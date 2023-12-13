Fatal crash claims life of Westmore woman

On Tuesday, December 12, at approximately 12:00 p.m., Derby Troopers as well as Troopers from the Crash Reconstruction Team, members of the Orleans Fire Department, and the Orleans Ambulance Service responded to an automated notification of an airbag deployment on Willoughby Lake Rd in Barton. Upon arrival, the above vehicle was located in contact with a tree. The operator and lone occupant of the vehicle, Leblanc, was extricated from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Evidence at the scene revealed Leblanc was traveling east on Willoughby Lake Rd when for reasons still under investigation her vehicle left the roadway to the south and struck a tree head-on, resulting in heavy front-end damage. Leblanc was not wearing a seatbelt.

This crash is still under investigation and members of the public having information which may assist investigators are asked to call (802) 334-8881 and ask to speak with a trooper, reference case 23A5005978.

This incident resulted in an approximate 4-hour road closure as the crash. Emergency crews were also assisted at the scene by Wright’s Towing and Recovery.