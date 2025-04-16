Legislators hear tariff concerns

by Maria Amador

MONTPELIER — While the imposition of tariffs remains at once looming and elusive, state officials and businesses on both sides of the border are trying to prepare for the worst. Some have already started living it.

That was the theme at a joint hearing held by the House Commerce and Economic Development Committee and the Senate Committee on Economic Development, Housing, and General Affairs on April 9, during which Canadians and Vermonters testified on their experiences with tariffs since President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The hearing began with a rare appearance from Speaker of the House Jill Krowinski and Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Baruth, both of Burlington. The two said they felt obliged to comment on the ongoing damage caused by the United States’ tariffs on its neighbor to the north.

“My hope for today is that we shine a light on the immeasurable harm that has been done to the trusted relationship that Vermont and Canada have long held,” …

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)