Hydro seed grant received

The towns of Derby, Morgan, and Brownington recently received a $24,390 Ecosystem Restoration Grant through the state of Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation’s Clean Water Initiative Program. The grant funds will be used to purchase a hydro seeder to be shared between the three towns. This will provide the towns with a cost effective method of complying with the state mandated Municipal Roads General Permit. The hydro seeder will be used to reseed roadside ditches to will help protect the state’s water quality by filtering road runoff and making the ditches more resilient during flood events. –– submitted by Bob Kelley.