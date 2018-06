The Elks club recently held their drug awareness poster competition. Charleston Elementary School hosted two winners.

Fourth-grader Ella Romero won at the local level, and received a cash prize. Third-grader Christopher Plankey won at the state level, receiving a cash prize as well as a new bicycle and riding safety gear. The prizes, as well as their framed artwork, were presented to the winners by Elk member, Tom Maloney. –– from NCSUVT