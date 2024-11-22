 Monday is the Deadline for Vermonters to Apply for Federal Assistance

Williston, Vt. – Vermonters affected by July’s severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides have until 10 p.m. on Monday, November 25 to apply for federal disaster assistance, which may include FEMA grants to repair homes and replace property.

For the storms that took place July 9-11, residents in the designated counties of Addison, Caledonia, Chittenden, Essex, Lamoille, Orleans and Washington are eligible to apply. For the July 29-31 storms, those in the designated counties of Caledonia, Essex and Orleans can apply.

Vermonters affected by both July storms must submit separate applications for each event.

Survivors who had loss or damage should apply with FEMA even if they don’t have repair estimates or insurance settlements yet. To be considered, people in the affected areas need to be registered in the system before the deadline.

Here are three ways to apply:

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov .

Call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362 . Phone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (in your time zone), seven days a week. Help is available in most languages. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to, youtube.com/watch?v= WZGpWI2RCNw.

Download FEMA's Mobile App

Those who haven’t applied by the deadline and still want to register must submit a justification for why they missed it. Justifications may include: a record of hospitalization, illness, or disability of the applicant or an immediate family member; death for an immediate family member; or proof of personal or business travel that kept the applicant out of the area for the full application period.

For the latest information on the July 9-11 disaster, visit 4810 | FEMA.gov ; for the July 29-31 disaster, visit 4826 | FEMA.gov . Follow FEMA on X at https://x.com/femaregion1 and at facebook.com/fema.

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters.

All FEMA disaster assistance will be provided without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, sex (including sexual harassment), sexual orientation, religion, national origin, age, disability, limited English proficiency, or economic status. If you believe your civil rights are being violated, you can call the Civil Rights Resource line at 833-285-7448.