Suite #40, Williston, Vermont 05495.

Roger A. Nelson

Roger A. Nelson, 75, of Derby died on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, in Newport with his wife, son, daughter and her husband, and brothers-in-law by his side.

Roger was born August 10, 1944, at Cottage Hospital in Barton to Alan and Marion (Hoyt) Nelson.

On September 12, 1969, he married Beatrice Aldrich of Derby.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years; his children Bill Nelson and Rebecca Hardy and her husband, John; his grandchildren Tessa Ann Nelson, Cooper Nelson, Thomas Hardy and his wife, Katie, and John Curtis Hardy and his companion, Morgan Blanchard; and his great-grandson Colton Hardy. He is also survived by his two brothers-in-law Bob Aldrich and his wife, Betty, and Dean Aldrich and his wife, Christie; and by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and grandnieces and grandnephews.

He was predeceased by his brothers Georg Nelson and his wife, Janet, and Carl (Tom) Nelson; his sister Ruth Lamotte; his brothers-in-law Bill and Jim Aldrich; and his sister-in-law Joyce (French) Aldrich.

Bea and Roger lived in Colebrook, New Hampshire, where Roger worked at Groveton Paper Mill until moving to Derby Line in 1973. He worked at various jobs in the Derby area including the Ammex Tax and Duty Free, as an assistant manager, and at the Border Mini Mart. He opened his own business, Nelson’s Service Station, and a Wheelhorse tractor dealership. His last job was at North Country Engineering until his retirement in 2009.

Roger enjoyed fishing, watching the wildlife that frequented the yard, feeding the birds, and partridge hunting, as well as planting potatoes and bowling. He was a good cook, and was especially known for his corn chowder and chili.

Roger was a wonderful father, brother, and grandfather. He enjoyed family, extended family, and close friends from New Hampshire, Maine, western Vermont, and those closer to home.

A celebration of life will be held after the holidays with a family ceremony in the spring.

Those who wish to remember Roger, in lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Orleans Essex Visiting Nursing Association and Hospice, 45 Lakemont Road Newport, Vermont 05855.

Corey Templeton Nelson

Corey Templeton Nelson, 50, of Western Springs, Illinois, died on Friday, December 20, 2019, after a seven year battle with frontal temporal dementia (FTD).

Corey, born September 7, 1969, grew up in Natick, Massachusetts, the “home of champions.” He graduated from Natick High School in 1987 as a multi-sport athlete on the Redmen football and basketball teams. Following in the footsteps of many aunts, uncles, grandparents, and great-grandparents, he attended the University of New Hampshire (UNH). At UNH, he was an intramural all-star and graduated with a bachelor’s of science degree in biology in 1991. He subsequently graduated from the Franklin W. Olin School at Babson College with a master’s of business administration in 1999.

Corey spent over 20 years managing sales and marketing teams, including earning multiple top performer and revenue growth awards, with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sanford Corporation, TimeMed, Precision Dynamics, and Haemonetics. His employment took him from southern New Hampshire, to Chicago, Illinois, and San Francisco, California.

Corey grew up spending his summers on Cape Cod with his grandparents, parents, brothers, cousins, aunts, and uncles in Wenaumet Bluffs, Pocasset. He could often be found competing in neighborhood games of killer croquet and working at the Chart Room Restaurant, making lobster salad sandwiches, which were always much bigger for family and friends.

After moving to Western Springs, Illinois, he would return, with his family, each summer to reconnect with family, cousins, nieces, nephews, and high school, college, and Cape Cod friends. He loved spending days with his family at Wood Neck Beach in Falmouth, and celebrating with them at the Chart Room and Lobster Trap restaurants, where he was always open to a final.

He is survived by his wife, Amy; his children, the loves of his life: Caroline Price, 19, Cade Pettee 16, and Dylan Thomas, 14, all of Western Springs, Illinois; his mother and father, Peter and Cynthia, of Monument Beach, Massachusetts; his brothers Derrick of Marshfield, Massachusetts, and Brett of Niceville, Florida; as well as five nieces and nephews.

An East Coast memorial and celebration will be held this spring on Cape Cod.

Micheline Côté

Micheline Côté, 65, daughter of the late Blanche Bergeron and the late Rosario Côté died on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Maison Michel-Sarrazin, in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada.

She lived in Stanstead, Quebec, in the Eastern Townships.

Micheline is survived by her brothers and sisters: Isabelle, Clovis and his partner, Jeanne Moreau, Jean-Mari and his partner, Ginette Dubé, Yvon and his partner, Réjeanne Caron, Richard and his partner, Lise Gagné, Huguette her partner, Jacques St-Hilaire, Johanne and her partner, Jean Nadeau, René and his partner, Patsy Chiasson, Odette, and Christiane. She also leaves her nephews and nieces with great sadness; her aunt Florence Bergeron; her uncle Léo Noury; her cousins; and her several friends and work colleagues.

