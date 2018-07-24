Lake Region senior meals August menu

Below is the Lake Region Senior Center in Orleans August menu and schedule of activities.

Wednesday, August 1 –– Hamburgers, potato salad, and banana cake.

Friday, August 3 –– Chicken Alfredo with broccoli, garlic bread, salad, and blueberry cheesecake.

Wednesday, August 8 –– Macaroni and cheese, hot dogs, mixed vegetables, and apple crisp.

Friday, August 10 –– Shepherd’s pie, rolls, and pudding and cantaloupe.

Wednesday, August 15 –– CLOSED (vacation).

Friday, August 17 –– CLOSED (vacation).

Wednesday, August 22 –– Barbecue chicken, pasta salad, rolls, and cherry cake.

Friday, August 24 –– Roast pork, mashed potatoes, gravy, mixed vegetables, bread, and brownies.

Wednesday, August 29 –– Chop suey, tossed salad, garlic bread, and watermelon.

Friday, August 31 –– Chili, hot dogs, cornbread, and birthday cake and ice cream.

All meals are served with coffee, tea, water and juice. Please call for reservations at 754-6442. Menu is subject to change. –– from the Lake Region Senior Center.