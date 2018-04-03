Farmers urged to observe spring manure spreading rules

April 1 marked the end of the winter manure spreading ban for non-frequently flooded fields in Vermont, but with another cold and wet spring bringing adverse field conditions to most of Vermont, the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets (VAAFM) is issuing a spring stewardship reminder to ensure that farmers are aware that water quality rules will restrict manure spreading activities until the weather and individual field conditions improve. The required agricultural practices (RAPs) prohibit the application of manure on frozen or snow-covered ground, or to any fields where field conditions are conducive to runoff into Vermont’s waters.

Showers and snowfall are forecasted in some parts of the state through the coming weekend and farmers are urged to take caution when spreading through the spring months. Timing of crop nutrient application is important not only to avoid runoff from farm fields, but also to achieve efficient nutrient uptake and maximize crop yield.

The RAPs outline that manure cannot be applied to fields that are frozen or snow-covered, nor to fields that are saturated, likely to runoff, or are conducive to any other off-site movement regardless of nutrient management plan recommendations. In addition, the manure spreading ban continues through April 14 on all fields that are determined to be frequently flooded. Farmers unsure whether their fields are frequently flooded should go to agriculture.vermont.gov/floodplain, or call the Agency of Agriculture at (802) 828-2431 for assistance with identifying fields.

Farmers concerned about storage capacity in their manure pits are encouraged to call the agency to discuss options available for managing, transferring, or developing emergency manure spreading exemption plans. The agency is committed to working with farmers to find solutions.

For more information about the RAPs, the winter manure spreading ban, or for recommendations regarding early season spreading practices, please visit: agriculture.vermont.gov/RAP. To request an exemption to the prohibition from spreading on frozen or snow-covered ground, please call VAAFM water quality staff, either: Laura DiPietro at (802) 595-1990, or Dave Huber at (802) 461-7160. — from Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food, and Markets.