She was also the sister of the late Bernard Côté (late Monique Demers).

The family will receive condolences on Wednesday, January 15, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Catholic Church of the Sacred Heart on 645 rue Dufferin in Stanstead, Quebec, Canada.

The farewell ceremony will follow at 3 p.m. The burial of the ashes will take place at a later date, in the cemetery of Saint-Antoine-de-Tilly, the birthplace of Madame Côté.

The family would like to thank the staff and volunteers of Maison Michel-Sarrazin for the excellent care they had given her.

Expressions of sympathy may be made by a donation to the Quebec Organization of People with Cancer (OQPAC), of which Micheline was co-founder 1575 3rd Avenue, Quebec City, Quebec, G1L 2Y4 by calling (418) 529-1425, emailing [email protected], or visinting the website at www.oqpac.com where forms will be available.

Pauline Francis Carrier Metcalf

Pauline Francis Carrier Metcalf, 82, of Coventry, Connecticut, beloved wife for 62 years of Donald Metcalf, was called home peacefully when she died on Saturday, November 23, 2019, while at home with her husband by her side.

Pauline was born in Hardwick on May 21, 1937 to the late Herve and Laurencienne Carrier. She married her husband in 1957 and supported him throughout his 20 year Naval career, living in Seattle, Japan, Rhode Island, Hawaii, Philippines, and Maryland. Upon his retirement in 1976, they settled in Coventry, Connecticut. Her greatest joy was her family and her faithful pets, Bandit and Cuddles. Her children remember fondly her beautiful voice, singing and playing country music on her guitar.

Pauline is survived by her husband; her son Brent Metcalf of North Windham, Connecticut; her daughter and son-in-law Kimberlee and Peter Riggsby of Rutland, Massachusetts, and her daughter and son-in-law Tammy and Mark Morganti of South Windsor, Connecticut; her eight grandchildren: Eric, Shane, Ashley, Amber, Amy, Adam, Mackenzi, and Brianna; her three great-grandchildren: Spencer, Abbigail, and Alexis; and her two sisters Theresa Bouchard of Guilford, Connecticut, and Florence Gustafson of Naples, Florida.

The family would also like to thank Bo, the patient and dedicated caregiver who took wonderful care of Pauline in the last year of her life.

Pauline was predeceased by her brother Albert Carrier; and her sister Annette Roy.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. They ask that any who desires to make a donation in Pauline’s honor, may do so by donating to a charity of their choice.

Frances Theresa Theberge Lucier

Frances Theresa Theberge Lucier, a loving mother and grandmother, died peacefully at her home in Jay on Friday, December 27, 2019.

Frances was born July 24, 1933, in Coventry, the daughter of Lucien and Ernestine (Viens) Theberge.

Frances attended Sacred Heart School in Newport and on September 29, 1951, married her lifelong love, Duane G. Lucier, of Jay, where they raised their three children. Their marriage remained an example of true love and partnership until her passing.

Frances held a deep love for her family, friends, faith, and community, rarely missing a game or important milestone. She was an active member of the St. Vincent de Paul Churchin North Troy, and volunteered her time at the town clerk’s office, food shelf, and local hospital.

Frances taught French classes at the Jay Elementary School and was an aide and substitute teacher in the local school system. She enjoyed sewing, dancing, and downhill and Nordic skiing.

Frances is survived by her loving husband, Duane G. Lucier; her son Mark Lucier; her six grandchildren: Jamie Blanton, Derrick Blanton, Kate Lucier, Theresa Stolpa, Eric Lucier, Ryan Lucier, and Nathan Lucier; her several great grandchildren; her two sisters Simmone Livingston and Madeline Ryder; as well as many of her special nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; her son Stephen Lucier; her daughter Cindy Stolpa; her grandchildren Jason and Jennifer Stolpa; and her six brothers: George, Johnny, Gerard, Roger, Emile, and Laurent Theberge.

A private graveside ceremony will be held at the North Troy Cemetery in the summer.

Paul Armington Ide Jr.

After a long battle with cancer, Paul Armington Ide Jr., 74, died in his Danville home on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

Paul was born on July 2, 1945, in New York City, New York, to Paul Armington Ide and Frances Elizabeth (Large) Ide.

Paul graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He and his former wife, Gail Kuhl, moved to Vermont in 1968. Together they founded and ran the Candle Company in Brownington.

Paul had a 40-year career in timber framing and historic building restoration. His work included restoration of Vermont barns, including the Shelburne Farm Breeding and Dairy Barns as well as covered bridges including the Cornish-Windsor Covered Bridge. His company did extensive restoration work on many Vermont church spires and belfries including the Island Pond Episcopal Church.

