July 3, 2018

Della Sanborn Gray

Della Sanborn Gray, 93, of Winter Haven, Florida, died on October 1, 2017.

Mrs. Gray was born on February 9, 1925, in East Charleston to Charles and Ethel (Kettel) Sanborn.

She was a lifetime resident of Holland and Morgan until retiring to Florida in 1977. She and her husband, Earl, operated the Morgan store from 1963 to 1975, and the Derby Village Store until 1977. Mrs. Gray was an active member of the Morgan church, as well as contributing her time and energy to many groups within the area.

She was predeceased by her husband Earl; her parents; her brother Arthur Sanborn; and her sisters Marian Eastland and Gertrude Dowland Wetherbee.

She is survived by her children: Janice Hawkins and her husband, Ron, Carol Jenkins and her husband, David; six grandchildren: Rob, Darren, Tony, Troy, Amy, Joshua; great-grandchildren: Lisa, Zackary, and Nick; her sister-in-law Gertrude LeFevre; and by loving nieces and nephews. While her presence is missed, we cherish memories and time spent with her; sharing her generosity, kindness, and compassion.

A memorial service will be held at the Holland church on Saturday, July 21, at 11 a.m., with a lunch following at the Holland Community Church fellowship center.

Contributions may be made to the Holland Community Church care of Carol Jenkins, P.O. Box 92, Morgan, Vermont, 05853.

Leonard R. Noel

Leonard R. Noel, 94, of Lyndon, died peacefully on June 27, at St. Johnsbury Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Leonard was born on August 9, 1923, in Lynn, Massachusetts to Charles and Sylvia (Boulanger) Noel. On April 28, 1946, he married Hilda Yesair, who predeceased him on January 29, 2001.

Leonard was a WWII combat wounded veteran. He was a building contractor for many years. His hobbies included gardening, rebuilding one-lunger engines, and spending time with his brother and sisters from Massachusetts, Texas, and Florida.

He is survived by his children: Wayne Noel and friend, Dina Cavalieri, of East Hampstead, New Hampshire, and Cheryl Perkins and her husband, Oscar, of East Burke; four grandchildren: Jonathan Saucy and friend, Kelly Stiles, of Plymouth, Massachusetts, Rebecca Morse and husband, Douglas, of Bridgeton, Maine, Stacy Perkins and husband, Michael, of Newmarket, New Hampshire, and Heidi Myers, and husband, Matthew, of Orleans; three great-grandchildren: Nolan Myers and Thayer Myers of Orleans, and Zoe Perkins of Newmarket, New Hampshire.

A graveside service officiated by Reverend Jim Rogers will be held on Monday, July 2, at 11 a.m. at South Byfield Cemetery on Warren Street in Georgetown, Massachusetts.

Memories and condolences can be shared with the family online at www.guibordfh.com.

Harry R. Simonds

Harry R. Simonds peacefully went to rest after a bout of cancer and COPD. He was cared for by his daughter Kristen, and son-in-law, Justin, and his grandchildren. Mr. Simonds was born on November 4, 1949, one of Dr. Dixon’s kids. He was a child of Bradford C. Simonds and Effie Remington Simonds. He died on May 13, 2018.

Mr. Simonds was gifted to hunt, trap, and fish with his father, and cook with his mother. He was a great animal lover, so farming with his siblings was a great life. He and his brothers had plenty of stories about their claim to fame. Mr. Simonds and Al Berry took credit for putting the skunk in the cop car. He was able to work side by side with his dad and then work with his brother, Harold, doing stone work in Franconia Notch.

He was a part of Harold and Kathy and Jess and Josh’s family. Then he met Sue in the early 1980s and began a new journey, being father to two daughters, Tori and Kristin. In 1987, he became the father of his son Mathew.

Mr. Simonds enjoyed his children Mathew (Alisha), Kristin (Justin), and Tori, and grandchildren Lane, Masin, Nyxin, Kacie, Grace, and Ashley. He is also survived by brother Milton, sister-in-law or “Donuts Judy.”

He taught Kristin how to mount a horse by the neck, taught Tori how to change her brakes, and then worked with Mathew when he was old enough, until he was struck by cancer.

Harry was lucky to have his paperboys, Lee Gonyaw and Robert Marshall, who visited every morning; and his three corner club, Tracy and Duane; and his secret with his sister Julia, how she could get the big bucks.

He was predeceased by his parents and his brothers Jim and Brad.

Norman H. Towne

Norman H. Towne, 77, died in his home in Barton on June 14, 2018.

He was born on January 2, 1941 in Montpelier.

Mr. Towne enjoyed spending time with his wife and dogs, whether it was fishing, camping, boating, or going on short trips and eating out. Later in retirement he enjoyed tinkering around the house.

He leaves behind his wife, Lorraine Towne, and special friends Andre and Tammy Brosseau.

He is predeceased by his father Harry Towne, and his father’s wife.

There will be a graveside service at the Hope Cemetery in Waterbury on Sunday, July 8, at 2 p.m.