Newport puts new twist on old winter pastime

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — Snow is plentiful in Vermont’s winters and the supply of gravity is more than adequate. Therefore, sledding has long been a favorite pastime for young and, to a somewhat lesser extent, old.

When the Newport Department of Parks and Recreation moved the main location of its annual Winterfest from Gardner Park to Prouty Beach last year, it made sense to open the hill leading down to the beach for sliding.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)