Paul worked on numerous civic buildings such as the Wheelock Town Hall and historic Vermont homesteads including the Calvin Coolidge Homestead and the Justin Morrill Homestead.

Nationally Paul did restoration work at the Golden Spike National Historic Site in Utah, the Keene Wonder Mine in Death Valley, and the Cable Mountain Draw Works in Zion National Park.

Paul had a passion for the natural world. From a young age he had a love for animals and observing nature, as well as natural athletic talent. In his earlier days, he explored other professional options such as art restoration and horse logging, before landing on timber frame restoration.

Paul had a passion for learning, which led him to have encyclopedia like knowledge. Always deep in a biography or the latest episode of The New Yorker or National Geographic, conversations with him were interesting and highly informative. Paul had a quick wit and an eye for the unique and romantic.

His style stood out, as it was a mix of hippy, cowboy, and beatnik. Towards the end, Paul rarely missed an episode of Jeopardy and enjoyed his evenings by the fireplace with two fingers of Grand Marnier.

He was predeceased in 2013 by his loving partner of many years, Penny Hoblin.

He is survived by his children: Knight Kuhl Ide, his son Raven Bona Ide and his partner, Samantha Ferrato, and their daughter Faewynn Hawthorne and Knight’s son Daymien, Lilias McAlpin Ide, her son Lyric and her husband, Michael Mader, Linden Paul Ide and his daughter Lola; his partner Penny Hoblin’s sons Schuyler (Sky) Bond Nicholson, his wife, Beth, and their son Quinn, and Alexander Francis Nicholson and his fiancé, Marie DiBenedetto; and his sister Mary Armington Ide and her partner, Mary W. Mathias, of Brattleboro.

A gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday, January 18, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Paul’s home in Danville.

Donations in his name may be made to the Caledonia Home Health and Hospice.

Michael Leo Giguere

Michael Leo Giguere, 72, of Island Pond, Newark, died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at his home.

Michael was born on February 15, 1947, in St. Johnsbury son to the late Leo and Ernestine (Miller) Giguere.

He was raised and educated in St. Johnsbury graduating from the academy in the Class of 1965. He married Claudia Cross on January 16, 1971, and shared almost 50 years together. They made their home initially in Meriden, Connecticut, where he worked for West VaCo during the 1970s and early 1980s until moving to Morgan.

Mike trained as a machinist working in Newport and took his trade to NSA in Lyndonville for the next 35 years. He and Claudia have lived in Newark for the past 32 years.

Mike loved his sports, especially the Minnesota Vikings, the Patriots, Red Sox and NASCAR. He also enjoyed spending time throughout the years at the local racetracks in the Northeast. He was a great one for gadgets around the home and enjoyed using them all. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Michael is survived by his wife, Claudia, of Newark; his three children: Shane Giguere of Douglasville, Georgia, Shannon Ruggles and her husband, Todd, of Chesterfield, Virginia, and Ryan Giguere and his wife, Tiffany, of Chesterfield, Virginia; his two brothers David R. Giguere and his wife, Charlene, of Montpelier, and William K. Giguere and his wife, Cheryl, of Lyndonville; his brother- and sister-in-law Charlie and Cindy Shook, of Yalesville, Connecticut; his seven grandchildren: Cameron, Alyssa, Samantha, Rylee, Ayden, Maddox, and Dash; and his nieces and nephews: Wendy, Deborah, Karen and Robert.

He was predeceased by his mother- and father-in-law Wyman and Joyce Cross; and his infant grandchild Bentley Layne.

A graveside service will take place in the spring-time at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Newark. There will be no calling hours.

Memorial donations may be made to Lyndon Rescue, P.O. Box 401, Lyndonville, Vermont 05851.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.



Roger Joseph Descheneaux

Roger Joseph Descheneaux, 89, of Troy died on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, in the presence of his family.

He was born December 7, 1930, in Troy to Melvina (Desrochers) and Victor Descheneaux and lived there his whole life.

Rodger was proud of his eight years of military service. He married Janice (Watson) Descheneaux in 1954. She predeceased him February 26, 2002.

Together they raised three daughters and successfully ran multiple businesses: The Troy Country Store, Roger Descheneaux Excavating, and Roger Descheneaux Trucking. To say that trucking was in his blood is an understatement; he lived for driving his truck and traveling. He looked forward to winters in Florida (where he made many friends) and summers in Vermont.

