Gas prices up 1.2 cents, but still 20.4 cents lower than a year ago.

(November 4, 2019) – Vermont gas prices have risen 1.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.62/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 626 stations. Gas prices in Vermont are 0.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 20.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Vermont is priced at $2.39/g today while the most expensive is $2.79/g, a difference of 40.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.39/g while the highest is $2.79/g, a difference of 40.0 cents per gallon. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.91/g while the most expensive is $5.49/g, a difference of $3.58/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.60/g today. The national average is down 6.9 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 13.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Vermont and the national average going back a decade:

November 4, 2018: $2.82/g (U.S. Average: $2.73/g)

November 4, 2017: $2.52/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)

November 4, 2016: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

November 4, 2015: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

November 4, 2014: $3.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.96/g)

November 4, 2013: $3.47/g (U.S. Average: $3.22/g)

November 4, 2012: $3.73/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

November 4, 2011: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)

November 4, 2010: $2.87/g (U.S. Average: $2.79/g)

November 4, 2009: $2.73/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Burlington- $2.69/g, down 0.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.69/g.

Albany- $2.62/g, unchanged from last week’s $2.62/g.

New Hampshire- $2.43/g, unchanged from last week’s $2.43/g.

“While the national average gas price didn’t show much of a significant trend either way, oil prices did jump last week on the solid jobs report and on news of a growing consensus that the U.S. and China have agreed to some form of a trade deal,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “With such strong economic data, the picture is painted that we could see improving demand for oil and thus prices rising last week. While it may not be immediately noticed at the pump as gasoline demand continues to be weak in the off-season, it certainly could lead to a more noticeable impact next summer should nothing change until then. Ahead of Thanksgiving, last week’s oil jump may derail falling gas prices, though we still may see prices drift lower, the good economic news means prices will not drop as much as they could have otherwise.”

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA’s once daily survey covering credit card transactions at 100,000 stations and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on 7,000 gas stations, GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.