Man gets up to 50 years in prison guard kidnapping case

In Superior Court

by David Dudley

NEWPORT — A Fairfield man will serve up to 50 years after pleading guilty Tuesday in the Criminal Division of Orleans County Superior Court here to kidnapping and holding a corrections officer for ransom, and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer/threatening with a deadly weapon, at Northern State Correctional Facility on August 11, 2016.

