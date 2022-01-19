LR school survey shows unequal risk of bullying  

by Luke Vidic

A pre-pandemic survey of Lake Region Union High School students revealed higher rates of bullying and offensive language by witnessed non-white students and students of marginalized sexualities. The results were made public at Monday’s Lake Region board meeting.

The survey was created by the student body, and results were reviewed by teachers to gauge the safety of students. It was meant to be reviewed sooner, but the pandemic delayed findings, because, as board chair David Blodgett, who represents Orleans, said, teachers were busy trying to keep their school open.