He is survived by his brother Andrew Descheneaux of Strafford, Connecticut; his children: Deborah Morrissette and her husband, Richard, of Troy, Marguerite Descheneaux and her partner, Robert Plante, of Irasburg, and Judith Descheneaux of Largo, Florida; his many grandchildren who he was so proud of: Holly Pepin and her husband, Daniel, of Troy, Roger Morrissette and his partner, Cristina DeSouza, of Pembroke Pines, Florida, Orlando Morrissestte of Barre, David Morrissette of Troy, Sasha Morrissette of Burlington, Angela Morrissette of Troy, Suzanne Cartee and her husband, Patrick, of Irasburg, Nicholas Sanville of Fort Collins, Colorado, Jodi Argentino Flore of New Jersey, Roland (Josh) Desrochers and his fiancée, Abbie Matten, of Jay, Luke Desrochers of North Troy, and Jessie Desrochers of North Troy; and he also enjoyed time with his numerous great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his sisters Yvette Bonanno and Madeleine (Connie) Baudo; and his brothers: Joe, Ernest, Hector, and Fernand.

He was a proud member of Jay Peak American Legion Post #28 for 54 years. He enjoyed family dinners and visiting with his many friends around the neighborhood and beyond. He loved keeping up with sports and rarely missed a Red Sox game.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 11, at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish at 130 South Pleasant Street in Troy starting with a wake at 10 a.m. in the parish hall with the service at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the Jay Peak American Legion Post #28, 254 Dominion Avenue, North Troy, Vermont 05859.

Roger H. Catudal

Roger H. Catudal, of Westfield died unexpectedly on Thursday, January 2, 2020, in Westfield.

Roger was born in Canada. He was married for 69 years to his wife, Rolande, who predeceased him. He also became an American citizen.

Roger was taken out of school at a young age. To help support his family he worked in the woods as well as dug ditches. He also helped neighbors build their houses. This is where he learned how to build, and built his own house before he was married. He was running his own sawmill and cutting trees for lumber.

He moved his own family to the United States and started to farm, while at the same time he would refurbish mobile homes and sell them. For many years, he worked in a quarry as a driller and blaster. Over the years, he built houses for his family. At 80 years old, he built two houses, at the same time, in one summer. He also was Rolande’s caregiver for many years.

He enjoyed playing cards with family and friends. He also assisted his wife in upholstery of furniture and also in her making of quilts. For many years, he had a greenhouse and enjoyed gardening there. He gave away many of his plants and also the vegetables when they were ready. He was always available to help out a neighbor who was in need or asked for assistance.

He is survived by his children: Gisele Emery and her husband, Don, Michel Catudal and his wife, Pat, Huguette Catudal and her fiancé, Bob Winegar, Monique Vanat and her husband, and Joe, Antoine Catudal and his wife, Pam; his 16 grandchildren; his 19 great-grandchildren; his three great-great-grandsons; and his many nephews, nieces, and family in Canada.

A celebration of Roger’s life will be held in the spring, at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions in Roger’s memory may be made to Troy and Area Lions Club — Senior Meal Project, care of Linda Verge, Treasurer, 406 Route 105, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Abdelkrim “Abel” Bekkouche

Abdelkrim “Abel” Bekkouche, 76, of Newport Center died peacefully on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, in Lebanon, New Hampshire, with his wife and two daughters by his side.

Abel was born on January 7, 1943, in the mountains near Nedroma, Algeria, to Ahmed and Fatma (Belaribi) Bekkouche. He was raised in France, where he met his wife, Mary Louise Holman, in Paris and they later married on October 3, 1978.

Abel came to the United States in 1976 and began his career at the University Club of Chicago. He went on to open La Brioche Bakery and then Bonjour Bakery and Café in Hyde Park, Chicago. Upon retirement, Abel and Mary Louise moved to Newport Center in 2007.

Abel was charismatic and had a wonderful sense of humor, which he maintained until the end. He was compassionate and always looked for ways to help his friends and family, whom he loved deeply. Driven and hard working, Abel tried to go above and beyond in all his endeavors.

Although Abel’s life was not an easy one, he was resilient. He faced his struggles tirelessly and with courage. He is greatly loved by his family who is so proud of him, and will miss him profoundly.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Louise Bekkouche, of Newport Center; by his daughters Vanessa Samuelson and her husband, Derek, of Huntington Woods, Michigan, and Natalie Robin Bekkouche of Portland, Maine; and by his two grandchildren Allegra and August Samuelson. He is also survived by his siblings: Fatima Mansouri, Malika LeJeune, Driss Bekkouche, Jamila Richebé, and Jemel Bekkouche.

He was predeceased by his parents, Ahmed and Fatma; and his siblings Rédouane, Zarim, and Nordie Bekkouche.

Abel’s family is so appreciative of the Orleans Ambulance Squad, the staff of North Country Hospital, the staff of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home for the care, compassion, and support offered to Abel and our family.

