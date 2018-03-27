Lake Region presents spring classics concert

On Thursday, April 5, at 7 p.m., the Lake Region Union High School concert band and jazz band will present their spring classics concert in the school cafeteria. The program includes chamber music for harp and flute, violin and piano, and woodwinds. Music selections include “Impressions” by John Coltrane, “St. Thomas” by Sonny Rollins, “El Choclo,” and Duke Ellington’s “Caravan.” Admission is free but donations will be accepted for the Lake Region music department scholarship and activities fund. — submitted by Sara Doncaster.