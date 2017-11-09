New law firm launches in Lyndonville

Tiffany Young and Laura Wilson are pleased to announce the formation of their new law firm, Young & Wilson, PC, now located in the historic Lyndonville Savings Bank building (on Broad Street, behind the lions).

The new firm launches after the retirement of their former partner, Peter Morrissette. Ms. Young has been practicing real estate and other transactional law in the Northeast Kingdom since being admitted to the bar in 2000.

Ms. Wilson is a trial attorney/litigator who practices criminal, juvenile, family and tenant/landlord law. She represents several Northeast Kingdom municipalities and also focuses on employment law, contractual disputes, and other general civil matters.

Susan McVetty, of Guildhall, is office manager and receptionist.

The firm will host an open house reception on Wednesday, November 15, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at its new location at 1033 Broad Street in Lyndonville. — submitted by Laura Wilson.