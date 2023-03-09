North Country boys battle their way to hoops finals

North Country Union High School and Fair Haven High School players watch, Wednesday night, as the foul shot that sealed a trip to the Division 2 finals for the Falcons hits the net. Haidin Chilafoux, third from left, sank two from the free-throw line with less than two seconds on the clock in overtime to put North Country ahead by four at 67-64. The last foul shot proved decisive, for, as the buzzer sounded, Fair Haven’s Sam Barber lofted a desperation shot from mid-court that cleanly hit the net, bringing the final tally to 67-66. The two teams battled fiercely for the right to play the Montpelier Solons for the state championship. By a single point, the Falcons earned themselves a place on the court Saturday evening in Barre. Photo by Joseph Gresser