Libraries Rock! at Greensboro Free Library

Celebrate the summer reading theme Libraries Rock! with Robert Resnick, host of Vermont Public Radio’s “All the Traditions,” and Megan Butterfield on Thursday, July 5, at the Greensboro Free Library at 10 a.m.

One of the highlights of this summer’s reading theme will be Mr. Resnick and Ms. Butterfield playing music for children. They are a dynamic duo who play a variety of music. All ages are welcome and it is free.

“Libraries Rock!” activities include Kindness Rocks, where rocks are painted to leave a dash of unexpected kindness; Dr. Robert Merrill exploring geology, rocks and glaciers in the area; the film The Music of Strangers with more than 50 instrumentalists, vocalists, etc., from around the world; Bobby Farlice-Rubio from the Fairbanks Museum discussing geology and sound; and exploring sand, rocks, etc., under different kinds of microscopes with Janet Schwarz from the UVM College of Medicine’s Project Micro. There will be a Circus Smirkus Roadshow Summer Reading Party on Thursday, August 2, to celebrate the reading children have done over the summer and each child will receive a free reading log, bag, and a bookmark when they enroll.

Call Mary Metcalf, librarian, at 533-2531 for more information. –– from the Greensboro Free Library.