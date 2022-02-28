Lake Region girls head for Barre, Falcons are defeated

Lake Region guard Sakoya Sweeney, far left, watches as her teammate Lillian Fauteux elevates to snag a rebound in the last seconds of the Lady Rangers victory over Otter Valley Union High School, in Saturday’s quarter-final game. While the Rangers squeaked by the Otters with a score of 44-41, the women of North Country met defeat at the hands of Spaulding High School by a score of 50 – 26. Their loss meant they will not have the opportunity to defend their Division 2 title at the Auditorium. Lake Region, who captured the Division 3 crown last year, will be back in Barre to face the Williamstown High School Blue Devils on Thursday, March 3. For more photos and stories please see Wednesday’s Chronicle. Photo by Joseph Gresser