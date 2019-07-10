Farmers to decide on co-op merger
by Joseph Gresser
Voting members of the St. Albans Cooperative Creamery will meet July 29 to decide whether or not to merge with Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), a national milk co-op made up of 13,000 farmers. The 1.9 billion pounds of milk produced by St. Albans’ farmers will be a drop in the bucket compared to the larger organization’s annual production of 46.5-billion pounds.
