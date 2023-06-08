Fatal crash in Jay

On Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at approximately 7:03 a.m., Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle crash in the area of 5896 VT Route 105 in the Town of Jay. Initial investigation revealed that the sole vehicle involved was traveling east on VT Route 105 when the operator, Joshua Smith of Richford, crossed the yellow center line and entered the eastbound lane of travel. The vehicle left the paved roadway surface and drove off the westbound shoulder down an embankment. The vehicle collided with a tree before coming to final rest down an embankment.

The operator of the vehicle, Smith, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The two passengers of the vehicle, Allison Desautels of Richford and Joseph Canto of Richford, were transported to Northwestern Medical Center for major injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

This crash is still in the early stages of investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is urged to call the Vermont State Police with any information.