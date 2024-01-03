Newport Center man stabbed to death

NEWPORT CENTER — A 58-year-old Newport Center died on Christmas from a stab wound in the chest. According to a press release from the Vermont State Police, the victim was Donald Coull who died at his Lawson Road home.

An autopsy conducted by the Chief Medical Examiner’s office determined the cause of death, but according to a release dated December 27, a ruling on the manner of Mr. Coull’s death will have to wait for further investigation and toxicology testing. That could take from several weeks to several months.

An initial press release sent out on the morning of December 26, told of an altercation between Mr. Coull and a man who lived at the same address. The second man, later identified as Trevor Stone, 39, lived in a camper on Mr. Coull’s land…

An initial press release sent out on the morning of December 26, told of an altercation between Mr. Coull and a man who lived at the same address. The second man, later identified as Trevor Stone, 39, lived in a camper on Mr. Coull's land…

