Derby VSP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying male in connection with alleged theft

The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks is investigating an allegation of a theft which occurred at the Price Chopper in Derby on 8/21/23. In connection with this investigation, troopers are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the male in the attached photo. The involved vehicle is believed to be a black or dark older model Ford Escape. Those having information which may assist in this investigation are encouraged to call (802) 334-8881, visit https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit, or to text keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).